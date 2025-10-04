PS If you’re enjoying the work I do here at Oldster, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

Alle C. Hall recently

Alle C. Hall is an author, speaker, and writing instructor whose work focuses on bringing awareness to cross-addictions and to the joy and creativity resulting from trauma recovery. After living in Asia for three years, Alle returned to the States, living in Seattle and publishing for years in magazines such as Dale Peck’s Evergreen Review , Tupelo Quarterly, New World Writing, Litro , Creative Nonfiction, and Another Chicago , Her autobiographical novel, As Far as You Can Go Before You Have to Come Back, is praised by National Book Award judge and New York Times best-selling author of Hotel on the Corner of Bitter & Sweet , Jamie Ford, as “a rare novel, an outstanding debut.” As Far as You Can Go Before … has been honored sixteen times; including two, #1 Kindle spots: “Literary Fiction” and “Coming-of-Age;” first place in The National League of American Pen Women’s Mary Kennedy Eastham Prize (for an excerpt), and most recently, winner of Book Viral’s Golden Quill Award. Alle continues to live in Seattle with her beloved husband and two, shining sons.

Trigger warnings for surviving child sexual trauma, eating disorders, alcoholism, and sexual anorexia.

—

How old are you?

60

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I am embarrassed to say that I still trap myself in high school, in terms of “shoulda-coulda-woulda,” had incest and an active eating disorder not have been my story. This is true especially when it comes to boys and dating. Why is it so embarrassing to admit that flaw?

Because: I am 60 and have my days when I am still hung up on high school, despite the stunning normalcy of my primary relationship: 28 years together; 25 of them married; 21 of them with emotionally healthy children.

On those days I wish I could have been normal then. Most days, I’m in the present.

I do recognize that the denial I lived in mandated rejecting out of hand a fair number of cute boys who sat down next to me with a lovely smile and a focused, “Hi.” I responded by getting up and walking away.

While bouncing away from my sexuality—denial—kept me alive through my childhood and into my 20s, I felt myself and all my potential slipping away. Had I stayed in denial, I would have remained trapped in the sense that it was all my fault; that despite any good in my life, I would always fail.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

There is ancient wisdom around “many paths up the mountain.” I feel like there are also many mountains. I am happy to report that I feel no better nor worse than any other writer, out there. I’ve seen that if we keep working, we get what we need; and often, along the way, figuring out what we really want.

I feel particularly at ease with myself since my first novel published. I was after that publication for more than 20 years. For several decades, despite a perfectly respectable history of publishing short work, when I answered, “I’m a writer,” to those standard, opening questions, no one asked, “Do you have work in Litro?” “Did Dale Peck ask if you had another piece, after he missed picking up your submission?” Instead it was all, “Is it an Oprah book?”

Alle C. Hall dancing onstage in 5th grade.

What do you like about being your age?

I find the whole “Wear more purple” doesn’t resonate so much with me, as I never avoided purple in the first place. I credit the second wave of feminism for that freedom.

Motherhood, at this age, is a trip. I absolutely love seeing my kids—young adults, now—growing to be able to identify their wants and needs, then to work toward them. It took me until I was much older to figure out that life skill. Probably until I was into my 30s.

What is difficult about being your age?

The only drawback I feel is that the ol’ bod, while not falling apart—for which I am so grateful—is definitely sliding down. I have been in recovery for an eating disorder since I was 23 years old. Yet every single day, I assess my body for its looks rather than what it can do. Eating disorders, like alcoholism, never “cure.” You get better at addressing them.

I, however, ignored my food and body image recovery over the past 15 years. Wrong time to disregard mental and physical health. Recently I lost about 40 pounds of the 60 I’d gained. It is really hard to include the photo of me at my lifetime-highest weight. Wearing my shame.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I am surprised every time I realize, “I am 60.” When I was growing up—gosh—“60” seemed soooooo ooooooold. My teachers weren’t even 60. Even into my 30s and 40s—the only people I knew who were 60 were “old.”

Alle C. Hall at 15.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Sex. Let’s talk about sex. In my 20s, I was a mess, sexually. By my early 30s, about three hours into the first date with the man I ended up marrying, we were making out in this healthy, enthusiastic, sexy way. On the roof of a building as the summer sun set. I certainly never expected that level of sensuality and humor in being sexual. Those elements remain a critical part of our relationship. I’m so grateful that over the years, I’ve learned that I can ask for what I need, sexually as well as emotionally, and that I married a man who is masculine without being macho.

