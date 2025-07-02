PS If you’re enjoying the work I do here at Oldster, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

Helena Rho at 59.

Helena Rho is the author of Stone Angels (Grand Central Publishing, 2025), a novel described by one interviewer as the intersection where “Jane Austen, K-drama, and painful World War II history meet.” Her memoir-in-essays, American Seoul , was picked by the Amazon Book Editors as a Best Book of May 2022. She is a devoted fan of K-dramas, Korean green tea, and the haenyeo of Jeju Island. For more information, visit: HelenaRho.com

—

How old are you?

59.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I think 45 was a seminal age for me. At that time, I was just getting divorced from my first husband (I hope to find a second husband!) and looking back, I realize that was the beginning of my journey to become an honest and authentic person. I went into therapy for the first time in my life and started to inhabit the person I wanted to be and the person I knew I could be.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

Sometimes, I feel like I’m still 23 and just starting medical school. Sometimes I feel older than dirt. I have friends 15 years younger than me and some 20 years older than me. I don’t mean to be facetious, but I think my age is fluid and something that changes every day.

What do you like about being your age?

I just say what I want most of the time. I think I’m still restricted by my history of being an Asian model minority, and a woman, to boot. But I try to assert my voice now. I refuse to stay silent and obedient.

I think 45 was a seminal age for me. At that time, I was just getting divorced from my first husband (I hope to find a second husband!) and looking back, I realize that was the beginning of my journey to become an honest and authentic person. I went into therapy for the first time in my life and started to inhabit the person I wanted to be and the person I knew I could be.

What is difficult about being your age?

Where should I start? Everyday life is more difficult to navigate now that I’m older. My eyesight isn’t what it used to be and nor is my memory. I was recently talking to a friend and said, “You know, that word for a teeny-tiny pickle?” I meant cornichon and I could see it in my mind’s eye, but I couldn’t summon the word for it. Unfortunately, this kind of thing is happening on a regular basis. I live in a tiny container house, and I will walk just a few feet from a nook in my living room that I call my “writing room” to the kitchen and by the time I get there, I’ve already forgotten why I went there in the first place.

I also have immune-related health problems that I didn’t have when I was younger. I feel like my body is betraying me. And I worry, sometimes, that I won’t be able to write all the books I want to write with a clear brain. But I think the most egregious thing is the breakdown of my body, physically. When I lived in New York City, I could run twice around the Reservoir in Central Park (3.2 miles) during the day and still take an hour and a half ballet class at night. And this was when I was 50, not even 30 when pretty much everyone could do it. But now, if I walk six or seven miles, everything hurts, including my eyeballs, which shouldn’t be affected at all!

Helena Rho on her birthday, age 10, standing next to her mother, in Rome, Italy.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I’m shocked that I’m annoyed by the same things that bothered me when I was younger. I thought I’d be a lot wiser. I’m also surprised by how hopeful and trusting I still am, given my experience to the contrary in the process of getting to my current age. In some ways, there’s been no difference in my attitude or the joy I take from life, regardless of whether I was 29 or am 59. I hope this will hold true when I'm 79.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Aging has given me hard-won perspective about myself and other people. It has taken away my physical stamina.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I know who I am now. And I don’t give a shit what people think about me. Mostly.

Sometimes, I feel like I’m still 23 and just starting medical school. Sometimes I feel older than dirt. I have friends 15 years younger than me and some 20 years older than me. I don’t mean to be facetious, but I think my age is fluid and something that changes every day.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

My problem was that I spent a great deal of my life meeting cultural and societal expectations—I went to medical school because my Korean parents wanted me to and not because I wanted to. I got married and had children because my first husband wanted it, and I thought I was supposed to meet his expectations and abide by societal rules about what a woman is good for. Now, I want to discard the idea of expectations and milestones and blunder my way through life, making it up as I go along.

I don’t even have an age I aspire to live to. I just want to be as healthy as possible for the years that I can live a full life—one in which I enjoy books and wine and laugh at myself and remain curious about the world. I’ve often said to people that life without humor isn’t worth living, and I abide by that philosophy.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

When I was 35, I gave birth to my son and within a year, I was back to feeling normal—having energy and being physically fit. I’d love to go back to my body at 35 because I’m tired all the time now and I can’t stay up past 10pm most nights.

Helena Rho at age 23, on spring break from medical school at Disney World.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

My mother’s sister is 82 years old, and she is not just my aging idol but also my role model. She is smart and funny and speaks her mind but is not unkind. My aunt is so warm-hearted and generous that I aspire to be her when I grow up.

