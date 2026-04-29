Here, novelist jimin han responds. - Sari Botton

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Jimin Han. Photo by Christine Petrella.

Jimin Han is the author of three novels, Dreamt I Found You, A Small Revolution , and The Apology , which was a Barnes and Noble Discover Pick, named a best audiobook of the year by Booklist , and featured on multiple best books lists by the Los Angeles Times, Vanity Fair, Shondaland, Apple Books and more. Additional writing of hers can be found on NPR, as well as in Poets & Writers, Literary Hub, and other publications. She teaches at The Writing Institute at Sarah Lawrence College and community writing centers. Her work has been supported by the New York State Council on the Arts.

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How old are you?

Astonished to say I’m 60!

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

39. My children were 2 and 5 then, and I wish I could just go back to that time when I was lucky enough to spend all day with them, when I was meeting up with my writer friends each week, and I was writing short essays about how much I hated motherhood. Hahaha! Or rather, hated living in such a rural area as a mother, on the hook for cooking three meals and snacks every day. It was a time when I felt everything so deeply and had no time to reflect on it except for those tiny moments of writing.

But my friends and I shared that experience and we carried each other through. Every day was an adventure. Also, my mother was alive during that time and healthy enough to lend a hand and mother me when I needed it most. I was a mom but I really needed my mother, and I learned so much from her.

Jimin Han with her daughters, Jinjee (younger) and Sahra (older) when Jimin was 44, 48, and 60.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

Maybe I’m just right for my age, even as I’m stunned by how fast time has passed. With my mother gone and my aunt and uncle aging, I feel old. And I feel young too, because I have so many books I want to write and places I want to go and I can see it all in front of me.

What do you like about being your age?

To have lived through so much change is a gift. It makes me think even more change is possible, change for the better. I don’t want to look back and tell stories to my grandchildren, if I have grandchildren, of a time when we had clean water to drink or romaine lettuce to eat, indoor plumbing and electricity for light bulbs at night, a time before the return of polio, and the rest of those childhood diseases. I’m lucky to have known people who are no longer here and excited to meet those yet to enter my life.

Maybe I’m just right for my age, even as I’m stunned by how fast time has passed. With my mother gone and my aunt and uncle aging, I feel old. And I feel young too, because I have so many books I want to write and places I want to go and I can see it all in front of me.

What is difficult about being your age?

Eyesight mostly. I read a lot and have had glasses since I was 12, but now my eyes really get tired and I have to put warm compresses on them at night. I also used to be able to sleep anywhere. Now it takes me a while to get used to new surroundings and if I don’t have the right pillow my neck will hurt and my back gets strained. On and on.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

All the body stuff. No one talks about it because it’s boring. It really is. I used to bounce back from injuries much faster and handle my anxieties easier. Now it’s just not possible. I have a heart condition and suffered a mild concussion recently that has continued to plague me. I’m going to stay hopeful though. The concussion has eased and maybe if all I can do is sit at my desk I can write more books?

Left, Han as a 1-year-old baby in Korea, with her 5-year-old brother; Right, Han at 3 in Korea with her mother, brother, grandmother and aunts.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

I’m lucky to have incredible people in my life. It might sound sappy but it’s true. I treasure all of them. With all the things going on in our country right now I admit I’ve thought about having to flee. How safe is it in the U.S. for people of color, no matter their citizenship status? It’s so upsetting. Where would I go? Who would I be without my family and friends? Being with them in person matters. Seeing news of neighbors helping neighbors helps, all the local organizing helps. I’m so thankful for everyone pushing back against ICE.

I used to bounce back from injuries much faster and handle my anxieties easier. Now it’s just not possible. I have a heart condition and suffered a mild concussion recently that has continued to plague me. I’m going to stay hopeful though. The concussion has eased and maybe if all I can do is sit at my desk I can write more books?

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

It’s strange how we continue to change. I guess that’s my answer. I think I know myself and I’m essentially the same person. At the same time, I hope I’m braver than I once was, more open to meeting people, learning new things, and having my mind changed. And since I didn’t get my first book published until I was 51 years old, aging has given me a chance to write books and share them in a way that I always dreamed.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I’d love to have a few more books published before my next big birthday if possible. I want to travel more with my family and friends.

