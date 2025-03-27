Playback speed
The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire Live with Kim France

Kim answers the five new questions that have been added to the Oldster Questionnaire since she took it a year ago.
Sari Botton
and
Kim France
Mar 27, 2025
Transcript

Readers,

In case you missed it, today at 1pm I interviewed Gen X icon

Kim France
over Substack Live. (You can watch the video above. ⬆️)

Kim France
writes the newsletter
Girls of a Certain Age
and co-hosts the podcast Everything is Fine with
Jenn Romolini
. Both are for women over 40. She had a long career in magazines, working as a writer and editor at Sassy, Spin, New York magazine, Elle, and others. In 2000, she founded Lucky magazine, and ran it until 2010. These days she lives in Brooklyn with her husband and her dog.

I’m a big fan of Kim’s, and I’ve been reading her newsletter,

Girls of a Certain Age
, since she launched it more than a decade ago. Kim has great taste, and I often buy clothes, home furnishings, and beauty products that she recommends there.

But more than that, I love her personal essay series, under the “memoir” tab at the top of GOACA. There, she writes about various periods in her life, and also different New York City apartments she inhabited as she was coming up as a magazine writer and editor.

I’m also a fan of her podcast, Everything Is Fine, which she co-hosts with

Jenn Romolini
.

It’s always nice to talk to Kim. I was eager to have her on my “show” to answer the five new questions I added to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire on my birthday in October, since those questions weren’t there yet when she took the questionnaire a year ago. Here’s Kim’s Oldster Questionnaire:

This is 60: Writer and Gen X Icon Kim France Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire

Sari Botton
·
March 6, 2024
Read full story

She had some great answers to the five new questions. We also talked about what it’s been like for her to enter her 60s, something that’s coming up for me in a little more than six months, and about which I’ve been sort of freaking out. It’s a nice conversation. Check it out in the short video above. ⬆️

While I have you, here are some fun, Kim-related links:

-Last year Kim’s mom, Eve France, took The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, too:

This is 86-and-a-Half: Eve France Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire

Sari Botton
·
February 7, 2024
Read full story

-Three years ago, Kim wrote this really great essay for Oldster:

Everything (Really) Is Fine

Kim France
·
March 18, 2022
Read full story

-She interviewed me a little while ago for Girls of a Certain Age:

Girls of a Certain Age
Friday Q&A + Links
Sari Botton, 58, has made a career out of creating content that people like me want to consume. She had the enviable job of being the essays editor of Longreads for five years, and she’s behind several books, including her latest, And You May Find Yourself…Confessions Of a Late-Blooming Gen X Weirdo…
Read more
a year ago · 49 likes · 18 comments · Kim France

And I got to be on her podcast after my book came out—a huge thrill and honor for me.

Thank you

Anne Manning
,
Joyce Rooks
,
Betty Egan
,
Natalie
,
Eve
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Kim France
!

Join me for my next live video in the app, Monday April 7th, at noon ET, when I’ll chat with the one and only

ROSIE ODONNELL
.

-Sari

