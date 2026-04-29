Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Denise's avatar
Denise
14h

Beautiful! I love your outlook on life, death, and the world today and in the future. The sixties are definitely a time for retrospection. Your positive mindset is lovely. Keep learning new things and sending your wonderful words out into the world.

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Mara Gordon, MD's avatar
Mara Gordon, MD
31m

Beautiful interview.

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