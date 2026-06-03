Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Sari Botton's avatar
Sari Botton
6h

One of the links to Laurie's book wasn't working. I've since updated it. You can find it here: https://www.lauriefrankel.net/enormous-wings.html

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Erin Henderson's avatar
Erin Henderson
7h

I just heard Laurie Frankel on the Book Case podcast, and immediately added Enormous Wings is on my (enormous) TBR list. Such a fabulously interesting concept. I’m excited to read it!

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