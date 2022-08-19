I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldsterish content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

“ The idea of swooning over someone’s syntax so dramatically that you change your life appears again and again in Ephron’s work. ” In the New Yorker, Rachel Syme profiles the late, great Nora Ephron.

If you thought 39 was old for motherhood: “ I became a first-time mom at the age of 52… ” Helen Bradley, winner of NextTribe’s “Reinvention Essay Contest,” writes about raising her step-son’s kid.

“ …at 39, with two kids under 4, I am considered an ‘old mom.’ ” in The Cut, Amil Niazi on being an older mother.

Real talk: If we’re going to continue to have anything resembling a democracy in the United States, we’re going to have to elect people who are not anti-democratic in this fall’s midterm elections. A lot of them. We are going to need everyone to vote. And some people need to be reminded, and registered. Join me in signing up for some phone banking sessions with Field Team 6.