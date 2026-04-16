Since I’m away leading a writing workshop this week, instead of my usual Thursday Letter from the Editor , I’m sending you a second Oldster Questionnaire, from a writer and painter whose work I enjoy. (This also helps me to address the happy problem of having too many of these in the hopper!)

PS If you’re enjoying the work I do here at Oldster, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

“This is a must read newsletter on a topic that is golden. Oldster is so life affirming and refreshing, it is worth paying for.” - Lisa Sumner, paid subscriber.

P.S. A reminder that as far as I’m concerned, everyone who is alive and aging is considered an Oldster , and that every contributor to this magazine is the oldest they have ever been, which is interesting new territory for them—and interesting to me, the 60-year-old who publishes Oldster. Also, I’m trying to foster intergenerational conversations in which elders learn what it’s like to be younger, and younger people learn from elders what it’s like to be older. When you see a piece featuring someone younger than you, try to remember when you were that age and how monumental it felt. Bring some curiosity to reading about how the person being featured is experiencing that age. Or, if you prefer, wait for the next piece featuring someone in your age group. In the last few weeks alone, I’ve published pieces by people in their 60s, 70s, and 80s. Not every piece will speak to every reader. I’m doing my best to cover a lot of ground and be inclusive. Please work with me! Thank you. 🙏 - Sari Botton

Ali Liebegott is a writer and painter who currently lives in Los Angeles. She has published four books to date: The Beautifully Worthless , The IHOP Papers , Cha-Ching! and The Summer of Dead Birds . She’s also written for many TV shows , and publishes the newsletter “ Dad Bod .”

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How old are you?

54.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I’m somehow both perpetually 16 and 108. I feel very young and stunted internally but also as if death is right around the corner. As you can see, it’s the perfect combo of anxious existentialism. I always feel like queer people of a certain generation feel younger.

In San Francisco in 1992.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I feel young in the way that I still don’t have a plan for my life. I’ve never had a “plan” besides doing the next thing in front of me. Besides trying to build my life in a way that accommodates me to be a writer and an artist, I haven’t ever had an idea of “what my life should look like.” What I mean by this is mostly traditional heterosexual or normative markers, i.e. a house, kids, a career. I’m often triggered by friends, even queer ones, who have a specific vision for their future. I also feel old in a way that my peers don’t. I’ve had a lot of injuries and physical pain in my life, and so I think that has overly colored my view that I don’t have much time left on earth. This is probably depression talking!

Besides trying to build my life in a way that accommodates me to be a writer and an artist, I haven’t ever had an idea of “what my life should look like.” What I mean by this is mostly traditional heterosexual or normative markers, i.e. a house, kids, a career. I’m often triggered by friends, even queer ones, who have a specific vision for their future.

What do you like about being your age?

I do feel there’s been an accumulation of life experience that allows me to see things in a broader way. I also deeply treasure the many friendships I’ve had for decades!

What is difficult about being your age?

Physical pain, fear of being/looking too old to find love, and worries about financial security in older years and health insurance. You know, the things that many, many people worry about in our current society.

Ali Liebegott in the New York City subway in 2025.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I remember when my mom had a surprise 40th birthday party. There were bouquets of black balloons. It was the 80’s so “over the hill” stuff was prevalent. The whole theater of this party was so chilling. It made me think my mom was so old. And now I’m like, 40 is the new 20!

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Aging has given me a deep sense of myself, what I like, my interests, and honestly self-esteem. I can look at myself and think, that’s a cool, interesting person. The aging body has been hard to accept. I wanted to ice skate at Christmas this year in Central Park, and I’ve had many, many knee surgeries. But when I got on the skates, I felt scared in a way that I’ve rarely felt. I needed to skate using the little child’s walker. And I remember thinking, wow, this might be something you won’t be able to do again in this lifetime. That was a sad feeling. To see things that you used to be able to do disappear.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

It’s funny. Aging somehow simultaneously makes you feel more solid and less solid at the same time. It’s like where one area weakens, another strengthens.

I remember when my mom had a surprise 40 th birthday party. There were bouquets of black balloons. It was the 80’s so “over the hill” stuff was prevalent. The whole theater of this party was so chilling. It made me think my mom was so old. And now I’m like, 40 is the new 20!

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I would like to find a sense of home by the time I’m 60.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

I don’t think I have ever had a favorite age. I’ve had a lot of looking back thinking, I can’t believe I didn’t think I was cute then!

