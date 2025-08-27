Here, a look back at nine earlier editions. - Sari Botton

Clockwise from top left: Sam Baker, Lloyd Kahn, Emily Raboteau, Bella Ruth Bader, Nina Sharma, Dr. Susan Landers, Bridgette M. Davis, Ed Gavagan. Center: Maurice Carlos Ruffin.

Readers,

As you’ll see me mention in the next few posts, I’m traveling through next Wednesday. And while I’ve put together plenty of pieces for you to enjoy while I’m gone, with so many new subscribers, and with Oldster’s 4th birthday coming this Sunday, August 31s, I thought this might be a good moment to pause and look back at some earlier editions of The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire.

It’s hard to choose which Questionnaires to show you today. I love them all. Since I launched Oldster in August of 2021, something like 200 people have taken it.

But somehow I’ve managed to choose nine. They are by:

***Bear in mind that some time has passed since these were published, so the respondents are all now a bit older than their stated ages, and some aspects of their lives have changed. (*Please note the date on each.)

Here they are…

Next Wednesday you’ll all get to answer one particular question from the Oldster Questionnaire yourselves. The following Wednesday, everything goes back to normal.

Thanks, as always, and for reading and for all your support! I’m grateful. 🙏 -Sari