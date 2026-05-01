Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Linda Ryden's avatar
Linda Ryden
11h

Thanks so much for this list. Oldster is such an unexpected new joy in my life! I will post a caution about Riot Women which I was really enjoying but there is some really awful sexual assault violence depicted that I'm still trying to recover from seeing. I had to stop watching it. I really wish rape and sexual assault weren't used as plot points so relentlessly on tv shows. I didn't expect it in a show ostensibly made by and for women. So often I have to look for spoilers before I watch a show because I just don't want to watch women get beaten up by their husbands or worse. It's really limiting what I can watch but I'm tired of hiding in the laundry room asking my husband to tell me when it's over in the middle of a nice cozy night of tv.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Jennifer McKinley's avatar
Jennifer McKinley
12h

Great list, Sari! Thank you. I'll try the second season of Beef - I was on the fence. Loving Amanda Peet in "Your Friends & Neighbors" at the moment.

Thanks, also, for the new music recommendations.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
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