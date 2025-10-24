Oldster Magazine

Lisa
2h

I am a volunteer server at Caffe Lena, the longest continuously running coffee house and performance space (since 1960) in Saratoga Springs, NY. Although there is now a small paid staff (they are relatively new) most of the daily operations are run solely by volunteers. I have been involved here for 15 years and couldn’t imagine my life without this wonderful listening room that brings music, love and peace to all who enter.

Terry Quinn's avatar
Terry Quinn
2h

Friday is the best day of the week for me because I volunteer for City Relief in New York City. City Relief is a mobile outreach unit that provides food, clothing, and legal/ medical referrals to the unhoused. I love talking with our guests who have become my Friday Friends and Family. I learn from them and I am grateful to our guests for the privilege of getting to know and talk and share coffee and conversation.

