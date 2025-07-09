PS If you’re enjoying the work I do here at Oldster, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

David Roberts recently.

David Roberts writes the Substack newsletter Sparks From Culture. He publishes weekly personal essays about wealth, class, and capitalism from the POV of someone with generational wealth, writing with transparency.

He is a lifelong Manhattanite married for forty years to Debbie, another lifelong Manhattanite. He has three children, ages 37, 34, and 31, a son-in-law and daughter-in-law, three young grandchildren, and Sophie, his beloved Shih Tzu.

After a long career in finance, David retired to take up writing as a vocation. In addition to writing his bestselling Substack, David is working on a novel about the Manhattan and East Hampton “bubble world” he’s lived in.

—

How old are you?

63

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I think of myself as 22 years old. Specifically, in the fall of 1984 during the week I met my wife and fell in love with her. The events and emotions of that week are imprinted so strongly on my mind, and it seems like my entire adult life sprouted from it, that everything between then and now can sometimes seem like a blur.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

On days when I laugh and smile a lot, I feel younger than my age. Or when I exercise vigorously.

But there are days when the weight of my responsibility as the family patriarch makes me feel older. As well, when you have grandchildren, you’re kicked up a generation. You realize that there’s a good chance that your grandchildren are likely the last generation you’ll ever know. So, yes, my grandchildren bring me joy but they also remind me of my mortality.

We have a wide age range of friends so it’s hard to gauge being in step with peers. I’ve made many writer friends on Substack. They skew much younger, which I enjoy. They also are more diverse in terms of background and geography. My younger friends make me feel young by association, but old by my stage of life.

David Roberts at age 5, at his grandfather’s Passover seder.

What do you like about being your age?

My confidence and my judgment. Through trial and error and experience, I’ve become a good problem solver and a good listener. I also believe that I’ve become a lot more self-aware. That’s at least partially due to writing personal essays.

What is difficult about being your age?

Losing people. My mother dying five years ago and my father bearing the trials and tribulations of being 88. The iron math in terms of my years past and my years in the future.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

My ability to put aside, or suppress, thoughts of mortality. I can convince myself that 63 is not really old. It’s the opposite of catastrophizing, a sort of willful ignorance. My favorite rock lyric is Bob Seger’s “I wish I didn’t know now what I didn’t know then.” That’s from “Against the Wind,” which, along with his “Night Moves,” are my favorite mournful anthems of aging. Honorable mention to Jackson Browne’s “Running on Empty.”

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Being able to watch my children launch families of their own. I don’t think it’s taken away anything yet except time.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I have a lot more self-esteem at 63 than I’ve had since my early 20s, when I was first married and really had no cares or worries. That didn’t last long. When I got to my late 20s, my life became more complicated and I grew up. Children, bigger apartments, mortgages, career uncertainty, invidious comparisons with more successful peers, GI stress issues which piled stress upon stress, misadventures in brain numbing with Scotch.

I’ve experienced the classic anxiety/happiness “U” shape with an early peak, a few decades of relative despondency, and then a recovery into my 50s and 60s.

Now that I’m older I handle anxiety better. I realize that not everything is an existential issue. I’m proud of myself and have become less self-critical about every misstep.

“Me at age 25 on vacation with my wife Debbie in London, where she had morning sickness with our first.”

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I want to write a novel of sufficient quality to feel passionate about putting it out into the world. I’m currently at the start of my second draft. If I succeed, I will likely publish it around age 65, which is very old for a first published novel.

I have an ambition to come up with a rule change to improve a major sport. For example, I’ve written (unanswered) letters to the NFL Commissioner proposing a variable Field Goal rule. DM me if you want details.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

My age now because I’ve never felt as comfortable with myself. Or as confident.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

I’m looking for an idol. If anyone wants to be the idol/mentor to a 63-year-old, let me know!

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

Style-wise, I’ve started to wear some men’s jewelry—a thin silver necklace and two thin bracelets. My wife bought them for me and I like wearing them. They’re a youth flex. When I worked in finance, I’d wear a suit and tie every day. Now I wear jeans and loose, long-sleeved shirts from Todd Snyder. But with the sleeves rolled up.

Health-wise, I’ve reduced drinking alcohol to one to two drinks a week. Beauty-wise, I try to maintain or build muscle; that’s for both health and beauty.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I’ve read that more men are having cosmetic procedures. I have zero interest.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

Meeting my wife is easily the most influential event. Next would be having children. After that, joining an asset management firm just as my firm and the industry were about to take off. That became the main source of my wealth. Getting my first pet, my Shih Tzu, Sophie, seven years ago was a game changer for me in terms of stress reduction and more moments of pure joy. Finally, joining Substack to pursue writing.

All of these turns have been major positives. I can’t think of a negative, which is perhaps protective of my own sense of self-esteem. Put another way, I’d be terrified to go back and change anything in my past for fear that my present would turn out worse.

David Roberts, his wife Debbie, and their dog Sophie, on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art recently.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

As a decades-long professional investor, I have a long list of investments I wish I had made and investments I wish I hadn’t made. Regret is part of the investment business.

I regret that I didn’t start writing earlier because I think writing is a tremendous aid in self-awareness. I had a lot of anxiety throughout my 30s, 40s, and early 50s, which reduced my happiness. I wish I could have handled my anxiety better by recognizing it instead of trying to suppress it. I think writing would have helped me do that perhaps more than anything else.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

Having a close relationship with my grandchildren. Plus, the novel I referred to above.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

Three quotes from the Talmud written by Rabbis thousands of years ago.

“If I am not for myself who will be? If I am only for myself, what am I? If not now, when?”

“It is not your duty to heal the entire world but you must not desist from the task either.”

“Save a life, save a world.”

Together, they speak to the necessity for balance, for no undue delay in your actions, and for the importance of giving to others even when, or especially when, things seem darkest.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I’ve thought about freezing. Who knows? As for my soul, I’m an agnostic so if something happens “after,” it will be a pleasant surprise.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I don’t like being the center of attention. But I almost always enjoy the celebration.