Harry
2h

I stumbled across this interview today and loved reading about Doug’s life. I grew up four houses down and across the street from his family, who were more than kind and generous to me, an only child with a widowed mom.

Doug was one of the smartest kids I ever knew and I have to confess my envy over the fact that he could eat anything and never gain a pound. It’s so great to read of his success and how he got to 63.

Thank you for sharing yourself with us.

Irwin Epstein
3hEdited

Coming of age and coming of awareness of age are entirely different things. To some it comes remarkably early. Other who can’t face it alter their faces to hide what’s truly beneath. It never succeeds and often brings heartache and regret. Could I love someone with a perfect nosejob? No. Could I fall in love with someone with a nose she thinks is much too big but lives with? Absolutely.

I loved your disquisition on blazers and trouser widths as well as on marriage. Some would question equivalence. But every aspect of a thoughtfully examined life brings riches. Thank you for that.