In terms of “taken away”: again, the physical. I do not look especially good for my age. I kinda look…my age. My lashes are shorter. My chins…ugh.

Recently, I found myself on a “What they looked like then and what they look like now” site. Female movie starts. Fuck; even Angelina Jolie is looking older. We look older, we look plastic, or we die. Those appear to be the options.

However, another element that aging has taken away is unrealistic expectations. There are days that I’m, like: Hey, I’ve only had a couple of internal health issues this whole time. Through my late teens and into my early 50s, I dealt with constant physical pain. Abuse survivors, untreated, can cycle between depression/anxiety, active addictions, and constant, undefinable and untreatable physical pain.

It made sense that as trauma was my core issue, keeping after that triple Ferris wheel would resolve it. Now, the pain is gone—the physical and, by and large, the emotional that was driving the physical.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I don’t think it is aging that has affected my sense of self so much as the time and effort I put into healing—which can happen at any age. I know that my identity is “incest survivor.” I claim that without letting it define me as a walking tragedy. I became more balanced about “incest survivor” as additional identities came along—“good friend,” “good employee,” “Jew,” “married human” (I still cannot say, “wife”) and certainly “Mama.” “Author” is a fantastic identify to be able to declare.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

Being a young, hot author was certainly something I “missed”—though, so it is for most of us. I’ve never felt uniquely deprived, in that arena. I want a second and a third novel; into my 70s and later.

I can’t wait to see my children partnered and (I’ll just say it, though I know it might put pressure on them) having their own kids.

I look forward to celebrating 50 years with my husband. Half-way there!

Alle C. Hall in high school. “A tad more flexible than I am now.”

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

After about 30, they’ve all been good. Even the decade of post-partum depression in conjunction with perimenopausal depression were good in that I understood that I wasn’t a deeply flawed human being. I was triggered by being responsible for children because I’d been abused as a child.

The first half of my 30s was the cleanest sailing: writing, good. Relationship, good. Eating and exercise, good. I fell in with a crew of hippie Jews that helped in revamping the Jewish identity I grew up with, warped by abuse.

But, now, I wouldn’t go back. I prefer now.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

My therapist, Donna J. Bevan Lee, took me on when I was 26 and fresh out of in-patent treatment for PTSD. No one at the treatment center trusted that there was any hope for me—and it was and remains a terrific treatment center. While I wouldn’t say I was uniquely fucked up, I was without a doubt very fucked up. Donna literally found me a place to live, when I emerged homeless from five weeks of treatment, in debt for it up to my eyeballs, unable to focus on work much more demanding than chopping carrots or answering phones. Making $6.50 an hour, I could afford to pay Donna $25 each week. She ran a tab for the rest, with the understanding that I would pay the balance when I was able. I couldn’t, for six years.

Because of our long-term relationship, I’ve seen Donna go through the deaths of loved family members, seen her stare down physical issues that would kill a lot of people—and go on to climb some ridiculously tall mountains in her 60s and 70s. I’ve seen her raise her son, saw him married and a parent. All that from someone with a trauma history that never struck me as less impactful on her than mine was on me.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

Because I am now at a just-above-normal weight, I am more interested in clothes than I have been, over the past 15 years. When I feel super-fat, who cares?

Two years ago, I bought a bunch of cute tops, make-up and nail polish, and daily-wear jewelry to replace the dangly, hippie stuff from my late 20s and into my 30s. I’ve saved some from that pool, given some to my nieces. Giving away the pieces that I felt defined me at my most vibrant, physically, was a great practice in acceptance.

Health-wise, I am back to exercising, after that scattershot period during the afore-mentioned post-partum/perimenopausal depressions. Twice or three times a week, I do about 45 minutes of Tai chi followed by 45 minutes of gym stuff: stationary bike, weightlifting. I also study Gyrotonic, which is a little bit like Pilates in that there is a machine you work with. I go twice a week.

Alle C. Hall in Angkor Wat, Thailand in 2011, at 44.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I used to think it was plastic surgery. These days, those chins really bug me.

At this point, all I can commit to is never having gastric by-pass surgery. It wouldn’t help a food-obsessed person like me, whose one of many challenges is overeating despite feeling full.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

After college, and for no observable reason, I moved to Japan with no idea of how long I would live there beyond, thinking, “It wouldn’t be only a year.” If I stayed forever, that would be good, too. Moving to Japan, I got into 12-Step recovery, started my Tai chi practice, started publishing. I came to terms with a God I believe cared for me—no more so than God cares for anyone else. But for me, too.

