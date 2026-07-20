Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Teo M. Patt's avatar
Teo M. Patt
13hEdited

Only in my 40s did I start to feel myself again. Until then, I always felt inadequate.

"Don't speak so loud." "Don't do that face." "Why you imitate that voice?" "Why you sing?" "You're too needy" "You are to quiet" "You want too much from me" "You are too much" "You are not enough" "Don't be so emotional" "Don't cry" "Don't laugh" "Don't eat so fast" "Your face is so ugly when you come"...

And this was not only from my "significant other", but close "friends".

I got rid of them all.

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Joanne Long's avatar
Joanne Long
13h

At 74, I look at the sturdy body, the curly hair and the teeth that didn’t get braces and I smile. I still read more than other people, don’t play any competitive sports and think too much but it’s okay. I love me just as I am.

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