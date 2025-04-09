Ed Gavagan recently.

Ed Gavagan is the owner of PraxisNYC, a design/build firm creating homes and furniture for fancy people and humble folk the world over.

On the night before Thanksgiving in 1995, Ed was attacked and stabbed multiple times. The nightmare scenario began with a 10-inch blade plunging into his chest. Then came years of coping with the physical, financial, emotional, and finally, the spiritual damage he endured.

He began sharing his stories with The Moth at a story slam in Manhattan, then won a Moth Grandslam and was featured in The Moth Mainstage events, The Moth iTunes podcast and The Moth Radio Hour . . One of his stories was included in the best-selling book, The Moth: 50 True Stories .​ Ed gave a TED talk at TED Med2012 and a TEDx talk in 2016. He enjoys telling stories and enjoys it even more when people listen.

How old are you?

61.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I feel as if I have disconnected from my timeline. I no longer feel young, everything hurts, but there’s no freaking way I’m in my 60s.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I feel old for my age in terms of life experiences, young for my age in terms of fitness, young for my age in terms of career and finances, and definitely young for my age in what I see happening for the remainder of my life.

I’m very surprised at how my mind has not felt older as my body has aged. I still feel young and resilient and open to experience and when that meets my diminished physical self, it is truly a shock. As if I have been betrayed by my eyes, my ears, my teeth, my wrists, and knees, and ankles.

What do you like about being your age?

I like having arrived at a point where I do not give a damn about many things that used to preoccupy me in my youth: What people are thinking about me, what bad things might happen, what my mark on the world will be.

What is difficult about being your age?

The aches and pains! The loss of muscle and stamina! The reduced energy at the end of the day.

My most relevant age-related milestone that I have missed is owning a home. I’m not sure how I’m going to make it happen, but it really is the one thing I feel I must still do.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I’m very surprised at how my mind has not felt older as my body has aged. I still feel young and resilient and open to experience and when that meets my diminished physical self, it is truly a shock. As if I have been betrayed by my eyes, my ears, my teeth, my wrists, and knees, and ankles.

Ed Gavagan in the mid-90s, healing from the New York City stabbing that changed his life.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Aging has given me a tranquility about what I need to do. I still think there is much to be done, but now I feel okay being a helper to the doers rather than feeling I have to do it all.

It has taken away my sense that my body is an incredible tool that I can use (and abuse) with heedless disregard for recuperation and lasting damage, i.e. filterless cigarettes. Ugh.

I was stabbed on the street by gang members who tried to murder me. That was terrible and ruined my health (mental and physical)…My wife died of cancer. That was terrible. The worst thing ever. Caring for my daughter after that has been a life-saving endeavor…I was sexually abused by the Bishop of our church when I was 14. That changed the course of my life in ways I didn’t realize for decades.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

My identity has gotten much more secure as I have found my limits and grown comfortable with the inevitability of working (mostly) within them.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

My most relevant age-related milestone that I have missed is owning a home. I’m not sure how I’m going to make it happen, but it really is the one thing I feel I must still do.

Gavagan, right, boxing in 1985.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

I don’t have a favorite age really, especially looking back. I think that when I was 57, I had the most of what I wanted. Also when I was 46 and 32. But that feeling in each of those years lasted only a few months before calamity struck and I was plunged into turmoil for years afterward.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

I am hard-pressed to think of an aging idol who is still alive. I would say, within certain limits, Jimmy Carter was someone I respected greatly. Vaclav Havel, for sure. Kurt Vonnegut. Isabella Rossellini.

My inspiration from these people came from their dedication to their craft and then what they managed to do with their fame and money afterwards.

I try to live in such a way that whatever lies beyond, my behavior during my life will be regarded as qualifying me to be reasonably welcome in the afterlife.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I went a month without alcohol; first time I tried that. I did, but the realization of how ingrained alcohol is in my social life was a bit of a shock. I’ve stepped up my fitness efforts.

Beauty-wise I have made zero efforts. In terms of style, I’ve settled into a bit of a uniform which simplifies my morning routine which is quite helpful.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I refuse to act my age when competing physically with younger people…hiking, tennis, running, biking.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

I was stabbed on the street by gang members who tried to murder me. That was terrible and ruined my health (mental and physical).

My wife died of cancer. That was terrible. The worst thing ever. Caring for my daughter after that has been a life-saving endeavor.

I was sexually abused by the Bishop of our church when I was 14. That changed the course of my life in ways I didn’t realize for decades.

Gavagan as a Cub Scout.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

My biggest regret in life is how late I realized that my personal boundaries were demolished as a child and that the resulting suffering could have been alleviated by knowing how to protect myself.

The thing I would do differently is start therapy sooner.

I don’t have a favorite age really, especially looking back. I think that when I was 57, I had the most of what I wanted. Also when I was 46 and 32. But that feeling in each of those years lasted only a few months before calamity struck and I was plunged into turmoil for years afterward.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I would like to achieve a measure of financial independence and own a home without worrying if I can cover the costs of upkeep and maintenance. I would like to travel with my daughter once she is out of high school.

I can’t even imagine having a grandchild, but I think that might be the best thing ever.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

My grandfather, a firefighter in the Bronx, told me, “Don’t hang around with dopes or you’ll BE a dope!”

My biggest regret in life is how late I realized that my personal boundaries were demolished as a child and that the resulting suffering could have been alleviated by knowing how to protect myself. The thing I would do differently is start therapy sooner.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I would like medical students to use my body to learn their craft and practice medicine.

As of now, I believe that whatever constitutes my identity will dissolve with my body when I die. I do not anticipate any coherent experience with my identity being recognizable to me after my death. I think I did not exist before conception and I will return to that state after I die. I am open to the possibility that I might be wrong.

I try to live in such a way that whatever lies beyond, my behavior during my life will be regarded as qualifying me to be reasonably welcome in the afterlife.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I am usually embarrassed by the fuss and have a hard time trying to make plans. My wife and daughter have had some awesome surprise parties for me that I really enjoyed.