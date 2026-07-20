Diane Shiffer as a self-described “oddball” in junior high, circa 1967 or 1968.

The older I get, the more I understand that it’s okay to live a life that others don’t understand. Don’t be afraid to be your whole self, my darlings.

I’ve always been a bit of an oddball. As a kid I wore weird glasses. I had braces. I sang way too loudly and way out of tune. I was chubby and really, really, really bad at sports. I was called “weird” to my face more times than I can even count. That used to sting, but somehow not so much anymore. In fact, not at all anymore. I’m not even sure when it happened, but sometime along the way I learned to love that weird little fat girl that I was (and still am, truth be told).

Loving her has helped me discover my true essence. Because here’s the thing, my darlings: As long as you’re limited by what others find acceptable or appealing, you’ll never have enough room to stretch out and become who you’re actually meant to be. You’ll be too busy checking to see if your edges are showing, too busy adjusting yourself. To avoid being too much, you’ll be too busy asking for permission to be exactly what the world needs you to be, your gloriously weird, sparkling, sideways self.

When I was growing up and even in college, being a weirdo wasn’t convenient. It wasn’t fashionable or cute or empowering or the sort of thing you put on a tote bag. It was just hard.

I remember thinking, maybe I’ll grow out of this. Maybe one day I’ll learn how to laugh less often, learn not to care so intensely about every little thing. Learn to dole out my smiles more judiciously and nod thoughtfully in all the appropriate conversational moments. Maybe I’ll stop being the girl who got weird looks for reading vintage homemaking guides for entertainment and collecting 1940s hankies. But surprise! I grew up and I’m still that girl, still weird.

I didn’t fit in. I didn’t like the things I was supposed to like. In college, I was maybe a bit too good with the small talk but simultaneously exhausted by those big, loud parties. After about half an hour of the loud music and smoke and hilarious humanity, I just wanted to go find a quiet closet somewhere and have a little lie down all by myself. (I will neither disclose nor deny whether this actually happened more than once.) I was quiet when others were loud, and loud when quiet was expected. I wore vintage slips as loungewear and my dad’s 1940s navy bell- bottoms with graphic tees I painted myself. I couldn’t do the social choreography that came so easily to others. It all felt like a play I hadn’t auditioned for.

I remember thinking, maybe I’ll grow out of this. Maybe one day I’ll learn how to laugh less often, learn not to care so intensely about every little thing. Learn to dole out my smiles more judiciously and nod thoughtfully in all the appropriate conversational moments. Maybe I’ll stop being the girl who got weird looks for reading vintage homemaking guides for entertainment and collecting 1940s hankies.

Diane Shiffer more recently.

But surprise! I grew up and I’m still that girl, still weird. Still wearing vintage slips (but not as loungewear anymore!). Still getting excited about the domestic history of mothballs and collecting embroidered tea towels. Still caring too much about things no one else gives a second thought to. Still talking to myself in the produce aisle. Still delighting in strange little things and crying at the fall leaves.

And now I love that about me.

I look at young people now, so bright, so brave, so dazzlingly odd, and I see them do the same dance I once did, the hesitation before speaking their truth. The quiet shrinking, the little edits they make to their expression, their style, their voice. I see them trying to belong without vanishing.

And I want to gently take their hand and whisper, “You don’t have to do that.”

As long as you’re limited by what others find acceptable or appealing, you’ll never have enough room to stretch out and become who you’re actually meant to be. You’ll be too busy checking to see if your edges are showing, too busy adjusting yourself. To avoid being too much, you’ll be too busy asking for permission to be exactly what the world needs you to be, your gloriously weird, sparkling, sideways self.

I hope when they see me—this joyful, chubby, slightly eccentric lady who wears vintage every day and talks to her cats like grandchildren—I hope they feel even the faintest flicker of permission. Permission to be fully themselves. Permission to bloom right where they are, even if it’s in the cracks.

Because being different isn’t a flaw to fix, it’s a thread to follow. A map back to your truest self.

Growing into your full, wild, radiant self is not the backup plan. It’s the whole point. And let me tell you the joy that comes from embracing your own weirdness. It’s delicious. It’s the kind of joy that makes your shoulders drop and your face relax. The kind of joy that makes you hum while dusting and talk to the birds on the windowsill.

So here’s to the weirdos. The ones still blooming in the margins. The ones who know too many facts about teacups. The ones who cry over stray cats and make shopping lists from 100-year-old catalogs. The ones who’ve never quite fit but somehow made a space for themselves anyway.

If that’s you, take heart.

And the world is so much brighter because of your strange sparkling light.

So please, my darling, keep shining exactly as you are.