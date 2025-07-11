Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Donnelly's avatar
Richard Donnelly
5h

Resisting Retirement: When Your Identity is Bound Up with Your Profession. yep doctors have a tough time. Not as tough as writers : )

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carolita Johnson's avatar
Carolita Johnson
6h

Excellent about your uncle’s interview!❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sari Botton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture