The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire Live with A.J. Daulerio

On the precipice of 51, the editor of The Small Bow retakes the Oldster Questionnaire.
Sari Botton
and
The Small Bow
Mar 17, 2025
6
2
Share
Transcript

Readers,

In case you missed it, at 3pm ET today on Substack Live I had the pleasure of interviewing A.J. Daulerio, founder and editor of

The Small Bow
, a newsletter about recovery and mental health for everyone. I’ve been reading The Small Bow since A.J. launched it six or seven years ago. It’s long been one of my favorites. I take away something eye-opening and meaningful from every installment.

Tomorrow A.J. turns 51, and he took the occasion to re-respond to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire. The First time he took it he was 48-and-a half, and enough has changed for him perspective-wise in the past couple of years that he felt like taking the questionnaire all over again. Later this week he’ll post his new one on The Small Bow. Here’s the original:

This is 48 (and 10 Months): A.J. Daulerio Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire

This is 48 (and 10 Months): A.J. Daulerio Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire

Sari Botton
·
January 23, 2023
Read full story

I really love A.J.’s responses to all the questions. It’s a fun conversation. I hope you’ll give it a watch. It’s right up there, above. ⬆️

Each month Oldster has the great good fortune of partnering with The Small Bow on the Sober Oldster Questionnaire, with beautifully illustrated portraits by

Edith Zimmerman
. (We publish each Q&A in both newsletters. Here’s The Small Bow’s version of them all.) Tomorrow in the series we’ll feature author, editor, public speaker, former cook, and Anthony Bourdain co-author
Laurie Woolever
. Be sure to check it out!

Thank you Rebecca Solnit,

India Knight
,
Debbie Weil
,
Martha Bayne
,
Jenny Pritchett
,
Jon Maples
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
The Small Bow
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Thank you for watching!

-Sari

Oldster Magazine explores what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life. It’s a reader-supported publication that pays contributors. To support this work, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

