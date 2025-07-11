Thirty-Two Flavors and Then Some
A summertime Friday Link Roundup...
First:
Well, now I’ve really made it: Physician on FIRE, a blog about retirement for doctors, has linked to my June 20th interview with my uncle: 🩺
Also: “Go ahead and hire an escort for your 70th birthday!” - Exciting to seeRice’s essay from Monday get a shout out in ’s Dinner Party newsletter—one of my favorites. Thank you, .
A Look at Mel Brooks' Illustrious Life and Career in Photos As the Legendary Actor Turns 99 Years Old - Alex Apatoff and Alexandra Schonfeld in People. Happy 99th, Mel Brooks.
“Debbie Harry on Creative Highlights, Her Risqué Run-In With David Bowie, and Why She Didn’t Have Children” - Lisa Robinson in Vanity Fair. Happy 80th, Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry. Here she is in a 2020 photo from one of my alma maters, W Magazine:
Here Harry is quoted in Interview a few years ago, echoing what many have to say in The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire:
And happy birthday 69th, Tom Hanks, too. - Emy Lacroix at Parade.A post shared by @ritawilson
Speaking of Hanks, I enjoyed seeing him him (and the rest of the great cast) in Wes Anderson’s latest, The Phoenician Scheme. (I saw it at Upstate Films’ old school Orpheum Theatre.)
How Suzanne Vega Spends Her Day Off Tour -in The New York Times/Styles.
Speaking of , did you see Allyson McCabe’s “Late Nite Radio” Oldster interview with her from April?
Mr. Big Is Alive and Well and Married in Vermont. - in The New York Times, Jacob Bernstein interviews Ron Galotti, the (now-happily married) inspiration for Sex and the City’s recurring “toxic bachelor.”
Chin Hair, Laundry, Your Opinion: Women in Menopause Don’t Care - in The New York Times, Chloe W. Shakin writes about the “We Do Not Care” founded by.
“For some women of a certain age, erectile-dysfunction prescriptions are redefining sex — and not always for the best.” - in The Cut/NYMag, Hannah Pittard writes “The Little Blue Pill Problem.”
The bad news: Marc Maron ends iconic podcast after 16 years: 'We're burnt out' - Mandalit del Barco at NPR.
The Good news: Maron’s WTF podcast will continue with new episodes through “some time in the fall,” and you can listen to the entire archive of this excellent show in the meantime.
All About Anna: 13 Minutes on Anna Wintour - I enjoyed the first episode of The Nasty, a podcast made by my friend, aka “Uncle Karen”, about Conde Nast’s heyday.
- in Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
“The thing about ‘aging gracefully’: whatever you call it, I’ll do it my way” -in The Guardian.
Lost in Translation | Thoughts on Poetry After My Stroke - Barbara Huntington in Vox Populi.
“Our closest friends are our chosen family, and their loss can be devastating.” - in Psychology Today, Gina Frangello writes, “The Death of (Not "Just") a Friend”
“Upstate Art Weekend 2025 Expands to Include Over 155 Participants” - Becky Eaton at Cool Hunting. I’m looking forward to ’s annual Upstate Art Weekend, which is now much more than just a weekend—it’s five days, from 7/17-21.A post shared by @upstateartweekend
The headline on this post is a reference to “32 Flavors,” an Ani DiFranco song.
How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? What’s good?
-Sari
Resisting Retirement: When Your Identity is Bound Up with Your Profession. yep doctors have a tough time. Not as tough as writers : )
Excellent about your uncle’s interview!❤️