Lynda Rushing
4h

Another wonderful Oldster interview! I am a physician turned attorney myself, also with an Asian parent (mother) background and am really impressed you left the field so early on. I waited until my 50's to leave medicine and also regretted not doing it sooner for a long time. But, I've come to feel that all our experiences add up to create our singular lives here and maybe we are fated to do what we do in order to become the person we then become. Thanks, Helena, for your honest words and Sari for this wonderful platform!

Carol Ann Power
5h

I’m 63, and what I love about now is how I can go outside for a walk with no makeup on just a slash of colourful lipstick.

Even though my Mother in Law and Sister in Law told me to cut my long hair at 40, I’ve grown it back out-and I don’t feel I need to explain myself to anyone anymore because I’ve overcome a lot.

I don’t do drama. I love singing, and dancing in my little flat. I’m grateful and thankful, for just having breath and water every day as we have just had 2 days with no or low water pressure in a Johannesburg winter, and it is at times like these that you think: where is all the tax revenue going?

On parties for politicians overseas or on jolly trips for extended family holidays?

Kindest regards

Carol Power

Johannesburg

South Africa

