The Every-Other-Friday Link Roundup
Some Oldster-adjacent brain candy to occupy you this weekend. PLUS: "The Oldster Top 10," Cliff Chenfeld's monthly playlist of new songs.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.
A tremendous amount of work goes into publishing Oldster—mine, and that of my contributors. Paid subscriptions keep Oldster going, and allow me to keep paying essayists and interviewers. Thanks to all who support my work here! 🙏
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John Waters, ‘Pope of Trash,’ turns 80! - Terry Gross, Tonya Mosley, and
Audrey Bentham at NPR. Happy 80th birthday to the iconic director of Hairspray and other cult classics!
Jack Nicholson’s daughter posts rare recent photo of actor with Joni Mitchell on his 89th birthday - Joey Nofli at Entertainment Weekly. “And Jack behind his joker…”
Donald Fagen Is Retired and Thriving in Woodstock - playing music…and chewing gum in his stepdaughter Amy Helm’s car. By Devon Ivie in NY Magazine/Vulture.
In case you missed it: Ellen Burstyn’s Oldster Magazine Questionnaire:
Which longevity trends are worth it? Kara Swisher gives her unfiltered opinion - from “Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever,” the journalist and podcaster’s new video series on CNN.
I enjoyed the second season of Beef, a deliciously dark comedy on Netflix, with Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan.
I hear good things about Sally Wainright’s Riot Women, a series about a group of middle-aged women whoe form a punk-rock band to participate in a talent contest. Streaming on BritBox.
Gerald DeCock, one of the last artists still living in Manhattan’s Chelsea Hotel, on being threatened with eviction after 32 years there.
Gloria Steinem Invited Me Over to Her Brownstone for a Group Discussion on Sexual Desire. This Is How It Went. - Savannah Walsh in Vanity Fair. (h/t Alysia Reiner)
Embrace Gray Hair and Get Outside: Lessons from Older Male Models - Sam Schube in The Wall Street Journal’s “WSJ Off Duty” section.
Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls Shares She’s Been Diagnosed with 2 Movement Disorders - Madison E. Goldberg at People. Wishing her all the best.
Why Fashion Suddenly Loves Older Women - Vanessa Friedman in The New York Times/Style. Featured in this piece: my friend Joan Juliet Buck, former Paris Vogue editor, who also let me publish this wonderful essay in Oldster recently:
Just received a copy of Grant Ginder’s novel, So Old, So Young, and it sounds great: “Five parties over the course of twenty years bring six college friends together, exploring the ways we run from and cling to our friends in love, life, and death.”
20 Books for Your Forever Collection - sam baker at The Shift With Sam Baker.
I’m so glad we had this time together - over at Other People's Dogs, Julie Klam writes about the proverbial ticking clock in the background of life with a senior dog.
A Trip to the Land of Disability: Walking is my gym, my chapel, my path from here to there. Who am I without it? - Rona Maynard
This Monday, May 4th, I'll be on an interesting panel at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY called "Beyond the Golden Girls: Reimagining Aging in the Media" moderated by Emily Laber-Warren. It's free and open to the public, although you need to register to get a ticket.
I enjoyed taking all things Oldster with Dana DuBois and Lawrence Winnerman on The Daily Whatever Show earlier this week.
I also had a nice chat with Constance Bauer and Lori Dube on their We Ain’t Dead Yet podcast.
The new issue of over-sized Geezer Magazine is out, and guess who’s in it. Okay, I’ll tell you—it’s me. Thanks to Paul von Zielbauer for the nice profile!
Swan song: My mother-in-law, her myth, and me. She was blessed with good fortune, great beauty, uncommon talent, glittering friends, and a doting family. Why wasn’t any of it enough? - a moving tribute by Kelly Horan at The Boston Globe, from last year, but an evergreen.
What is the Writing as a Second Act/Late Bloomer’s Section? - Oldster contributor Stephanie Gangi will be teaching this course at the Leopardi Advantage Writing Conference in Udine, Italy, July 12 – July 17, 2026, and it looks great. Check out this essay Stephanie published here:
South Florida grandpa spins into new career as a DJ - Heather Walker and Darcelle Hall at WSVN TV/Miami.
The View from 90 - Jim Flaherty at Modern Elder Academy.
How to feel okay about your body in the age of Ozempic - Kyndall Cunningham in Vox.
How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? Remedies? What’s good?
🚨And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld: (PS Last August, at Oldster’s 3rd birthday party I played the Modern Sounds playlist and everyone loved it. Several guests asked me to share the Spotify link.)
Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. Having just returned from Coachella, this month’s list includes some acts that we saw there. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!
Lykee Li – Lucky Again – One of the highlights of Coachella, she has been making left of center indie pop for a decade and her new song is stunning.
Jungle – Carry On – A quiet, beautiful, delicate song from an artist better known for making people move on the dance floor. They weren’t at Coachella, but the song is too good to pass up.
Giveon – Rather Be – He couldn’t have been more old school, dressed in a suit, singing classic R&B with an orchestra at Coachella and managing to keep happy all those fans waiting for the Strokes and Justin Bieber.
Fujii Kaze – Prema – Despite its reputation as a teen Instagram selfie convention, Coachella books an amazingly eclectic lineup and this Japanese singer gave one of the most over the top, joyous performances of the festival.
Noga Erez – Stuck In Heaven – The best set on a small stage was by Noga Erez who surrounded by a diverse group of dancers brought an edgy, spunky and universal message to the desert.
Kurt Vile – Chance to Bleed – A cult artist in the best way, he had a minor “hit” years ago with “Pretty Pimping’ and now he’s back with his irresistible trademark lo-fi, first-take sound and “who gives a “F” vocals.
Joyce Manor – All My Friends Are So Depressed – The peppiest song you could imagine about the topic, these SoCal veterans played a very energetic set at the festival.
Teed – In Darkness - Electronic music is very prominent at Coachella and this British DJ makes shimmering, vibey, melodic tracks.
Nine Inch Noize – Closer – The most otherworldly intense set of the festival was the collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and the German electronic musician Boys Noize which repositioned NIN songs in a more electronic mode. The set felt like a message from a dystopian future where dancing is your only option to survive.
Paul McCartney – Days We Left Behind – No he wasn’t at Coachella but when an almost 84-year-old legend makes an incredibly poignant new song about life’s changes, the Oldster crew should know about it.
Hopefully there’s enough Oldster-adjacent content here to keep us all occupied through the weekend. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.
Thanks as always for reading and commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I really couldn’t do this without you. 🙏 💝
-Sari
Oldster Magazine explores what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life. It’s a reader-supported publication that pays essayists and interviewers. To support this work, please become a paid subscriber. 🙏
Thanks so much for this list. Oldster is such an unexpected new joy in my life! I will post a caution about Riot Women which I was really enjoying but there is some really awful sexual assault violence depicted that I'm still trying to recover from seeing. I had to stop watching it. I really wish rape and sexual assault weren't used as plot points so relentlessly on tv shows. I didn't expect it in a show ostensibly made by and for women. So often I have to look for spoilers before I watch a show because I just don't want to watch women get beaten up by their husbands or worse. It's really limiting what I can watch but I'm tired of hiding in the laundry room asking my husband to tell me when it's over in the middle of a nice cozy night of tv.
Great list, Sari! Thank you. I'll try the second season of Beef - I was on the fence. Loving Amanda Peet in "Your Friends & Neighbors" at the moment.
Thanks, also, for the new music recommendations.