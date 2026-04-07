Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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David Hershkovits's avatar
David Hershkovits
5h

Nice to see the Paper cover with the story I wrote featured here.

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2 replies by Sari Botton and others
Tampa Sunshine's avatar
Tampa Sunshine
7h

Fantastic piece. I can't wait to read the book!

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