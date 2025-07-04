Readers,

Lately there’s been an influx of new subscribers—Welcome. It’s good to have you here.

It’s occurred to me that I’m only really familiar with a handful of the subscribers who were already here—the contributors, and the most vocal commenters—and that newcomers might not know too much about me and this magazine.

So (in lieu of anything holiday-related, because 🤯😰🤬), I thought I’d use this Friday Open Thread for introductions—or re-introductions, for those who’ve been hanging around these parts for a while. Big thanks to those of you who have stayed on board over time. 🙏 It means a lot to me.

(There are now more than 67,000 of you, but only a small fraction are paid subscribers.

Before I get to introductions, I want to inform any grammarians puzzled by my headline: it’s a reference to a parody pop-psychology book featured in Ben Stiller’s Apple TV dark comedy/thriller series, Severance, a show I love.

Back to introductions. In the comments please tell us:

How old are you? Do you identify as being part of any particular age-related demographic—like are you a Baby Boomer, Generation X, a Millennial, Gen Z, Generation Jones, the Silent Generation, etc.? More importantly, who are you ? What are you most proud of? What do you (or did you) do for work? What do you enjoy doing that’s not work? What do you like about being your age? What’s hard about being your age? What’s surprising about being your age? Answer as many or as few of these questions as you’d like. (If you’re commenting, please also do me the favor of hitting the heart button ❤️ for algorithmic purposes. Thank you!)

Okay, I’ll go first: I’m writer/editor Sari Botton. I’ve published a few books you might have heard of, or even own.

I’m 59 and 9 months. Born in 1965, I’m the oldest you can be and still be considered Gen X. I’m kind of freaking out about turning 60 in October even though, in light of what I’ve learned through my work here, I should know better. (Last year I started a series about this, but have only made two posts so far because other than I’m freaking out about turning 60! I haven’t quite known what I want to say. But I’ll get back to it, maybe after the big birthday.)

This is the most recent photo of me in my camera roll that I like. I feel bad about my neck, but probably not as bad as Nora Ephron felt about hers , and I’m generally more vain than I like to admit. I took this at the end of my most recent haircut a few weeks ago. Behind me is my hairstylist, Kathleen Hildebrand , who is an absolute genius. Go see her at Creature of Habit Hair Studio in Catskill, NY.

What I like about being my age: I’m comfortably, happily the most me I’ve ever been. What’s hardest about being my age: Wrinkles, hair-loss, insomnia, arthritis, and losing friends and family. What’s surprising about being my age: I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in big ways, despite living in the worst version of the world I’ve ever inhabited. (Yet still…I’m freaking out about turning 60.)

This isn’t even my entire crayon collection.

What I enjoy doing that’s not work: Drawing with crayons, singing, playing music with my husband, Brian. (We are going to open for

at a small spot here in Kingston, N.Y. in October. Stay tuned…) Taking long walks. Swimming badly.

From a little YouTube karaoke session that broke up a recent workday. I was singing The Music and the Mirror , which is a very Oldster-themed song. (I’m embarrassed to admit how many of these sessions feature numbers from A Chorus Line):

What am I proud of? All my work, over decades; my happy marriage of now 20 years; my long-standing friendships; letting go of the shame associated with not conforming in certain ways—like not having kids—and coming to own a slightly unconventional life that perfectly fits me.

I’m especially proud of Oldster, which I launched in late August of 2021. In my mid-50s then, I’d been looking for a way to continue the work I’d started in 2018 with a series called “Fine Lines” at Longreads, where I was the personal essays editor. I knew I needed a new name, and couldn’t think of one. Then I had a dream that I started a magazine called “Oldster.” It struck me as funny, so I made a joke about it on Twitter.

Minutes later I realized it was actually a good name. Repurposing a borderline slur would allow me to capture people’s attention toward multiple ends:

After coffee that August, 2021 morning I cobbled together the logo using Microsoft Word (I stupidly pay for PhotoShop but seem to be allergic to learning how to use it), and off I went. (Here’s a recent interview I did about Oldster and more with Jessica Nordell Who We Are To Each Other .)

By the way, the clock in the Oldster logo is a photograph of a cheap one I bought a long time ago, which has been hanging on my office wall for years.

On the right is a portrait of my husband Brian made by Dave Schuster , a life-long friend of his who is a painter.

What to expect from Oldster, for the uninitiated: On Mondays I publish personal essays by various contributors. On Wednesdays I publish new interviews under the heading of: The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire. On Fridays, I alternate between Link Roundups (sometimes with Oldster Top 10 playlists from former music exec

), and

like this one, where readers are invited to chime in.

The third Tuesday of each month, I co-publish a Sober Oldster Q&A with A.J. Daulerio from

, a recovery and mental health newsletter I love, illustrated by

. Bestselling novelist

has an occasional column here called “

,” which I tend to publish on Thursdays. Essayist and cultural critic

is

.

Sometimes I have people respond to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire verbally, over video, on Substack Live. Here’s one I did in February with

:

By the way, I also edit

, another magazine here on

, which publishes five days a week.

My dear, late friend Julie Novak created this Memoir Land logo for me…

It’s possible I’m a workaholic. Or maybe it’s just that I’m a person who has always needed a day job, and accidentally made a demanding one for myself after encountering ageism on the job front. It’s the best job I’ve ever had, and thank goodness for that because I’m afraid to let up on any of it—I don’t know how else I’d survive in this bleak publishing/digital media landscape if it all went away.

Also, working hard is honestly the number one thing keeping me upright in these horrible times. But it would be nice to find more time to write my own essays and books, and to engage in those other non-work activities I enjoy, that I mentioned above.

Alright, enough about me. What about you? In the comments please tell us:

Thanks to all my subscribers, new and old. If you’ve just joined us, you’ll soon discover that Oldster has the most engaged, thoughtful, kind commenters I’ve ever encountered on the internet. I’m so grateful for that—and for all your encouragement and support. 🙏 💝 I couldn’t do this without you.