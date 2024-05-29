Here, sailboat dweller and author Jennifer Silva Redmond responds . - Sari Botton

Jennifer Silva Redmond at the Strait of Juan de Fuca in 2023. Photo by Russel Redmond.

Jennifer Silva Redmond is the author of Honeymoon at Sea: How I Found Myself Living on a Small Boat (Sept 2023, Re:books, Toronto) and a freelance editor. Her essays, articles, and fiction have been published in numerous anthologies and magazines, and on sites such as Brevity. On the staff of the Southern California Writers’ Conference and San Diego Writers, Ink, she was the prose editor for A Year in Ink , vol 3, and a co-founder of the critically acclaimed Sea of Cortez Review. Formerly editor-in-chief of Sunbelt Publications, Jennifer is now their editor-at-large. She has lived with artist/writer/teacher Russel aboard their sailboat Watchfire , on the West Coast of North America for most of the past 35 years. She publishes the newsletter Honeymoon at Sea .

How old are you?

I turned 63 last Saturday, May 25th.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

50 was a big age for me. My husband and I threw a party at a friend’s house up in the Hollywood Hills and a bunch of old and new friends came. Russel and I were working on a movie script we’d written together and it seemed like my life was at a number of turning points. I’d recently left my office cubicle and started freelancing as a book editor, which was exciting and liberating, but also pretty scary.

Having said all of that, I like being my age and never think of myself as younger, as far as numbers—though I did really like turning 61-derful.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I definitely feel young for my age. I still like to jump up on fallen logs and teeter along them and I’m likely to break into a run on any beach or across a nice mowed lawn. On the other hand, most of my peers—people in their late 50s and early 60s— are still working in an office or classroom, and since I work from home on my own schedule, I probably seem more like a retired person, so I am probably more in step with my friends in their 70s and 80s.

What do you like about being your age?

I like that I have the ability to put things into better perspective—even if just for myself. Even though I am appalled on a daily basis when I see Americans ignoring science, banning books, and trying to deny other people their human rights, I don’t (usually) start screaming or crying. I’ve lived through terrible times in this country before, and I believe we the people will come through our current reactionary period somewhat intact, and hopefully we’ll return to some semblance of sanity in a few years’ time.

Jennifer Silva Redmond with her husband, Russell, on their sailboat when they were newlyweds, in 1990.

What is difficult about being your age?

I suppose the worst thing—which isn’t terrible, mind you—is having fewer years to look forward to. I plan to live to be 120, so I’m just middle-aged, but still…I probably don’t have another 63 years to look forward to. The flip side of that is one day I’ll get to find out if I’ve been wrong all along and there really was some omnipotent God up there playing with all the human lives on this planet like a crazy-big game of Risk. Boy, will this atheist be shocked.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

Well, when I was young I expected that by the time I was this age I’d have grandkids, but I didn’t have any kids, so that sort of threw off the actuarial tables. I do have wonderful nieces and nephews, so that’s pretty fantastic.

Living on a boat is inherently more dangerous than a house—not shipwrecks, which are rare, but just stepping off the boat onto a dinghy or a dock. At 63, I am more aware of how getting injured could change my life than I was at 30. On the positive side, living on a small boat keeps me active and limber!

(We pretty much just kept living on the boat since our "honeymoon at sea." We lived ashore for a couple of years out of the 35 we've been married. We both work from the boat, and live on it during the long Washington sailing season—late spring through autumn.)

If I had thought about being 63 back when I was a kid, I suppose I would have assumed that I’d be retired by now, but I love my job, so that isn’t a big issue for me. I probably won’t ever retire—I like challenging my brain with more than just Wordle and Scrabble.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

It has given me wisdom, for sure, and the confidence to speak up. But it has also given me the ability to listen more deeply, and to empathize with others wholeheartedly.

I don’t think it has taken much from me except the loss of dear friends and family. Whenever I feel myself getting whiny about my aging body, I think “They would have loved to have the experience of getting wrinkles, a poochy belly and gray hair, wouldn’t they?” That usually quiets the peanut gallery.

Silva at 50, with her dog Ready.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I was always the youngest person in my group of friends, or one of the youngest, but I also felt pretty worldly, since I’d had an unusual upbringing, and traveled quite a lot as a small child. That led me to want to always give my opinion about everything. Now I tend to feel pretty average—in a good way—in terms of what I like and want. That new sense of myself as fairly typical has been great for me as an editor, because I’m pretty confident that if I don’t understand something, from a literary reference to a plot twist, the majority of readers aren’t going to, either.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I am really excited to turn 65 and get Medicare. Then my husband can finally stop working and be able to concentrate fully on writing the Great American Novel. Come on, 65, hurry up!

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

I loved my 30s because I was working in corporate publishing, but at a small press and I fit into that world so well. I really liked when I was offered jobs by other houses and got to turn them down because I loved where I worked. But no, I wouldn’t like to go back—I don’t miss spending all that time in an office every day. I’ve been a freelancer way to long to go back to that.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Joan Baez is a major idol of mine. She just keeps playing and writing and doing her art and being an activist and never seems to slow down. She doesn’t seem to be concerned with how people expect her to look or what people expect her to do—she just follows her heart and goes on and does the next thing. She wrote two fine memoirs and now there’s a new documentary out about her. She’s empirically cool.

Jumping to celebrate turning “61-derful”

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I wear more comfortable clothes than I once did (yeah, I was in my 20s in the 1980s, and those designer jeans had to be worn so freaking tight), but I don’t like anything to fit too snugly, so no yoga pants. I still love the blazer look, and I still own one, but I haven’t worn it in ages. Every time I try it on, I feel like I’d be overdressed so back in the clothes locker it goes.

I wear moisturizing sunscreen every day (I like GEIR NESS Vitamin C Day Cream with 30 spf), and a really good moisturizer after hours (Origins High Potency Night-a-Mins Resurfacing Cream, since you asked).

Luckily, we have always eaten plenty of salad and veggies, with a moderate amount of chicken, pork and fish. I used to indulge more often in chips and ice cream and pizza, but most of the time now my snacks are fresh fruit or nuts.

And I walk at least 30 minutes a day, usually more like an hour, which I love. That is one thing I miss when we’re sailing, or when we’re anchored where we can’t get to shore.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I refuse to sit around and watch people dance or sing or play—I still want to join in on it all! I want to dance and sing and play frisbee and swim and catch waves and the whole enchilada. And even though they say that everyone’s last sailboat is a power boat, for now I still refuse to get a power boat. Whenever one of us grumbles about doing something physical on the boat, the other one will chime in with, “It’s all part of our active lifestyle!” I believe that you’re able to keep doing stuff because you keep doing it.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

Oh, I love celebrating birthdays! We have a party that lasts all week because my birthday falls at the end of the school year so we are celebrating the start of our summer off and the start of cruising season as well. Mostly we just do just fun stuff every day like go out and have lunch or champagne brunch somewhere fun. We might do some shopping together—I like picking out my own presents;, I am not much for surprises, and luckily Russel feels the same way.