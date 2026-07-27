Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Kathleen Schmidt's avatar
Kathleen Schmidt
6h

We are dropping off our youngest at college on Sept 5, and leaving for a 10-day trip to Italy on Sept 10. We did it last year and had a blast. Taking trips together without the kids is a great thing for our relationship.

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Irwin Epstein's avatar
Irwin Epstein
6h

Wise and funny and great pics of not the wedding party. It’s work. It’s true. But would you rather be unemployed?

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