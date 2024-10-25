All illustrations ©Alice Kaltman. Reprinted from her graphic memoir, Alice’s Big Book of Mistakes , published by Word West.

Readers,

Recently I read Alice’s Big Book of Mistakes, Oldster Magazine Questionnaire-taker

’s smart, funny new graphic memoir.

The chapter on smoking felt like something very relatable to share with all of you —and a springboard for a Friday Open Thread about our smoking habits, and whether and how we’ve quit.

In the comments please tell me…

How old are you? Do you smoke cigarettes—or cigars, or a pipe? Did you ever? How did you start? For how long did you smoke? How many cigarettes a day did you smoke? What was your brand? Have you quit? If you haven’t, why not? If you have quit, was it hard to? How did you do it? Do you ever still crave cigarettes? How do you deal with those cravings? Feel free to answer as many of these questions as you’d like.

Me, I’ve never smoked a single cigarette in my life. I know—it’s very weird. It just never appealed to me, or even made sense. I was a pretty well-behaved child, so when I was told smoking was bad for me, and warned not to do it, I simply complied.

But I grew up in the 60s and 70s surrounded by smokers. My parents smoked when I was little. My maternal grandfather went through a carton every two days or so, so, like…five packs a day? He always had a cigarette in one hand. Come to think of it, most of my friends and family smoked at some point, then stopped.

I would closely observe the smokers around me and wonder what they were getting out of puffing on those glowing sticks. I was fascinated by their habits — how they lit their cigarettes and savored the first drags, how they blew smoke out of their noses, or made rings with their mouths, where they kept their smokes — my mom’s close friend had a special tan leather purse for them. There was something mesmerizing about watching her open the clasp, take out a fresh one, and light up.

Unfortunately all that time around smokers means I’ve taken in more than my share of second-hand smoke. At my second job out of college in 1987, as a reporter at WWD/W on East 12th Street, my desk was situated directly across from that of the receptionist, who chain-smoked so heavily most of her teeth fell out. She was like a walking PSA about the ills of cigarettes. (Smoking in offices, restaurants, and on mass transit wasn’t yet banned. There were still smoking cars on the LIRR, on which I commuted from Long Beach to my job in Greenwich Village.)

Most of the smokers I’ve known have quit. Those who haven’t say they wish to, noting how bad we now know smoking to be for our health (and our looks), and that nicotine is one of the most difficult addictions to quit. I’m glad I never started!

Your turn…

How old are you? Do you smoke cigarettes—or cigars, or a pipe? Did you ever? How did you start? For how long did you smoke? How many cigarettes a day did you smoke? What was your brand? Have you quit? If you haven't, why not? If you have quit, was it hard to? How did you do it? Do you ever still crave cigarettes? How do you deal with those cravings? Feel free to answer as many of these questions as you'd like.

Okay, now onto that chapter of Alice Kaltman’s graphic memoir, Alice’s Big Book of Mistakes…