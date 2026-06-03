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“This is some of the best writing on aging that I’ve read!” - Terry Gibralter, paid subscriber.

P.S. A reminder that as far as I’m concerned, everyone who is alive and aging is considered an Oldster , and that every contributor to this magazine is the oldest they have ever been, which is interesting new territory for them—and interesting to me, the 60-year-old who publishes Oldster. Also, I’m trying to foster intergenerational conversations in which elders learn what it’s like to be younger, and younger people learn from elders what it’s like to be older. When you see a piece featuring someone younger than you, try to remember when you were that age and how monumental it felt. Bring some curiosity to reading about how the person being featured is experiencing that age. Or, if you prefer, wait for the next piece featuring someone in your age group. In the last few weeks alone, I’ve published pieces by people in their 60s, 70s, and 80s. Not every piece will speak to every reader. I’m doing my best to cover a lot of ground and be inclusive. Please work with me! Thank you. 🙏 - Sari Botton

Laurie Frankel recently.

Laurie Frankel is the New York Times bestselling, award-winning author of six novels, including her latest, Enormous Wings. Her writing has also appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, The Washington Post, and other publications. She is the recipient of the Washington State Book Award and the Endeavor Award, and her novels have been translated into more than twenty-five languages. A former college professor, she now writes full-time in Seattle, Washington where she lives with her family and makes good soup.

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How old are you?

52.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

My husband is six months older, so for half the year, I always think I’m a year older than I actually am.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I think I feel just right for my age and, yes, in step with my peers. It’s just that all ages sound old until you get there, and not at all once you arrive.

What do you like about being your age?

Turning 52 in ’25 had a nice symmetry to it.

I was very close with both my grandmothers. They aged differently but both admirably. They lived in the same retirement community, and I worked there while I was in high school. One grandmother made lots of friends and got very involved in all sorts of activities. One holed up in her apartment to read books. Both of those approaches seem just dreamy to me.

What is difficult about being your age?

All the sandwich stuff—aging parents, aging teenager—is exactly as much of a bitch as everyone says it will be. And I am so, so lucky on both fronts.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

The whole empty nest thing seems like it’s a lot less empty these days owing to limited job prospects, cost of living, cost of education, the economy, AI, and any number of other horrors, so I’m not necessarily preparing to send my almost-18-year-old out into the world never to return. Nor am I thinking of retiring, not even retiring in fifteen years, because I’m a writer and have infinity things I want to say. But I’m starting to catch glimpses of this whole life-after-little-kids thing that I’m shocked to find apparently waiting for me.

Laurie Frankel with her grandmother, at about 2.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

I mean, I wake up sore. I often go to bed sore too. It takes longer to heal than it used to. All that sort of thing that I was warned about is proving true. But I know more. I think it’s less a wisdom-of-aging thing and more that every day I’ve learned something or widened my perspective from the day before. And I’m starting to have a lot of added-up days.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

Being a daughter and especially being a mother changes as I get older. My identity as the parent of a baby was really different than my identity as the parent of a toddler and an elementary schooler. Now being the parent of a teenager is a whole different thing again. And of course my parents used to do more caretaking of me than I did of them, and now that’s shifting.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

Ha! I have just finished writing a novel called Enormous Wings about exactly that—a 77-year-old moves into a retirement community, falls ill, and is stunned to learn she’s pregnant. But my life (fortunately) isn’t that exciting. I did just squeeze in my 50th birthday trip (Türkiye!) right before I turned 52. That’s less delayed than a (literally) geriatric pregnancy, but still delayed.

I am looking forward to more travel when I’m no longer as bound by my kid’s school schedule. I do think it’s good to do that traveling earlier than later while I’m still mobile and well. But honestly, I’m hoping to travel lots no matter what, and there’s much travel one can do under all sorts of body/mind conditions.

Being a daughter and especially being a mother changes as I get older. My identity as the parent of a baby was really different than my identity as the parent of a toddler and an elementary schooler. Now being the parent of a teenager is a whole different thing again. And of course my parents used to do more caretaking of me than I did of them, and now that’s shifting.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

Not sure I’ve had a favorite age, but also not sure I’d go back (or forward) under any circumstances. I am very grateful for all sorts of things in my life, and I don’t think I would hazard them with time travel.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

I was very close with both my grandmothers. They aged differently but both admirably. They lived in the same retirement community, and I worked there while I was in high school. One grandmother made lots of friends and got very involved in all sorts of activities. One holed up in her apartment to read books. Both of those approaches seem just dreamy to me.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

Yoga. Lots and lots of yoga. Used to do yoga once a week. Now doing yoga more like once a day.

Laurie Frankel with her parents at her wedding at 31, with her prematurely gray hair dyed.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I stopped coloring my hair. It went gray early (I dyed it for my wedding when I was 31) so it had been a lot of years of it. During the pandemic, of course my salon was closed, and I wasn’t leaving the house anyway, so that spared me that awkward growing-out year. By the time the salon re-opened, I had grey hair and black pigtails, so I went in and chopped off the pigtails and had fully gray hair at the age of 47.

I stopped coloring my hair. It went gray early (I dyed it for my wedding when I was 31) so it had been a lot of years of it. During the pandemic, of course my salon was closed, and I wasn’t leaving the house anyway, so that spared me that awkward growing-out year. By the time the salon re-opened, I had grey hair and black pigtails, so I went in and chopped off the pigtails and had fully gray hair at the age of 47.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

Becoming a mother. For better. (And, some days, for worse, but even on those days, for better.)

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I don’t know, but I will say that I find the good things so often hinge on the bad ones having happened, so it’s hard to think about revising anything.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I’ve got more books to write. I’ve got more places to visit. I’d like to live abroad for a while and also somewhere it’s always warm and sunny and near an ocean I can swim in every day.

I am looking forward to more travel when I’m no longer as bound by my kid’s school schedule. I do think it’s good to do that traveling earlier than later while I’m still mobile and well. But honestly, I’m hoping to travel lots no matter what, and there’s much travel one can do under all sorts of body/mind conditions.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

My grandmother often said to me, “Everyone goes to hell in their own way,” by which she meant we all do things we ought not, at least by someone else’s definition (and sometimes also our own), so we’d do well to cut each other some slack.

“With my daughter, my husband, and my parents in our pussy hats, protesting in January 2017.”

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

Not burial. Definitely, absolutely not burial.

The whole empty nest thing seems like it’s a lot less empty these days owing to limited job prospects, cost of living, cost of education, the economy, AI, and any number of other horrors, so I’m not necessarily preparing to send my almost-18-year-old out into the world never to return. Nor am I thinking of retiring, not even retiring in fifteen years, because I’m a writer and have infinity things I want to say. But I’m starting to catch glimpses of this whole life-after-little-kids thing that I’m shocked to find apparently waiting for me.

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

Will be interested—but very patient—to find out.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I’m not wild about being the center of attention. And I am a baseball fan. So I like to stay home on my birthday, order Indian food, and watch the postseason. Once my kid is out of school, however, I imagine I will often use my birthday as an excuse to travel because October is lovely in many, many parts of the world, but not usually in Seattle.

(Thank you for this great questionnaire and your excellent magazine and substack and all your good work!! I am so grateful!!) (Ed. note: 🙏💝)