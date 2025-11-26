PS If you’re enjoying the work I do here at Oldster, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

Doug Seibold has been a writer, editor, and publishing professional in Chicago for 40 years, during which time he worked as a staffer for various publications and also published journalism about books, dining, and education in newspapers and magazines in Chicago, New York, and Washington.

In 2002, he founded Agate Publishing in his basement with a laptop, cellphone, and internet connection, and grew it into a diversified small independent publishing company with four trade imprints and two other learning-related lines of business. The newest of these, Agate Publishing Academy , helps aspiring publishing professionals and writers learn more about how the industry works. He also produces the semi-regular Substack, “ What Publishing Is .” He lives in Evanston, Illinois, with his wife, a retired high school art teacher, not far from his two adult children, who also work in media-related fields.

How old are you?

63

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

No. Since I was 11 years old and graduated from elementary school in the spring of 1974, I have been very preoccupied with understanding what it means to be the particular age I am at that particular moment in my life.

That was the first time I can ever remember having the clear and definite sense that a phase of my life was over that was not in any way coming back, and that however I felt about it, I was moving on to whatever was next—in my case, junior high in what was then an adjoined building.

I tend to feel associating yourself with another age in your mind is a form of nostalgia, and for a variety of reasons I have turned out pretty nostalgia-proof. But on that day back in 1974, I remember walking around the perimeter of my elementary school building, obsessing over the fact that it was over, for good, and that everything that had happened to me there over the previous six years was now irrevocably behind me. I was a moony, mawkish kid and that day was me at my mooniest.

Of course there have been a lot of much, much bigger passages in my life since then. Due in part to the time period when I came of age, I’ve pretty much felt like an adult since I was 17. But at every step along the way, I feel like I’ve been able to prepare for it in advance, to consider and decide on how I wanted to approach whatever emotional adjustments the change at hand would require. Part of this, as I’ve understood it, meant developing a certain comfort with the reality that time is always moving forward. And I’ve always wanted to move forward, to embrace what’s ahead. As the years have gone by, I’ve come to think of this mindset, however I achieved it, as both an opportunity and a relief.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I guess I tend to feel old for my age, in part because I’m aware of how differently I look at life and aging compared to so many of my peers who are preoccupied with feeling or acting younger than they are, which of course is a big preoccupation of our whole culture. But I think from a pretty young age, I always wanted to be older, because I felt being older meant being more independent, more free, and for a lot of my youth I felt stuck, sad, powerless. Sorry for myself.

I think a lot of kids are in a hurry to grow up and be older when they’re young, but it’s a little dismaying that so many people I knew when we were in our 20s were already starting to feel nostalgic for their carefree teens. I don’t feel that way about my own teens, that’s for sure. It was by far the hardest part of my life.

What do you like about being your age?

The feeling that I’ve attained a fair amount of understanding about myself, the world, and other people, all of which were a mystery to me when I was younger. If not outright frightening. All of that has gotten better as the years have gone by—not that I or the world or other people have gotten better, but that they’ve all become somewhat more intelligible. Feeling like I understand things better makes me feel more relaxed and better placed in life in general. It’s a lot better than feeling scared or mystified. When I was younger, I felt like there was so much about everything that I just didn’t grasp, and as I got older and would look back on my younger self, I felt embarrassed if not outright shameful about that. It’s hard for me to look back on what I was like during most periods of my life before age 40 or so and not feel a like I want to avert my eyes.

I feel like I’m better at what I do in many respects, especially when it comes to dealing with other people. I hope I am more relaxed in my dealings with others, which can be hard when you run a company—there are times when relaxed isn’t the mode that’s called for. I tend to feel I’m the sort of person whose fundamental intensity is easy to recognize. Learning how and when to dial that back has been a life project.

In particular, I think I’m a better husband than I’ve ever been over the course of our 35 years together. I hope I’m a better communicator, more patient, more generous—easier to live with all around.

“Age 16, about a month before I moved following my junior year of high school and my life began to change rapidly.”

