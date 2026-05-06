Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Ed Iannuccilli's avatar
Ed Iannuccilli
9h

Excellent interview. Fine messages from Darcey.. Quotable quotes.

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Genevieve Field's avatar
Genevieve Field
3h

Thank you for interviewing Darcy, who's been a writing idol of mine since Jesus Saves came out! Also a style idol who makes aging look so chic and punk rock, I'm in awe. May your spine be filled with golden light, Darcy!

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