Because it was the late 1980s, Tokyo was a super-easy place to make thirty-eight thousand a year without a degree in the field. I didn’t realize, then, how critical financial independence was to healing. It’s really hard to resolve an issue when someone who caused the issue is your source of money.

I’d never been to Japan, mind you. I didn’t speak Japanese, I didn’t know a soul. We in the rooms call that, “pulling a geographic.” As in: Life not working? MOVE.

My life was so not-working, I had to move to the other side of the planet, to the country where the sun rises first each day. As far as you can go before you have to come back, as it were.

Had I stayed within shouting range of the dysfunction, my life would have gone down the toilet. Statistically, I should be married to an addict-to-something who would abuse our children the way I was abused.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

My first quarter in college, I lied on my resume. Word got out among some professors, and my freshman year was tanked. That failure set me up to not get the professors I wanted, and ultimately, to lose out on the college successes I saw so many of my peers achieve.

The wild thing is, I had no reason to lie on my resume. My self at that time was more than good enough.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

As a lot of things that what I consider “normal girls” want have come to pass: relationship, kids, house, career. It’s not at all like, “My work is done.” But you’ve caught me at a content moment in my life.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

There are two:

The first comes from my therapist, Donna, who always says, “Just do today what is put in front of you to do, today.” That wisdom keeps me from being overwhelmed when times are tough.

The second was given to me by a friend when I was about to leave on a five-week trip to Thailand. As excited as I was, I was terrified of being alone and using food and/or sex to plug the hole. She said, “Expect the miracle.”

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

I want my death to be four decades away, and approached from a state of physical health, mental togetherness, and replete with love for and from those I love. The final death in the film Antonia’s Line comes to mind.

For decades, I’ve thought I’d be cremated, although Jewish law does not allow cremation. That said, I very much have a “take what you like and leave the rest” approach to dogma.

Recently, I’ve heard of a process where you use water to break down the body. It’s called “dissolution.” When I first heard of it, it totally grossed me out. Now, I’ve told my husband and kids that’s what I want, unless they want my ex-body otherwise.

And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

As far as “What comes next”: in my late 20s, I began to wonder if what happens to each soul in death is shaped by our perception of death in context of what death is.

In my mid-30s, I was introduced to the Kabbalistic belief that there exists a place, post-death, called Gan Eden, in which, it is said, “gather the souls of the righteous.” As I understand it—and the theory appeals to me, so I’m not going to Google it—prior to Gan Eden, every soul passes through an “unpleasant place.” I imagine that place as pitch black, having me lain sideways and being stretched, physically stretched, in a really uncomfortable way.

That unpleasant place is where we confront how and why we missed the mark, during our most recent existence. Those who do a good job pass into Gan Eden. I am not sure what happens to the souls who do not make the effort. Maybe they sit around the edges of Gan Eden, watching longingly as if, inside, there was a boxing match going on. Only, you know, a Zen one.

In my vision: we dissolve and reincarnate. It makes no sense that what we did or did not undertake in past lives wouldn’t determine what we undertake in this one; just as that which we do or do not undertake in this one determines where we will start, in the next cycle.

I’m a big believer in taking any opportunity to celebrate. I wish presents didn’t have to be a part of my celebration. (I adore wrapping others’ presents. One year, for Hannukah, I asked for beautiful wrapping papers.) At 60 years old, I feel like I’ve bought everything, already. I mean, we have a house and our kids can go on to higher education. I’ve never wanted things like a Lamborghini. Although I confess a weakness for Japanese pottery, mustard-colored shoes, and cut velvet wearables.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I’m a big believer in taking any opportunity to celebrate. I wish presents didn’t have to be a part of my celebration. (I adore wrapping others’ presents. One year, for Hannukah, I asked for beautiful wrapping papers.) At 60 years old, I feel like I’ve bought everything, already. I mean, we have a house and our kids can go on to higher education. I’ve never wanted things like a Lamborghini. Although I confess a weakness for Japanese pottery, mustard-colored shoes, and cut velvet wearables.

Had I my druthers, on my birthday, I’d receive calls from everyone I love—no texts permitted to mark birthdays. And flowers. Flowers on any occasion!

I particularly love lilies, alstroemeria, lavender, and of course, roses. In the end, I remain a girl.