What is difficult about being your age?

Aside from the fact that various parts of my body hurt more? Not much. I can’t eat the way I used to, which is probably a good thing, because from ages 13 to 50 I pretty much ate like a wild animal—I was always underweight, but it probably wasn’t the best thing for the overall apparatus that I’d eat five meals in a typical day, even if I never gained weight. Now I have to be more temperate, but again, that’s not a bad thing.

For years I used to worry that I didn’t know enough about what I was doing and had to amass more knowledge and more experience. One nice thing about getting older was realizing how much of both I’d accumulated by my mid 40s. What’s starting to worry me at this point is that the world is changing in ways where what I’ve learned up till now doesn’t necessarily seem like it always applies to the challenges in front of us. Publishing is constantly changing, but the pace of change really seems to be accelerating with the widespread adoption of AI and the advanced decay of legacy media.

I think something else I’m preoccupied with is not only how to be a better husband, but also how to be the best parent to my son and daughter, who are both around 30 now. I am very, very fortunate that I see them frequently, but I feel I’m on less confident footing than I was when they were younger and their needs were more explicit and concrete. Maybe I could say the same about being the best son to my parents, who split up in the mid 70s and are now both in their mid-80s, and who unfortunately do not live nearby. Like a lot of people my age with surviving parents, I’m trying to figure out how to provide the right kind of support and engage with them in the right ways as the years go by. I am thankful they are still with us, and to call them independent would be an understatement, but I feel sometimes I am just muddling along when it comes to dealing with their changing circumstances, however gradually that change is happening.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I think I was afraid that life would become boring at a certain point as the decades went by, which has definitely not been the case—far from it. I think that’s a legacy of imbibing a lot of mid-century media that so often cast mid-life in particular as a slow-moving blur of compromise, loss, and decline. I had this fear I’d slip under the surface of the life-river for a moment and then end up far downstream, wondering what happened to my youthful promise. It really hasn’t worked out that way.

My life has been profoundly stable for most of the past few decades, for which I consider myself lucky. My wife and I have been together for 35 years. We’ve lived in the same house for more than 25 years, in a community we like a lot. Our kids went away for college and then returned, and they live very nearby, on the north side of Chicago. We’re surrounded by extended family and friends of long standing. I have been running Agate for 24 years.

All of this might make it sound like my weeks and years must be repetitive. But achieving this stability has required us to confront all manner of wild and unexpected circumstances, face all kinds of fearsome unknowns and challenges (many of which show up in the news, of course, on a daily basis), and figure out solutions to all kinds of unanticipated problems. In my case at least, the relative steadiness of my domestic and professional lives has made dealing with those kinds of things easier, I’m sure.

One of the richest aspects of a long marriage is the deep trove of shared experiences between us, and some of my happiest memories are not of our doing so-called fun things, but of overcoming, together, the really difficult things that are inevitably going to crop up over the decades. And of course there’s a lot of shared minutiae—private jokes, odd occurrences, unexpected twists, catchphrases—that only the two of you know anything about it. A long marriage is a storehouse of that kind of thing.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Aside from the body stuff, which has both given and taken away, depending how you look at it? Memories. I’m a brooder by nature, but I spend a lot less time stressing about regrets and mistakes than I used to, I think mostly because I’ve been able to tip the look forward/look back balance in my life toward what’s ahead. I am one of those people able to make himself wince, physically, by summoning particular memories from as far back as grammar school, still pungently fresh all these decades later. I have a really good memory, which so far at least is holding up fine. I think I’ve gotten better at compartmentalizing those memories so the bad ones don’t overwhelm me.

“Age 3, south Jersey. Wore that haircut for years.”

How has aging affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I’m an innately cranky person who tries hard to present a more anodyne, if not positive, face to the world. I was a book critic at the start of my career. It was gratifying; I published scores of reviews in major newspapers beginning in my early-mid 20s. But looking back, I was a callow hardass. I never went in for the performative knife-job kind of criticism, but I feel that as I got older, I gained a better understanding of the proper place in the world for my opinions.

