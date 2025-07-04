Oldster Magazine

Peg Ackerman
5h

Hello,

Please allow me to introduce myself: I am Peg, a fabulous boomer, born in 1956, quietly trying to track the other generations, but I just can't keep up with them. I think I am fully retired, been trying for a couple of years and have drifted off in bits only to pick up again, like any habit this work thing is hard to kick! But I loved the work I did as a Nurse Practitioner especially with my gerontology patients, and now I am here, a gerontology person.

I am leaning into retirement, at 69, I'm living my best life, unencumbered by worries driving daily life decisions of working, moving forward, pondering next steps, I find myself happily esconsed in the here and now. I am a writer, currently working on a memoir about my work experiences with people at end of life and how they educated me on what's important.

I am delighted to post here and be part of a community of like minded oldies. Sending big hugs and wishes for happy July 4.

Let's keep on truckin'.

Peg

2 replies by Sari Botton and others
Maurice Carlos Ruffin
5h

Who am I? I'm Gen X, Black southern, and an award winning, bestselling author of three books. I teach creative writing at LSU and Randolph College. I also run a Substack called Sitting in Silence about the creative life. I was featured on Sari's live chat earlier this week!

3 replies by Sari Botton and others
178 more comments...