I just say what I want most of the time. I think I’m still restricted by my history of being an Asian model minority, and a woman, to boot. But I try to assert my voice now. I refuse to stay silent and obedient.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I used to wear basically only black-colored clothing when I was younger, partly out of a utilitarian mindset of not wasting time worrying about clothes, but also a misguided notion that black is fashionable and what a New Yorker wears. Now I wear color, especially pink. Because it’s my favorite color, much to chagrin of a lot of my friends. Some of them claim red should be my favorite color like I can change this about myself—hilarious.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

Good lord, I can’t think of a single one! I can’t exercise like I used to. I can’t drink as much wine as I used to. And most mournfully, I can’t eat as much as I used to because my metabolism has significantly slowed down. Sorry to say but I’m too vain to allow myself to gain more weight, so I eat “like a bird,” to use a cliché, and honestly, it feels like torture! But in all seriousness, I’ve accepted the fact that I must make accommodations for the inevitable aging of my body, both physically and mentally. Because I’m pragmatic and because of my background as a physician—I have no wish to injure the only body I have.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

When I was 38 years old, I was injured in a bad car accident and the ensuing consequences to my body linger to this day. But the accident also crashed me out of the unhappiness I’d resigned myself to at the time. I finally summoned the courage to abandon the practice of medicine, and I went back to school to get my MFA in creative writing. I allowed myself to start my career as a writer.

I spent a great deal of my life meeting cultural and societal expectations—I went to medical school because my Korean parents wanted me to and not because I wanted to. I got married and had children because my first husband wanted it, and I thought I was supposed to meet his expectations and abide by societal rules about what a woman is good for. Now, I want to discard the idea of expectations and milestones and blunder my way through life, making it up as I go along.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

For years after I left the practice of pediatrics, I regretted going to medical school. That is, until last year when I started writing a novel about the fictional third wife of Admiral Yi Sun-sin, the greatest war hero in Korean history. Western historians place him as an equal to Horatio Nelson in his ingenuity and leadership during naval battles. Almost single-handedly, Yi won the Imjin War (1592-1598) against Toyotomi Hideyoshi and his Japanese samurai. But there’s barely any mention of women during this catastrophic war involving over 500,000 combatants and almost 2 million casualties. Globally, it was the largest conflict of the 16th century, and yet, the stories of women weren’t written into the record.

For my novel, I chose a female healer as my central character, and my medical education has been enormously helpful in the writing. Finally, all those years I spent preparing for medical school, attending medical school, training and then practicing as a pediatrician—over 20 years—has borne fruit creatively. I could not be happier all that time and effort wasn’t for nothing!

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I’d like to publish five books before I kick the bucket—I just came out with my second book, so I have a long way to go. Also, I have a list of travel goals. One, I’d like to sail into the Galápagos Islands on a schooner like Charles Darwin did when he was a naturalist on the HMS Beagle. It’s my dream to see a blue-footed booby in person. And I want to imagine how the fauna and flora of the archipelago inspired Darwin, the father of evolutionary biology, to write his ground-breaking book, On the Origin of Species. Two, I’d like to hike the Inca Trail to Machu Pichu and marvel at how an ancient civilization built such a magnificent thing. Three, I’d like to cruise the fjords of Norway and witness the spectacular wonder of the aurora borealis—hopefully on a nightly basis.

Is there a piece of advice you were given that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

Live a good life is what my aunt and my role model said to me in 2006 when I was in Seoul, Korea. I was bathed in sorrow because my mother had tried to kill herself and I was plagued with guilt. I think I might have been wallowing in self-pity. The moment my aunt said those words, I thought, “Ah, that’s what I must do.” I must put effort into living my best life and not worry about what anyone else thinks because I have no control over them or their actions. Her words have echoed in my head for years and continue to echo today.

When I was 38 years old, I was injured in a bad car accident and the ensuing consequences to my body linger to this day. But the accident also crashed me out of the unhappiness I’d resigned myself to at the time. I finally summoned the courage to abandon the practice of medicine, and I went back to school to get my MFA in creative writing. I allowed myself to start my career as a writer.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

In my first year of medical school, I had to dissect a cadaver as part of Gross Anatomy Lab. I almost quit because I hated it so much—the suffocating smell of formaldehyde, the constant chill in the room. So, body farm is out. But I would like to donate my working organs to whoever may need them. Burial seems like too much work on my part to arrange and for any family members who will be stuck maintaining a grave. Cremation seems like the best option, and I don’t care what happens to my ashes. I’d like to be reincarnated as a tree—hopefully, not in the Amazon, which is disappearing faster than a ghost.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I’m a firm believer that birthdays should be celebrated. But the manner in which it’s done should totally be up to the person marking the occasion. I love it when I spend my birthday in a place radically different from my mailing address. The change in geography gives me a perspective that’s invaluable when I return “home.” As a freelance writer, I’m lucky that trips to fabulous locales count as research and are tax deductible. Some of my most memorable birthdays were spent in Rome, London, and Seoul. I want to celebrate my next birthday in Jeju Island.