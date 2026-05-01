I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

A tremendous amount of work goes into publishing Oldster—mine, and that of my contributors. Paid subscriptions keep Oldster going, and allow me to keep paying essayists and interviewers. Thanks to all who support my work here! 🙏

How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? Remedies? What’s good?

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🚨And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld: (PS Last August, at Oldster’s 3rd birthday party I played the Modern Sounds playlist and everyone loved it. Several guests asked me to share the Spotify link.)

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. Having just returned from Coachella, this month’s list includes some acts that we saw there. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

Lykee Li – Lucky Again – One of the highlights of Coachella, she has been making left of center indie pop for a decade and her new song is stunning. Jungle – Carry On – A quiet, beautiful, delicate song from an artist better known for making people move on the dance floor. They weren’t at Coachella, but the song is too good to pass up. Giveon – Rather Be – He couldn’t have been more old school, dressed in a suit, singing classic R&B with an orchestra at Coachella and managing to keep happy all those fans waiting for the Strokes and Justin Bieber. Fujii Kaze – Prema – Despite its reputation as a teen Instagram selfie convention, Coachella books an amazingly eclectic lineup and this Japanese singer gave one of the most over the top, joyous performances of the festival. Noga Erez – Stuck In Heaven – The best set on a small stage was by Noga Erez who surrounded by a diverse group of dancers brought an edgy, spunky and universal message to the desert. Kurt Vile – Chance to Bleed – A cult artist in the best way, he had a minor “hit” years ago with “Pretty Pimping’ and now he’s back with his irresistible trademark lo-fi, first-take sound and “who gives a “F” vocals. Joyce Manor – All My Friends Are So Depressed – The peppiest song you could imagine about the topic, these SoCal veterans played a very energetic set at the festival. Teed – In Darkness - Electronic music is very prominent at Coachella and this British DJ makes shimmering, vibey, melodic tracks. Nine Inch Noize – Closer – The most otherworldly intense set of the festival was the collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and the German electronic musician Boys Noize which repositioned NIN songs in a more electronic mode. The set felt like a message from a dystopian future where dancing is your only option to survive. Paul McCartney – Days We Left Behind – No he wasn’t at Coachella but when an almost 84-year-old legend makes an incredibly poignant new song about life’s changes, the Oldster crew should know about it.

Hopefully there’s enough Oldster-adjacent content here to keep us all occupied through the weekend. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

Thanks as always for reading and commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I really couldn’t do this without you. 🙏 💝

-Sari