From the time I was 10, I’ve been obsessed with what it means to grow older. I’m curious about what it means to others, of all ages, and so I invite them to take “The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire.”

Daniel Olivas at 62 and 10 months.

How old are you?

I am 62, and will be 63 in April.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

Sometimes I feel like I am an 18-year-old senior in high school before going off to college where my intellectual, creative and emotional life are in full bloom.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I feel incredibly young for my age, and I credit being in love with my law school sweetheart for 40 years, and having a wonderful son who gives us so much joy. Also, I feel like I am at the height of my career as a lawyer, and I am on fire with my creative life as I write fiction, essays, plays and poetry. There is so much to do!

I didn't start writing as an adult until I was 39. I wrote my first play at 60. My tenth book will be released Feb. 22nd.

What do you like about being your age?

Because I have experienced so much, I can write from a deeper place. Also, I am much faster at getting my first draft written and even faster at editing. With age, my writing skills have continued to be honed.

What is difficult about being your age?

Well, the usual complaints: Not as nimble, a few creaky joints. Also, I used to have beautiful hair! Some say it was the best hair west of the Mississippi. Really…some do say that.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I am shocked at how fast age has crept up on me. One day, I am in college, the next, I am a member of AARP and getting emails about retirement planning.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Aging has given me life experiences that I cherish. Time has taken away too many loved ones such as my father who had dreams of being a writer, but was never published. My new short-story collection, How to Date a Flying Mexican, is dedicated to Pop. Age has also given me a deeper understanding and appreciation of my Mexican culture, especially as I express it through my creative writing in fiction, poetry, essays and plays.

Olivas at 18 with “the best hair west of the Mississippi.”

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

Recently, two writers I respect (one of them won the Pulitzer Prize for poetry) DM’d me on Twitter and referred to me as “Maestro.” In the Latinx community, that term is used for respected artists who are of a certain age. I was startled by this because those two writers—though younger than I—are so much better known and have won many more awards. So, in response to your question, I suppose I am accepting the fact that I am considered to be an older, respected writer within my community. I am no longer the young up-and-comer!

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

By day, I am a senior government attorney. I love my “day job” because I specialize in environmental enforcement, land use, and affordable housing, so I believe I am helping to make California a better place. Also, I supervise about 50 brilliant, committed attorneys and paralegals who keep me young. But I do look forward to retiring in a few years and passing the mantle to the next generation. They’ve earned it, and will do great things. I will miss that part of my life. But I will have more time for my writing life, and perhaps I will teach creative writing. So, when one door closes, another opens. I am blessed to have options.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

Oh, I don’t have a favorite age! Each age has brought something different and new. Some years were tough, others easier. But I would be hard-pressed to come up with one favorite age.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

My Pop was called back after a long illness in 2020, and I truly looked up to him. My Mom is 89 and still very much present in my life. They both are children of Mexican immigrants and worked so hard to give their five children—I am the middle child—lives filled with love and education. My Pop’s life inspires me still, and Mom is a living inspiration as she continues to be very present in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Olivas’ new story collection will be published on February 22nd. Order it from Bookshop.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

During the pandemic, my wife and I have been walking most days, from two to three miles at each outing. We’ve always exercised, but going to the gym has not been possible due to the pandemic. So, we are being very deliberate on staying active and healthy, something even more important as we age. Also, I am trying to improve my eating habits, which are not bad, but can be better.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I refuse to sit still and do less! I have so much to create still. I want to write another play—I’ve written three, all produced here in Los Angeles in readings and for the stage. I started writing a new short-story collection on the theme of love. And my day job as a lawyer remains so fulfilling and challenging. I refuse to sit still and chill.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I never take the day off from my day job on my birthday. My philosophy is this: my birthday is just another day that might include a nicer dinner and perhaps dessert. But I want to spend it with my wife as I do most days (when I am not traveling), and perhaps our son if he is free (he is an adult with a full life, so I understand it can be hard). Also, marking another birthday means I have successfully survived another year. That’s quite an accomplishment, no?

