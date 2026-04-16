Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Sari Botton's avatar
Sari Botton
just now

Aaack. I've just corrected the misspelling of Ali Liebegott's name... It's been an especially busy time as I doubled my already crazy work load last week to make time for the writing conference I'm at right now... Apologies all around.

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Emski's avatar
Emski
7h

Really enjoyed reading this. Refreshingly honest about ageing and that's it's not all happy days.

The comment 'how did I not think I was cute when I was younger' resonated with me, when you look at those photos of you in your 20s, 30 and 40s. Thanks for a lovely interview.

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