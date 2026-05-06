PS If you’re enjoying the work I do here at Oldster, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

Darcey Steinke, left, doing karaoke with her daughter on her daughter’s 30th birthday.

Darcey Steinke is the author most recently of the memoir This is the Door . Her other books include the memoirs Flash Count Diary , Easter Everywhere and five novels: Sister Golden Hair, Milk, Jesus Saves, Suicide Blonde , and Up Through the Water . Her books have been translated into ten languages, and many have been New York Times Notables. Her nonfiction has appeared widely and she often writes about art. Her web story “Blindspot” was a part of the 2000 Whitney Biennial. She has been a Henry Hoyns Fellow, a Stegner Fellow, Writer-in-Residence at the University of Mississippi and on the long list of the Independent Book Award and the French Arles Author Prize. She has taught at the Columbia University School of the Arts, New York University, Princeton, and the American University of Paris. She lives with her husband in Brooklyn.

—

How old are you?

63.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I sometimes think of myself as a child. I try to get back there. It’s so odd to be my age and still have visceral memories of being small, being afraid of the dark or gazing, on a dull afternoon, at the dust motes in a beam of light. I guess a part of me feels like that little girl is still my most essential self. But I also think of myself in my 30’s as a young mother, that was an important time of change for me, and I hang on to its hardship (I was a single mother) but also its beauty.

I have had back and heart problems. That in part is what my new book This is the Door is about. I have aches and pains which remind me of my mortality. I worry some what the future will hold. I always thought bodily decline would be hard but interesting, like my body wants to turn into something else, and I try to hold on to this idea. I sometimes feel I am discounted, like I am a relic rather than a vital force now.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I am pretty amazed I am 63 and sort of proud too that I made it through early adulthood, motherhood, and career challenges. I feel, while a little dinged up, I ran the gauntlet. It’s interesting to have lived through so much time, so much history. You get a feel for the arc of it. I like being my age. I never wish the years away. I think I might feel young for my age, as I still have a lot of nervous energy and move around a lot. From teaching I have lots of young friends and I am still interested in the new indie rock bands and the visual art and books created by the young.

I was at a dinner party recently, where I was the youngest person, very rare for me these days, everyone else was in their 70’s and 80’s and I got a kick out of feeling like a young-old person!

Darcey Steinke at 13. “I read like a maniac.”

What do you like about being your age?

I care less about what people think about me. I am less fixated on how I look and what I wear. My daughter is raised and launched, I own my house, I have a cute husband, I have less stress. I am filled with wonder more. I see, say, bare branches before a streetlight in the dark and it just sends me. I can feel the sorrow people carry. I am less self-consumed and more empathetic.

What is difficult about being your age?

I have had back and heart problems. That in part is what my new book This is the Door is about. I have aches and pains which remind me of my mortality. I worry some what the future will hold. I always thought bodily decline would be hard but interesting, like my body wants to turn into something else, and I try to hold on to this idea. I sometimes feel I am discounted, like I am a relic rather than a vital force now.

I am pretty amazed I am 63 and sort of proud too that I made it through early adulthood, motherhood, and career challenges. I feel, while a little dinged up, I ran the gauntlet.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I think my body is much more together than I thought it would be at my age. I do exercise but even then, I feel it is a good and useful body. This really surprises me. I also don’t feel much different in my mind then I did at 14, 21 or 35. I am essentially the same, this I did not expect. Also: sexuality is still very much alive. I guess the culture suggested to me, that by my age of 63, a woman was pretty much over.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

The gains are solitude, inner fortification, stability. The ability to see the long game, and to bear witness to the pain of others. I am sometimes nostalgic for the long joyous nights out in New York City of my early adulthood. Going from party to party, dancing, staying out very late. I would not want to do that now, but the way it was, the easy fun of it, I miss.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity? A-I think I am more confident. I don’t let small things bother me as much. I am still very ambitious, maybe more than ever, but when things don’t work out it’s not the end of the world. I don’t know that my sense of self has changed much, besides that I understand I am nearer to the end, not saying hello to life but inside the long goodbye. This is meaningful. I can look at the whole expanse of my life not always just think of the next thing.

