Readers,

Remember that Friday Open Thread on “aging contests” that I posted in mid-March, the one in which I asked whether you felt pressure to be perceived as “aging well”?

That Friday Open Thread had been spurred by a question I’d been asked as a guest on The Loss Encounters with Melissa Ceria, an excellent podcast. Today the episode went live, so I’m sharing it with you. You can listen to it wherever you listen to podcasts, or right here:

When she interviewed me,

asked whether I believed that in this performance-driven culture, there was pressure on us to “age well” in any way. I said I wasn’t sure, so I tossed the question out to all of you.

In over 300 responses (!!!) you let me know that, yes, many of you do feel pressured to “age well” in a variety of ways, some of them contradicting one another. For example, some of you feel compelled to keep looking young, while others of you feel compelled to lean into looking and acting older, and to pretend you don’t at all mind the effects of aging.

Here’s the Friday Open Thread I mentioned:

I really enjoyed talking all things aging and Oldster Magazine on Melissa’s podcast. (We also discovered that in the mid-90s we had the same job, a year apart from one another!)

Among the other topics we discussed: What an incredible community has cropped up around Oldster, and how engaged so many of you are with the magazine—commenting thoughtfully and respectfully, and connecting with one another in mini-conversations, many of which are intergenerational. I find it very heartening.

I’m so grateful to all of you for being a part of this. Thank you for your engagement, and support!

-Sari