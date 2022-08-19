The Missing Links
I've found them! A roundup...
I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldsterish content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
Hey, will you look at that—Carolita Johnson made a cartoon based on my recent viral tweet! (See cartoon above.)
“…at 39, with two kids under 4, I am considered an ‘old mom.’” in The Cut, Amil Niazi on being an older mother.
If you thought 39 was old for motherhood: “I became a first-time mom at the age of 52…” Helen Bradley, winner of NextTribe’s “Reinvention Essay Contest,” writes about raising her step-son’s kid.
RIP actress Anne Heche, who died tragically in a car crash last week at 53. I’ll never forget her in filmmaker Nicole Holofcener’s 1996 debut, Gen X classic Walking and Talking.
At the Hollywood Reporter, Rebecca Keegan interviews Yellow Jackets veteran actors Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci about how they’ve survived the cruelties of Hollywood.
“The idea of swooning over someone’s syntax so dramatically that you change your life appears again and again in Ephron’s work.” In the New Yorker, Rachel Syme profiles the late, great Nora Ephron.
Speaking of Ephron: “I will always love Nora Ephron. I will always love When Harry Met Sally. But I just wish that I could message Nora and say, you got LITERALLY everything right, except for the life ends at 40 thing…” Miriam Parker in LitHub, on life beginning, not ending, at 40.
I’m looking forward to this Oprah Winfrey-produced documentary on Sidney Poitier on Apple TV, debuting September 23rd:
If you’re in New York’s mid-Hudson Valley or plan to be, check out 92-year-old Questionnaire-taker Tibor Spitz’s art show at the Unison gallery in New Paltz.
We know ageism is bad, but did you know it can shorten your life? So says Becca Levy, in an excerpt of her book, Breaking the Age Code: How Your Beliefs About Aging Determine How Long & Well You Live, up at the Harvard Gazette.
Thanks to everyone who attended our first virtual event “How the F@#% Did We Get Here” last night, featuring authors Liz Prato and me, moderated by Rumpus editor Katie Kosma. It was great! More events TK. In the meantime, please consider getting our books, And You May Find Yourself: Confessions of a Late-Blooming Gen X Weirdo and Kids in America: A Gen X Reckoning.
Real talk: If we’re going to continue to have anything resembling a democracy in the United States, we’re going to have to elect people who are not anti-democratic in this fall’s midterm elections. A lot of them. We are going to need everyone to vote. And some people need to be reminded, and registered. Join me in signing up for some phone banking sessions with Field Team 6.
Oldster Magazine will turn 1 on August 31! I’ll be raising subscription prices so that I can continue to bring you diverse perspectives on getting older at every phase of life, and keep paying contributors. If you haven’t yet become a paid subscriber, now is a great time to lock into the low rates of $40/year or $6/month.
Oldster Magazine is a reader-supported publication that pays contributors. To support this work, become a paid subscriber.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.