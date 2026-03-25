Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Judith Hannan's avatar
Judith Hannan
11h

I love the notion of collecting memories for those final ecstatic moments while you are dying. For me, 50 was a third birth. The first being my actual birth. The second birthing myself as a mother. At 50, I finally found enough relief from depression and anxiety for my life to open up to possibility and new growth, which has brought me to a still vibrant 72.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Erin's avatar
Erin
7h

An interview with one of the people I have known since as far back as I can remember. I don’t know him as much now, but this was lovely to read. I, too, remember Andrew. And I think of him as often as you do, Jon. Thanks for getting him out there in the world again. I think he’d appreciate it.

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