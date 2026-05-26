Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Anthony Bishop's avatar
Anthony Bishop
8h

I had my last colonoscopy at age 70 without anesthesia as I am not a fan of being put under and am concerned about possible long term effects of repeated anesthesia (I have been put under 4 times in my life). It was not bad at all, only some pressure from the gas pumped in and the occasional twinge as the scope was rounding the bend. I got a play-by-play of the whole procedure by the attending RN as I watched what was happening on the screen. Provider says I will likely not need to have another at 80 as they have never found polyps with the three I have had so far, but I would do it without anesthesia again.

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Michelle Redo's avatar
Michelle Redo
8h

Oh I know this story all too well, but I so appreciate each and every re-telling of the colonoscopy journey tale.

I was 46 when relentless GI woes (and not the classic symptoms, mind you) led to an "early" colonoscopy. Back then 50 was the recommended age for an initial screening. Since then it's been pushed five years sooner to 45 due to people like me. What did they find? A large, highly nefarious polyp (but not yet cancer). Surgery was quick to follow. For at least a year after I'd explain, "I had colorectal surgery." Years later I got more comfortable with the R word. "I lost half my rectum." Today I say, "I still have half my rectum." And, apparently, a super long colon to boot... a very interesting combo that makes my day-to-day a literal inner roller coaster ride. But I am still here and also working on telling my own story of it all. Thanks for sharing yours. Plus, that little animation at the "end" is priceless.

Please- everyone... the prep always is awful, but my recommendation is to look forward to arriving at your warm blanket and the "happy nap" as I've come to call it after more colonoscopies than I care to remember. The best part is the assurance to see what's going on there in your interiority. Plus, the first bite of warm toast or whatever will welcome you back to solids will be the best bite or anything you've had in quite some time. GET YOUR COLONOSCOPY!

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