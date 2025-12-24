Here, poet, essayist, and media executive Scott Hess responds. - Sari Botton

Scott Hess, left, with NBA player Russell Westbrook in New York in 2024.

Scott Hess is the CMO of Publicis Media, a global advertising firm, as well as a longtime essayist and poet who writes about midlife, meaning, and wonder on his Substack, Infinite Particles of the Divine Sun .

How old are you?

I’m 59 1/2. I like adding the half. It makes me feel like I’m 5.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I tend to think of myself as 22 or so—just out of college, overflowing with wonder, the envy of the olds. Physically and mentally peaking, but still with all the hard-earned wisdom of whatever my current age is. It’s a great delusion.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

Of course, given my previous answer, I feel young for my age. I still wear oversized hoodies, go see rising bands in small clubs late at night, and try to lift the heaviest weights I can manage. In fact, I’m the strongest I’ve ever been at 59 1/2. Sometimes I see an “old person,” introduce myself, and find out they’re younger than me. There’s no question I have age dysmorphia, if that’s a thing. My peers? I look up to the 25-year-olds at work. They’re my people, my mentors. I adore them. And I think they like me.

I tend to think of myself as 22 or so—just out of college, overflowing with wonder, the envy of the olds. Physically and mentally peaking, but still with all the hard-earned wisdom of whatever my current age is. It’s a great delusion.

What do you like about being your age?

At the risk of sounding pompous: the wisdom. I know some stuff—mostly soft stuff—about how to live and what to care about. Another way to say wisdom might be: selective indifference. I care a lot and not at all, at nearly the same time. I love it.

What is difficult about being your age?

I hate to be obvious, but it’s what you might expect: the aches and pains, the struggle to remember names and conversations, the relentless pain of losing people I love. And I’m so unselfish with my love, it’s been a lot of people. That’s hard every day.

To combat that pain, I’ve come up with a little game I play with myself: I imagine a bus full of lost family and friends and heroes driving alongside me and encouraging me. They seem happy, and they make me feel invincible.

Scott Hess, center, in 1984, then editor-in-chief of his high school newspaper. With some of his staff.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I had no idea I could be at peace with myself like this. I like me, which is something I’ve only been able to say recently. That’s been a surprise, albeit the product of some sustained work.

And the supposed declines? They’re mostly overstated. I don’t “feel old.” I feel vibrant —maybe more vibrant than ever. The competitions in my head have faded. I can root for everyone now, hope even my enemies find peace and happiness and prosperity.

What was I told? That I’d have to slow down. That I’d resent the young. Nope and nope.

I don’t “feel old.” I feel vibrant —maybe more vibrant than ever. The competitions in my head have faded. I can root for everyone now, hope even my enemies find peace and happiness and prosperity.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Aging has given me a kind of peace that transcends the oscillations of daily life and moods. I operate closer to the midline than ever before—fewer massive peaks and deep valleys—but what little variation remains feels more vivid and less disruptive. I can savor things now. I’m in less of a hurry. Little wins feel bigger.

What’s gone? Some of my memory, which used to be razor-sharp. (Compared to my age-peers, I’m still doing okay.) My springiness is mostly gone. I used to love how quick I was in sports. I can still move some on the pickleball court, but nobody would call me fast. I’ve also lost a touch of libido, thank God.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

As I mentioned, I like me more than ever, but not in an arrogant way. With aging, I’ve become more aware of my strengths and my weaknesses, and neither concern me much. I’m talking about acceptance. Surrender. I’m at peace with who I am, how I look, and how I move through the world. I no longer wish to be other than who I am. What a relief.

Here’s another thing. As much as I love my kids and my wife and my siblings and my parents—and I love them all so much—I feel less defined by them than I did ten years ago. They are my fellow travelers and friends, not appendages. Of course that was always the case, but I can see it better now.

Scott Hess, center, giving the 2018 commencement address at Miami University, his alma mater.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

Ha! None. I couldn’t care less about milestones in either direction. My life has unfolded in the shape and at the pace it needed to. I’m happy to be in it, and I feel no compulsions at all. I wake up each morning full of wonder. I’ll take it.

Que sera, sera. Onward!

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

I’m tempted to say I can’t pick a favorite age, and I’m not sure I can. But I’ll play the game.

18 and 22. Senior years of high school and college. Having survived the crucibles of the early years and getting to enjoy the victory laps before moving on to the next test. Sure, I suffered at both ages, but the gauze of memory has created highlight reels with soundtracks and scrapbook-worthy moments I still relive. Acne and heartache? It’s like they never happened.

Would I go back? And give up all this peace? Nah. But those were great ages, for sure.