As I get even older, though, I feel those sharp edges coming back to the surface. I am becoming less patient and less tolerant in many ways, and I have days where I feel I’m fighting to keep my equilibrium and not be carried away by frustration and rage, with the world at large and with very specific other people. Catholic teaching has this great dictate, “Avoid the occasion of sin,” which is why I try to stay away from talking about the state of the world with most people, or even expressing any kind of opinion at all.

But in terms of how I appear to most people in the world: it’s taken me awhile to figure this out, but I realize that in my professional field in particular, I’ve aged into being a gray eminence, elder statesman, whatever. This is mostly a years-of-service thing, of course, if you stick around long enough. But when I started my company, I very much had this sense of myself as a long-shot insurgent bucking the odds to make his company work. Despite walking around in the body of a very normie-looking white guy, I was an outsider. Beyond that, I was a purposeful outsider, who’d specifically chosen to make his career outside of my industry’s power center and power institutions. Of course, every time I brushed up against any of those institutions in my younger days, it became clear they didn’t want me. But this was a two-way circumstance. In college, I found that great Flaubert quote, “Be regular and orderly in your habits like a bourgeois, so you can be violent and original in your work.” Which I completely took to heart. I wanted to do original work, and I felt that meant having to do it the hard way. Which I embraced.

Now, the hardest thing I’ve accomplished in my career is behind me, which was creating Agate and establishing it as a going concern. This isn’t to say there aren’t more challenges and (I hope) more achievements ahead of me. But I’m aware that people look at me differently now. Sometimes that means they see me as someone who accomplished this thing. Often I suspect they see me as someone whose visible privileges had a lot to do with that. I doubt they can imagine the sense of desperate isolation that drove me for so long.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I think I’ve hit most of the big ones that I might have expected. I’d love to be a grandfather, but of course what matters most in that circumstance is what my children want.

Something kind of age-related that I’m pursuing now has to do with figuring out how to pass along things I’ve learned, as part of reaching the giving-back stage of life. I started a new business a few years ago that grew out of Agate’s intern training program, designed to help people learn more about how publishing works, whether they’re interested in careers in the field or in becoming published writers. Our industry is far too opaque, which only serves to make its already shocking lack of diversity worse. I felt I was reaching the stage of life where I had more to offer others, especially people less old, white, and male than me, when it came to figuring out a place in the publishing world. Ideally I can make it less hard for some people than it was for me.

I’ve also been mentoring a lot of younger publishers and publishing professionals over the past decade or so, and I’d like to help more people start small presses that can find a bigger audience of readers for deserving writers.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

That’s hard to say because I tend to think so critically about my younger self, or selves. But I remember the period right before adolescence descended as being a good time, though very brief.

This is not quite an answer to this question, but a period of time I think about a lot is when my kids were little in the late 90s and early 2000s, because it’s so definitively over and past. One of the most amazing things about raising children is seeing them go through all the various stages of growing up and becoming the different people they become in those different stages. Those people they were as young children—they’re gone. You see glimpses of them in the adults your children have become, but the little people they were are no more. I think a lot of parents have powerful memories of their young children, and some have a real sense of loss at their disappearance. There are times I imagine going back to see them, be with them, and experience again what that was like.

“Age 29, with my new wife (the photographer) in San Francisco, at the point when the turbulence of the previous 15 years began to subside.”

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Probably my mom, who shows that aging well means aging with attentive, clear-eyed grace about the process. I’ve watched a few people close to me struggle terribly with the inevitable changes aging brings to all of us, to a degree where they did great damage to their relationships with the people around them, to their financial circumstances, and certainly their greater well-being. Yeats wrote of how the coming of wisdom with time meant the ability to “wither into the truth,” and seeing older people who are doing that is very inspiring to me.

