The Long and Winding Colon
That kinked road can lead to death’s door. So I became a prepper of the colonoscopy kind.
Text and all illustrations by Peter Moore.
I NEVER MET MY FATHER-IN-LAW. Jack Falding McCrea died of colon cancer at age 47, when my wife was 9 years old. So he was a big part of my life, even though I only saw him in ghostly black and white photographs.
That mortal shadow fell over my wife and her brothers, who have made a hobby of colon kibbitzing their entire adult lives.
So far, so good.
It’s a deadly disease, unless it’s diagnosed early. People who screen reduce their death rate by 67%. I have no family history of colon cancer–the prime determinant of risk–but I became a screener, anyway. If you’re Native American or Native Alaskan, or Black, or the descendant of Ashkenazi Jews, you have elevated risk, and should quit reading this and schedule that appointment.
My wife didn’t give me a choice. But I shouldn’t have needed a nudge. I’m 69 years old, and have already ridden the wild colon-scope four times, beginning in my 50s. My polyps have been clipped, analyzed, and dismissed.
So far, so good, for me too. But now?
A week before my test, I received two pages of intense instructions about what I a) could, and b) couldn’t, eat, drink, and do for the twenty-four hours before my colonoscopy. Answers: a) not much; b) everything I like. Still I followed the instructions to the letter.
Especially about drinking.
Actually, no.
My constant companion from 5pm on Colonoscopy Eve (it should be a national holiday!) until 10am on Colonoscopy Morning (ditto), was an enormous jug of GoLYTELY™—a diabolical fluid designed for colon cleansing and spectacular toilet visits (not shown).
But even GoLYTELY™ goes down easier than this.
I was allowed one solid food.
The most recent time I had eaten J.E.L.L.O., I was 12, when my mom gave it to me after school. Nostalgia doesn’t taste that great, it turns out.
As for the test itself, nobody actually wants to feel, or remember, a colonoscopy. Propofol took care of that. OK, that was the anesthesia that killed Michael Jackson. But I rather enjoyed it. Here’s a transcript of my complete pre-procedure conversation with Rick, who administered the IV.
It’s all I remember of my half-hour in the operating room.
No, I don’t know how we began discussing cycling in Pennsylvania. But I had opinions, for as long as that lasted.
Afterwards, my gastroenterologist seemed pleased. She passed on these images.
She cut out the four tiny polyps and sent them off to the pathology lab to search for signs of cancer. I’ll have the results in a week.
Can’t stand the suspense? Me neither.
While we’re waiting, why don’t you schedule your own colonoscopy? It’s pretty much a breeze, at least compared with a lingering, painful death from colon cancer.
Think of all you might miss! Including…
SPECIAL COLONOSCOPY BONUS: Before you’re scoped, the doc will pump gas into your colon, to expand your colon and expose polyps hidden in its many folds. Post procedure, this will give you the ability—and the excuse!—to rip epic farts that are almost narrative in their duration and expressiveness.
Your turn.
Peter Moore is a writer and cartoonist living in Colorado. He amuses himself and 18,000 readers at petermoore.substack.com, and is a regular contributor to NPR and the Colorado Sun. In a former life he was the editor of Men’s Health and the articles editor (no, really) of Playboy. He is a regular contributor to Oldster. Check out all of his work for Oldster here.
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I had my last colonoscopy at age 70 without anesthesia as I am not a fan of being put under and am concerned about possible long term effects of repeated anesthesia (I have been put under 4 times in my life). It was not bad at all, only some pressure from the gas pumped in and the occasional twinge as the scope was rounding the bend. I got a play-by-play of the whole procedure by the attending RN as I watched what was happening on the screen. Provider says I will likely not need to have another at 80 as they have never found polyps with the three I have had so far, but I would do it without anesthesia again.
Oh I know this story all too well, but I so appreciate each and every re-telling of the colonoscopy journey tale.
I was 46 when relentless GI woes (and not the classic symptoms, mind you) led to an "early" colonoscopy. Back then 50 was the recommended age for an initial screening. Since then it's been pushed five years sooner to 45 due to people like me. What did they find? A large, highly nefarious polyp (but not yet cancer). Surgery was quick to follow. For at least a year after I'd explain, "I had colorectal surgery." Years later I got more comfortable with the R word. "I lost half my rectum." Today I say, "I still have half my rectum." And, apparently, a super long colon to boot... a very interesting combo that makes my day-to-day a literal inner roller coaster ride. But I am still here and also working on telling my own story of it all. Thanks for sharing yours. Plus, that little animation at the "end" is priceless.
Please- everyone... the prep always is awful, but my recommendation is to look forward to arriving at your warm blanket and the "happy nap" as I've come to call it after more colonoscopies than I care to remember. The best part is the assurance to see what's going on there in your interiority. Plus, the first bite of warm toast or whatever will welcome you back to solids will be the best bite or anything you've had in quite some time. GET YOUR COLONOSCOPY!