In first grade.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

9. We’d just moved to a part of Jamestown to a street that was full of kids my age and the yards of all the houses were connected without any fences to separate them which meant we could run through all the yards when we played tag or hide-and-seek and all the houses looked the same, one story small ranch houses or split-levels so we knew where everything was when we were inside each other’s houses, the bathroom or the kitchen, and everyone was welcoming and kind. All the kids spent all day outside for most of the year.

We moved, as usual, soon after, but that year remains idyllic in my mind and in my new novel I made a fictional town on the coast of Rhode Island/Massachusetts border that has the feel of this neighborhood in southwestern New York from my childhood, as well as my cousin’s house in Providence we returned to every summer.

My mother’s stroke in 2013 was calamitous. My biggest loss to date. It opened up something in me through that grief or I like to think that she was able finally to encourage me from her liminal border state to free myself of fear.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

My mother is no longer here except in my memory and I have to say that she was the kind of person who enjoyed the moment. My parents were both physicians. When my father fell into a depression every time a patient of his died (most were elderly) my mother instead saw the positives in their lives and she just did what was needed and moved on to the next patient without remorse or regret. She thought ahead to make stock for the soup and prepare the rice well before dinner but mostly I remember her as being so present and would make jokes and laugh and just take care of things and everyone around her in small ways. I want to be that for my children and others, be good at taking care of the small and big things for them. It feels like safety in a world where there’s so little of that most of the time.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

Book tours make me think about all those things. What am I going to wear? Will I stay healthy when I travel? Mostly I just don’t want to let people down or look foolish. So I have to try to ease up on that. It’s not people pleasing, it’s more connected to being grateful for all the effort everyone is making. I know people aren’t coming out just for me—it’s because they enjoy reading and support the book. I still appreciate it that it’s this book that somehow I wrote that they’re coming out for.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

Being comfortable with how things used to be. Language and ideas change and I’m glad that we have those changes. When I was in college a woman came to our writing workshop—a visitor, she was the mother of a student and I don’t know why she was there that day but she and I had an argument about changes to the Oxford English Dictionary. She didn’t think any new words should be added. Of course I disagreed. She was the age I am now probably, and I never want to be like her, stuck in what used to be. The OED changes and that’s a good thing.

My parents were both physicians. When my father fell into a depression every time a patient of his died (most were elderly) my mother instead saw the positives in their lives and she just did what was needed and moved on to the next patient without remorse or regret.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

My mother’s stroke in 2013 was calamitous. My biggest loss to date. It opened up something in me through that grief or I like to think that she was able finally to encourage me from her liminal border state to free myself of fear.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I wish I’d taken more chances when I was in my 20s and believed in my writing. I was at a poetry reading when I heard people behind me talking about going to one of the earliest Asian American Writers Workshop meetings and I didn’t turn and ask them about it. It might have given me a literary community sooner. I was just too shy to ask for it back then.

Left, Han at 8 with her brother and mother, in the snow; Right, Han graduating from college at 22, with her mother.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I want things to change here in this country. I want healthcare for all and a safety net for all, housing and mental healthcare for all, I want us to take better care of each other. Get rid of ICE, free everyone in those ICE prisons, restore funding for scientific research and the arts, eliminate poverty.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

My husband is an optimist. I think that’s why I fell in love with him. Despite the hard childhood that he had, he was helped by a lot of people and he, himself, is such a talented artist and architect. Rather than advice, I think it’s being around him all these years that has helped me hope for a better future for all of us.

As boring as it sounds, dying is a part of life. There’s so much energy and electricity in our cells that I have to believe that there’s more after the body is gone. It might disappear and then again that disappearance might be just what we’re capable of seeing. Selfishly I hope there’s more. I want to be able to help my loved ones long after.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

Cremation is my wish. I’d rather return to the elements that made me sooner than later.

“At my nephew's Halloween Bar Mitzvah. My mom is second from the left. I'm 43 years old.”

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

As boring as it sounds, dying is a part of life. There’s so much energy and electricity in our cells that I have to believe that there’s more after the body is gone. It might disappear and then again that disappearance might be just what we’re capable of seeing. Selfishly I hope there’s more. I want to be able to help my loved ones long after.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I want to travel on my birthday. I want to be with my family and friends in a warm place. My birthday is at the end of January, which for the northeast where I live is the coldest time of year. Good food and good company—that’s what I wish for each year.