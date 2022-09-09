I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldsterish content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

A friend posted to social media “ Back In My Day ,” a song by a duo called The Handsome Family , and I found it charmingly, relatably nostalgic.

When I was a kid, I went to a mid-Atlantic beach every summer. Though it was a small percentage of my lived life, my memories are packed with the seaside. The rickety beach house, the sandy sheets. The bikes and sweet ices. I pushed my body to outer limits in the roaring surf. I found best friends and puppy l…

Midlife on the beach . From The Long Middle by Lisa Renee.

Hi. It’s been a real heavy month, and on Sunday, my father, the esteemed and dapper and hilarious Peter Straub, finally died. Finally? What I mean by that, I guess, is that he had been so close to death so many times, and he had always escaped it, like Houdini getting out of handcuffs underwater. My dad was huge—we called him Big Pete for good reason—an…

RIP Queen Elizabeth. (Is the term “good monarch” a complete oxymoron?) Constance Grady offers a Vox explainer on her reign .

Sounds like maybe exercise is another the key to keeping dementia at bay, as Rachel Fairbanks reports in the New York Times.

Nonagenarian artist Alex Katz keeps going. Per Amanda Fortini in the New York Times Magazine, at 95, he’s planning a retrospective.

“Take a look at Fortune 500 female CEOs and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a gray hair.” - at Washington Post Opinion, Ruth Marcus takes on gendered corporate double standards for older employees when it comes to hair color.

The Surefire Signs You’re Getting Older, According to Twitter, via Molly Bradley at Digg.

How have I never before heard of American Jewess, a magazine published from 1895-1899?

Relevant to my interests: What you need to know about aging as a childless adult. via Kyle Raymond Fitzpatrick at Rewire.