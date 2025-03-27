The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire Live with Kim France

Readers,

In case you missed it, today at 1pm I interviewed Gen X icon

over Substack Live. (You can watch the video above. ⬆️)

Kim France writes the newsletter Girls of a Certain Age and co-hosts the podcast Everything is Fine with Jenn Romolini . Both are for women over 40. She had a long career in magazines, working as a writer and editor at Sassy, Spin, New York magazine, Elle, and others. In 2000, she founded Lucky magazine, and ran it until 2010. These days she lives in Brooklyn with her husband and her dog.

I’m a big fan of Kim’s, and I’ve been reading her newsletter,

, since she launched it more than a decade ago. Kim has great taste, and I often buy clothes, home furnishings, and beauty products that she recommends there.

But more than that, I love her personal essay series, under the “memoir” tab at the top of GOACA. There, she writes about various periods in her life, and also different New York City apartments she inhabited as she was coming up as a magazine writer and editor.

I’m also a fan of her podcast, Everything Is Fine, which she co-hosts with

.

It’s always nice to talk to Kim. I was eager to have her on my “show” to answer the five new questions I added to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire on my birthday in October, since those questions weren’t there yet when she took the questionnaire a year ago. Here’s Kim’s Oldster Questionnaire:

She had some great answers to the five new questions. We also talked about what it’s been like for her to enter her 60s, something that’s coming up for me in a little more than six months, and about which I’ve been sort of freaking out. It’s a nice conversation. Check it out in the short video above. ⬆️

While I have you, here are some fun, Kim-related links:

-Last year Kim’s mom, Eve France, took The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, too:

-Three years ago, Kim wrote this really great essay for Oldster:

-She interviewed me a little while ago for Girls of a Certain Age:

And I got to be on her podcast after my book came out—a huge thrill and honor for me.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

!

-Sari