Left, Steinke as a baby with her mother, who was just 21 when she had her; Right, Steinke with her daughter in Paris when she was 34.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

It would be interesting to be a grandmother, though I truly believe there are many ways to live a life, and not everyone should have children. But seeing a person grow from a baby into an adult was very moving for me as a mother and it would be interesting to see that again with a grandchild. I started Open Water swimming at Brighton Beach two years ago and I really love it. I’d like to continue that, and visit other countries and swim in their lakes, rivers and seas.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

It was fun to be a young novelist in NYC during the 1990’s. That was sort of the height of the old style of publishing with lots of long expensive lunches and fancy book parties. When my novel Suicide Blonde came out it did pretty well, and that was an exciting time for me, writing about Rock Stars, and flying off to readings. But I would not want to go back to that. I was not as seasoned as I am now, I did not like myself as much as I do now.

I care less about what people think about me. I am less fixated on how I look and what I wear. My daughter is raised and launched, I own my house, I have a cute husband, I have less stress. I am filled with wonder more. I see, say, bare branches before a streetlight in the dark and it just sends me. I can feel the sorrow people carry. I am less self-consumed and more empathetic.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

I have so many. Some are dead and some are alive. I really admire Simone de Beauvoir and how she aged. She kept writing at the center of her life, she had lovers, she was political. She was elegant. I have several older friends that I really admire as well. My friend the book publisher Judy Hottensen. I learned from her about how to mother and also how to stay very alive as you move through life. Also: my nun friend Sister Leslie. I love the way she continues to move through phases of her spiritual life. It’s never done, she continues to question and to learn. I admire people who don’t get stagnant but keep a strong curiosity about the world.

Steinke at 20 at Goucher College, “where I started to get serious about writing.”

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I tend to wear pants more. I have always preferred pants but now I can rarely be bothered to put on a dress. I don’t worry about looking feminine. I actually model my style on elegant older male rock stars, like David Bowie. I don’t have any plastic surgery and I won’t do that. I think the way faces soften is beautiful. I use moisturizer but that’s really about it. I don’t’ wear makeup much anymore.

Healthwise is where the most change has come. I eat much less sugar, I have only a couple drinks a week, I try to eat very healthy. And I exercise every single day, I swim either in the ocean or the pool, I do mat Pilates and I walk a lot in Prospect Park near my house.

I like being my age. I never wish the years away. I think I might feel young for my age, as I still have a lot of nervous energy and move around a lot. From teaching I have lots of young friends and I am still interested in the new indie rock bands and the visual art and books created by the young.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

Plastic surgery. I just don’t think it solves the problem of age anxiety, better to work on the inside then propping up the outside. For me anyway.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

I think deciding to be a writer. I toyed with being a legal aid lawyer or working in politics, but I am so glad I chose words. There is not a heck of a lot money in it, but it’s such a rich life. Rich with experiences, ideas and pathos for the human condition.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

Mostly things I did not have control over. I was raised partly in Roanoke, Virginia, a beautiful place but not a great one for me at that time. There was a lot of violence at the high school parties, and it was racist and sexist. Gender stereotypes had to be adhered to rigidly or you would be punished. I was lonely.

I don’t believe in an afterlife. Though I do think when I die I will go back into the earth, sort of like compost, and I will fall with the rain and grow with the flowers. No energy on earth is ever destroyed, it just changes into other things. I also hope my daughter and niece and nephews will remember me and my students too. Also: that some people may read my books, so my voice can come alive again and I can commune with them from the dead.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

Frankly I just want to hang out with my friends and family, read and write more books. I love to have writing projects and I hope going forward that continues, it gives my life a lot of focus and energy.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm?

Cremation. And a rocking memorial.

Left, Darcey Steinke's first author photo at 26; Right, her current author photo, at 63.

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I don’t believe in an afterlife. Though I do think when I die I will go back into the earth, sort of like compost, and I will fall with the rain and grow with the flowers. No energy on earth is ever destroyed, it just changes into other things. I also hope my daughter and niece and nephews will remember me and my students too. Also: that some people may read my books, so my voice can come alive again and I can commune with them from the dead.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I believe in the week-long birthday. Lunches with friends and a big dinner out at a restaurant. I like to spend time with my two brothers as well. We have all been on this journey from the very beginning.