Otherwise, the world is full of very old people doing amazing things these days. I’ve noticed a definite uptick in submissions to Agate from writers in their late 70s and 80s, even their early 90s, and many of these people are clearly dynamos. I appreciate energy and vigor, but I think our whole society would benefit more from a greater supply of wisdom.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

Diet is probably the biggest. I still eat pretty much whatever the hell I want, but just not in the same quantities I did through my 40s. I tend to feel there’s a practical symmetry to some of the changes aging brings you health-wise. Part of why I eat less is because I feel so much crappier these days when I eat too much. It’s like a natural check on those inclinations. The same with coffee and alcohol—the impact of more of either on how I sleep is a big curb when I’m tempted to have another. Over the years I’ve learned that the biggest factor in my general sense of physical well-being is sleep. I’ve always been bad at sleeping, and I had some fearsome stretches of insomnia in my 20s, but I sleep better now than I ever have, and I’d be willing to make a lot of other adjustments if need be to keep that going. Regular exercise is also very important in that regard. I’ve been a runner for 50 years—always slow, and definitely getting slower, but still slogging along. I run outside and try to take in as much of the world around me as I can, even through the Chicago winters.

Style-wise, I think a lot about what to wear in general, so I can avoid having to figure anything out in the moment when I’m getting dressed for the day. I’ve been a uniform guy for a long time, and I kind of tweak it a bit as I go along while still staying in the general framework. The trousers I wear these days are a little less slim-cut than the trousers I wore five years ago, for example. I am a big advocate for the blazer/sport coat—it keeps you warm, flatters your shoulders, and breast pockets are the great unsung solution to not carrying a bag. I got some basic chore coats not long ago and they do what most good jackets do while also looking less dressy, which suits my present day-to-day.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

Cosmetic surgery or enhancement of any kind. I’ve been shaving my head for more than 20 years and it’s my all-time favorite haircut. Part of this idea of trying to be my age means not trying to look younger, which means eschewing hair augmentation or coloring or whatever.

Some people very dear to me have had plastic surgery, and this is America, dammit, so you should do whatever the hell you want, but this is another one of those things that I struggle to see the value in that other people clearly do. I tend to think that people who have work done or dye their hair do it because they’re hoping to look young, whereas I think it just makes you look the age you are in a different way.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

Probably my parents’ divorce when I was 14. The next ten years were tumultuous— all told, I lived in four different cities at more than a dozen different addresses. First I was relocated about 400 miles right before my senior year of high school. A year later I moved to the Midwest for college—about a thousand miles from where I grew up, without having seen the school or the city where I spent the next half-decade. Then I came to Chicago. Where, it turned out, I eventually settled.

At the heart of this whole period was that last year of high school. I had spent the previous dozen years growing up in a Long Island suburb just a little east of Queens. Right before my junior year, I was given an option: at the end of that year, I could move with my father, new stepmother, and siblings to a small town in Western New York, or if I wanted to stay, I could arrange to live with one of my friends for that last year. It was a hard decision. I was a late bloomer, but I had hopes that I could finally make some kind of mark—captain a team, win an office, edit a publication. Maybe I could even find a girlfriend. I didn’t want to miss all that, and everything else I felt I’d been working toward all those years. But ultimately, I chose to go.

It ended up being a great experience, and terrific preparation for college, where everyone is new to each other; being the stranger in a class of a few hundred kids who’d all grown up together was a lot more challenging. I learned a lot that year, about making friends, about family, about how to learn and how to work. But the best thing about it long-term was realizing the tradeoff the experience required of me, and the insights that resulted. I gained some really worthwhile new experiences in that move. But the losses I experienced by choosing to leave were very, very sharp. I understood, at 17, that there was no way to un-link these two experiences, the gains and the losses, in the larger experience of deciding to leave.