I like me more than ever, but not in an arrogant way. With aging, I’ve become more aware of my strengths and my weaknesses, and neither concern me much. I’m talking about acceptance. Surrender. I’m at peace with who I am, how I look, and how I move through the world. I no longer wish to be other than who I am. What a relief.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

I’ll pluck someone random who I never knew: Lawrence Ferlinghetti. I admire how he lived his life, writing and running his City Lights bookstore for as long as he did. He was always on the side of humanity.

Oh, and here’s another: the poet Billy Collins. I was his workshop assistant at the Southampton Writers Conference this past summer, and he moves with joy and precision—still the sharpest dude in the room. I aspire to that, he said humbly.

I took him out to lunch in my convertible and wrote a poem about it afterward. A life highlight.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I take supplements now. I fed all my health data into an AI assistant, and at its urging I’m on vitamin D, creatine, magnesium, and a few other things. I think creatine is a wonder drug. It makes me feel stronger, helps with recovery, and seems to counteract brain fogginess. There’s science to bear this out. Oh, and I drink large quantities of ice water with these LMNT electrolyte packets mixed in, once or twice a day. Seems to help.

Style-wise, I still mostly dress like a teenager, in band shirts and baggy pants. Beauty-wise, I’m pretty simple: shower, rub sticky crap in my short hair, do three rounds of toothbrushing a day, shave in the shower. I like to be clean, but that’s not new.

I lift heavy weights, which is perhaps my best cosmetic and health choice. Even if I’m fat, the lifting makes it look less bad.

I don’t have a skincare regimen yet. Maybe I’ll start that when I turn 60.

Throwing out the first pitch at Wrigley Field on my 39th birthday in 2005.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I don’t watch or play golf. I won’t wear pastel, save for the occasional light blue. No bow ties or blazers. And I don’t tuck in my shirts.

I’m kind, but I refuse to be kindly.

I never want to visit the Sphere.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

Two things:

Our family moved in the middle of high school, from an industrial town in Ohio to a preppy suburb in Michigan. It was the kind of whiplash and displacement that’s hard to describe, during a lifestage that was already hard enough without it. I survived at first; then, somehow, I thrived. I put myself out there, as they say. Way out there. I learned I was resilient, that I could handle pain and isolation.

Music helped a ton. From the Clash to the Smiths in that era, music was my best friend and medicine. That’s still the case.

After that, I had two more really big personal challenges—one that hit when I was about 30, another that arrived when I was just past 50. In both cases I turned to talk therapy, and in both cases I grew in ways I couldn’t have without it. Pain and therapy, in combination, are incredibly powerful. Big shoutouts to Dave and Jenna, my skilled therapists!

I couldn’t care less about milestones in either direction. My life has unfolded in the shape and at the pace it needed to. I’m happy to be in it, and I feel no compulsions at all. I wake up each morning full of wonder. I’ll take it.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

It’s not one thing. It’s more of a sensation. I wish I’d trusted my gut a lot earlier, and a lot more often. The body is smarter than the brain. I knew what I wanted, and I often talked myself out of it. Not anymore.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I want to publish a book of my poetry. I’m optimistic. I’m nearly done with my third collection.

Scott Hess with his family in Paris, Summer 2024.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

A few pieces, actually.

My roommate my senior year of college told me to keep showing up for life. That’s a big one for me. Just show up. Good things happen.

My former neighbor, a retired NFL player, said that “use it or lose it” was the biggest lesson he learned as a professional athlete. I’ve found it to be true.

And one of my fraternity brothers, years after college, said that unless I’d figured out what I wanted—from a job or a spouse or life itself—and asked for it, then my dissatisfaction was my own fault and responsibility.

Nowadays I ask for what I want, and I’m surprised how often I get it.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

Honest answer: Oh, crap, I better figure that out. You mean I’m going to die?

One of my fraternity brothers, years after college, said that unless I’d figured out what I wanted—from a job or a spouse or life itself—and asked for it, then my dissatisfaction was my own fault and responsibility. Nowadays I ask for what I want, and I’m surprised how often I get it.

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I’d prefer not to, as Bartleby said. What happens if and when I do? I like Alan Watts’s suggestion that, athough we think we’re a wave, we’re really just part of the ocean, temporarily waving.

So, I expect my wave to hit the beach and then roll back out into the great sea. What does that really mean? I have no idea. But it comforts me.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I’m not a big celebrator. I’m notorious for my displeasure around holidays, costumes, and themed parties. I hate unnecessary pageantry or fuss. I’m an eye-roller.

Lately, everyone keeps asking how I want to celebrate my 60th. I keep thinking: I’d like to wake up, go to my neighborhood coffee shop to write for a couple hours, stand in a pool with a book for a while, then go play some competitive pickleball. That’s pretty much my perfect day.

I guess I really like my regular life. I just want more of it.

