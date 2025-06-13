The Fountain of Youth is a Coffee Maker
Both Sly Stone and Brian Wilson gone at 82, in one week? RIP… Zach Schonfeld in Stereogum.
The Double Standards of White and Black Genius - Craig Jenkins in NYMag/Vulture.
I’m glad I recently watched Questlove’s excellent HULU documentary, Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)
I’m going to re-watch Love & Mercy: The Life, Love, and Genius of Brian Wilson, a 2014 biopic starring John Cusack, Paul Dano, Elizabeth Banks, and Paul Giamatti (in a ridiculous wig).
So sad to learn of the passing of my one-time WWD/W colleague, beauty editor extraordinare Jane Larkworthy at 62 from cancer last week. - Brennan Kilbane at Business of Fashion.
The cast recording of Jill Sobule’s fantastic show, F*ck 7th Grade, has been released. I cried as I listened—I’m still so sad about Sobule’s untimely passing at 66, in a house fire last month. And oh, how I loved that show.
Happy birthday to iconic comedic actress,who turned 70 last week!
Fun to discover that wonderful writer/cartoonisthas an advice column, Dear Pepper, in The New Yorker.
“Van Gogh’s Flowers,” an immersive show at The New York Botanical Garden on view through October 26th, looks interesting. (It’s where the image up top is from.)
Happy to receive my copy of’s new anthology, Bloody Hell!: Adventures in Menopause From Around the World
“A major randomized trial of colon cancer patients found that a simple exercise program led to a 37% lower risk of death and 28% lower risk of cancer recurrence or new cancers.” -on a new cancer study showing that indeed, exercise is not only good for you, it can save your life.
Also good for you? COFFEE. (Thank God.) - Alice Callahan in NYTimes/Well.A post shared by @artgirlrising
Audrey Gelman’s World Isn’t Millennial Pink Anymore - Jessica Testa in NYTimes/Style. It will be interesting to see how “The People’s Republic of Rosendale” responds to Audrey Gelman’s Six Bells Hotel, opening soon in the former 1850 House. I say this as someone who lived there for nine years, who’s written about the town’s prior resistance to a high-end resort. It’s complicated, but I think I’m mostly glad to see something new and interesting happening there.
“Brooklyn Motto is a stylish, propulsive mystery that beautifully captures late 90s New York City in the convulsions of enormous social and economic change. Alex R. Johnson combines novelistic texture with cinematic pace to great effect, and narrator Nico Kelly is the perfect guide to this world full of danger, corruption, and also hope.” -’s endorsement of ’s debut novel made me want to get it.
I’m excited for Season 3 of The Gilded Age, which launches June 22nd, but I also need a new show, so I’m going to give Stick on Apple TV a try. It’s got Owen Wilson as a retired pro-golfer who becomes invested in a 17-year-old prodigy. It’s also got Marc Maron and Judy Greer, among others.
30 things women over 40 want you to know. -at
Are you a recently divorced woman looking for a fresh start and a new look? Maybe you could use the services of Divorcee Doula Sue Kramer. Sue has an all-day Brooklyn/Manhattan styling and beauty field trip planned for clients on June 17th that includes visits to designer studios, makeovers at the Cobble Hill outpost of Bobbi Brown, lunch, drinks and more…
Should I put my poo in the mail? - Sometime Oldster collaborator.
This time last year:in the “Letter to My Younger Self” series:
Also this time last year,—Gogo’s Bassist, memoirst, and The Direction of Motion newsletter writer— took The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire™:
How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? Colonoscopy alternatives? What’s good?
🚨And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld: (PS Last August, at Oldster’s 3rd birthday party I played the Modern Sounds playlist and everyone loved it. Several guests asked me to share the Spotify link.)
Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!
Lorde – What Was That – We will look back at this era as a golden one for female pop stars with the likes of Billie Eilish, Charlie XCX and others making genre bending, strongly personal and substantive music. Lorde has been at the forefront of this movement and her new single is instantly unforgettable.
Goose – Give It Time – The new jam band torchbearers can write memorable songs unlike many of their contemporaries. Check out what all the buzz is about.
Curtis Harding – There She Goes – Curtis Harding makes sweet, updated soul music that will flow well in your backyard or wherever you relax this summer.
Lana Del Ray – Henry Come On – See song 1. Lana’s new album leans a little country and that she is unique and quirky and a superstar reflects well on contemporary music.
Turnstile – Never Enough – Always interesting when a hardcore band sort of breaks through with a slightly less aggressive sound and Turnstile is going for that on their new album.
Kathleen Edwards – Say Goodbye, Tell No One – One of the best, most under-appreciated singer-songwriters of the 2000s is back in full artist mode after taking time off to run a coffee shop. Check this one out and dive into her catalog.
This is Lorelei/MJ Lenderman – Dancing in The Club – The original version of this song was an auto-tuned pop nugget, and this version successfully reimagines the song as a timely, twangy classic with the vocals of indie boy of the moment M.J. Lenderman.
Cuco – Phases – Cuco is one of the more eclectic artists of recent years, with paeans to his Mexican roots and collaborations with a wide range of artists. His new album is more straightforward but just as undeniable.
Red Clay Strays – Drowning – Breakthrough country blues rock group leaves it all on the field with this Allmans meets Chris Stapleton inspired tune.
Royel Otis – Moody – Catchy, slacker indie pop from Australian band.
How about We Are Lady Parts on Peacock if you haven't already seen it, stellar, and real musicians as well. And Jeni's ice cream has just introduced a flavor in combination with the band Goose :) Goose Tracks. I also just finished a Norwegian show on Netflix which is multigenerational and bittersweet, Pernille. NYT recommended
I’m reading The Light Eaters by Zoë Schlanger, a book on plants and what they can do. It’s truly amazing, great writing combined with mind blowing revelations, all based on science. You will never see your house and garden plants the same way again.