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Not specific people. But I always love stories of people who go back to school at 80 and all the people who keep writing and making art. I love artists who work until the end of their life.

The aging body has been hard to accept. I wanted to ice skate at Christmas this year in Central Park, and I’ve had many, many knee surgeries. But when I got on the skates, I felt scared in a way that I’ve rarely felt. I needed to skate using the little child’s walker. And I remember thinking, wow, this might be something you won’t be able to do again in this lifetime. That was a sad feeling. To see things that you used to be able to do disappear.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

Six months ago, I started working out two days a week to help me with a bad back. No one hates exercise more than me. But I’ve been working with a trainer and he’s helped me so much get out of a significant amount of pain. I have a goal to be able to do a single push up by my 55th birthday this year. Right now we are doing push ups over a stack of books. As I get stronger, we take away a book. I can’t believe how hard it is to do a single push up.

As far as style, I dress the same as when I was in my 20s. I’m lucky that I’ve always stuck with butch classics.

“Still getting tattooed after all these years…”

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

It’s very hard for me to want to wear ugly yet comfortable walking shoes. Why can’t someone design one that is cute?! And don’t tell me about Hokas. They’re not cute! Nothing plummets my self-esteem like an ugly shoe.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

I had a pretty big sports injury when I was twelve. This injury is what made me become a writer. I had to take all that jock energy and put it elsewhere. I also quit drinking alcohol when I was 28. This was absolutely necessary to help me work on my depression. My second divorce which happened during the pandemic was very devastating. I’m someone who is very relationship oriented so I’ve felt a bit adrift since that relationship ended. But at the same time, I’ve grown a lot.

I’m very scared to die. I don’t want life to be over. I also am scared to die alone, or to be in pain alone at the end of my life. I think I believe it’s mostly lights out nothingness after death, but occasionally I have a deep fear that I’ll be a lonely ghost caught between worlds saying, “Hey guys, I’m over here. Can I have a cookie? Guys, Guys?”

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

Oof. I regret the speed in which I left my second marriage and that I wasn’t more knowledgeable of how outside factors like menopause affected that decision. I sometimes regret the totality in which I can get swept up in emotions.

“With my ‘husband’ Mr. Met in 2019”

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I’d like to keep painting and writing until the end of my life. I’d love to publish more books, have more painting shows. I would like to attend Wimbledon at least once. I’d love to have another wonderful long term romantic relationship. And to work a single season at Citifield in some capacity for the New York Mets.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

“You are creating the forest you aren’t even lost in yet.” Michelle Tea told me that once when working on a book. It’s basically the idea that you have to let the story unfold before you start judging, editing it. I made a little painting of it and it hangs over my desk. I think it also applies to life. Lately I also have been thinking, “If not now, when?” This is very much related to aging. When I turned 50 I had a bit of an existential crisis. Like when you do the math and think…I’m more than half way through. It’s definitely clarifying.

I am a Leo and I have been called Birthdayzilla in the past. I want all the love on my birthday. I want my Leo mane brushed, and oiled, and shampooed! If I am partnered when my birthday occurs I want a handwritten card and to spend hours in bed drinking coffee when I first wake up. I used to have a tradition of buying a new baseball hat or a pair of sneakers. Or getting a haircut. A dinner with friends. I don’t need a huge party but I do desire to feel loved.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

I want the most ecological but low hassle thing available at the time of my death. I don’t want loved ones to have to fly my body across the world to feed to birds, and I also don’t want to pollute the ground with more formaldehyde. I’m also an organ donor. Who wants my liver?

“At the march on Washington in 1993…”

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I’m very scared to die. I don’t want life to be over. I also am scared to die alone, or to be in pain alone at the end of my life. I think I believe it’s mostly lights out nothingness after death, but occasionally I have a deep fear that I’ll be a lonely ghost caught between worlds saying, “Hey guys, I’m over here. Can I have a cookie? Guys, Guys?”

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

Well, I’m glad you asked. I am a Leo and I have been called Birthdayzilla in the past. I want all the love on my birthday. I want my Leo mane brushed, and oiled, and shampooed! If I am partnered when my birthday occurs I want a handwritten card and to spend hours in bed drinking coffee when I first wake up. I used to have a tradition of buying a new baseball hat or a pair of sneakers. Or getting a haircut. A dinner with friends. I don’t need a huge party but I do desire to feel loved.