A lot of other things happened to my family in that decade after my parents’ divorce—remarriages, more divorce, new households that formed, deformed, and broke down. My parents had their own lives to deal with, and between them a lot of other kids and stepkids, almost all of whom were younger than me. When I went to college at 17, I did so feeling pretty much on my own. I borrowed a great deal of money; I was legally emancipated; I even took the Army physical in preparation for joining ROTC, though it didn’t come to that. I held down multiple jobs, working about 30 hours a week my last few years of school. I had a lot of problems, money not the least of them, but I managed to get that degree.

One reason I moved so often from my late teens through my middle 20s is because I was constantly trying to find cheaper places to live. Being broke all that time, and also very deeply in debt, was another formative experience. I got good at managing what little money I had; I got good at going without. At a time when I wasn’t very disciplined, I became disciplined when it came to money. I’m sure I’d never have been able to start a company if I hadn’t done so.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I have a handwritten message to myself on the vessel that holds pens, scissors, and letter openers on my desk, which is in a very direct eyeline from where I sit most of the day: “Shut up and listen.” My biggest regrets all have to do with not being kinder to people close to me, not listening better, not being more thoughtful. I regret saying a lot of foolish, hurtful things to people, usually toward the end of trying to sound clever, which is a pretty cheap ambition when you think of the cost to other people’s feelings.

“Age 44. My wife shot this in her brother’s backyard. A few years later, this became my first-ever social media profile photo.”

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I feel very lucky that I’ve been able to do a lot of the things I most wanted to do in life. In some ways, I think this is because I always had the kind of ambitions that look modest from the outside, even if achieving and maintaining them aren’t easy at all. Lately, though, I have been getting more interested in universal experiences that people pursue in their different ways pretty much everywhere around the globe. About a decade or so ago I began keeping a small list of these things. I’ve come to love weddings, which I really didn’t when I was younger, in part because they are one such universal experience. People around the world have wedding ceremonies. Every wedding I go to, I now think of them as examples or expressions of this wonderful universal thing that people everywhere around the world are doing. Plus, there’s almost always dancing, and I love dancing.

One thing that’s become a growing interest for me are natural hot springs. In a small way, I’ve gotten intrigued by tracing this phenomenon as it exists around the world. Pretty much every locale that has natural hot springs seems to attract people; some are small and out of the way, but many, many cultures and societies have turned these into big destination gathering places. I want to visit and experience more of these on different continents, wherever they are— Iceland, Japan, Hungary. I’m not sure I’d call it a bucket list thing, but I definitely hope to pursue it.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

“If you’re happy, don’t tell anybody. They don’t want to know,” delivered by an older, wiser writer I admired greatly, back when I was in my mid-20s. I am defying that advice here, for good or ill.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

Organ donation, if any are still useful, then cremation. But really, I think it’s up to my successors to do whatever they want to do with it. Same with any observances of any kind, which are for the living, not the dead. Orchestrating how other people are supposed to respond to your death is another thing that looks more and more nonsensical to me as I get older. What does it matter to you what anyone does after that? I mean, you’re dead.

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I feel pretty at ease about it, and for whatever reason, I always have. I kind of don’t know why—I grew up a very observant Catholic who became deeply religious as an adolescent, so I always took the afterlife as a given. Plenty of Catholics and other religious people, though, are plenty uncomfortable with death. Growing up, I understood death as a transition. But to what, I don’t think we can know. I’ve been comfortable with that idea for a long time, even as I lost my faith. Life is a one-way journey for all of us and this is such a huge, obvious fact I don’t quite get why so many people struggle with it.

But this is from a person who spent plenty of time contemplating the meaning of death even as a kid. In some ways, this understanding of death is a key to my whole sense of life, which is that in part it’s an inexorable advance forward, which is to say life is about aging and the passage of time. Which ends for all of us, inevitably, in the same place.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I kind of like most people not knowing when it’s my birthday—but it’s definitely important to me that the people I care about take note. This doesn’t extend to gifts, though. I am bad with giving gifts and just as bad, if not worse, when it comes to getting gifts. This hangup, for whatever reason, seems to be one of the main long-term effects of my complicated family life through my teens and young adulthood. But I love celebrating my birthday with loved ones.