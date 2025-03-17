The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire Live with A.J. Daulerio

Readers,

In case you missed it, at 3pm ET today on Substack Live I had the pleasure of interviewing A.J. Daulerio, founder and editor of

, a newsletter about recovery and mental health for everyone. I’ve been reading The Small Bow since A.J. launched it six or seven years ago. It’s long been one of my favorites. I take away something eye-opening and meaningful from every installment.

Tomorrow A.J. turns 51, and he took the occasion to re-respond to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire. The First time he took it he was 48-and-a half, and enough has changed for him perspective-wise in the past couple of years that he felt like taking the questionnaire all over again. Later this week he’ll post his new one on The Small Bow. Here’s the original:

I really love A.J.’s responses to all the questions. It’s a fun conversation. I hope you’ll give it a watch. It’s right up there, above. ⬆️

Each month Oldster has the great good fortune of partnering with The Small Bow on the Sober Oldster Questionnaire, with beautifully illustrated portraits by

. (We publish each Q&A in both newsletters.

of them all.) Tomorrow in the series we’ll feature author, editor, public speaker, former cook, and Anthony Bourdain co-author

. Be sure to check it out!

-Sari