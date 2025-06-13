“ Van Gogh’s Flowers ” at The New York Botanical Garden looks great.

Left, Brian Wilson photographed by Takahiro Kyono; Right, Sly Stone photographed by Sarfatims.

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

Lorde – What Was That – We will look back at this era as a golden one for female pop stars with the likes of Billie Eilish, Charlie XCX and others making genre bending, strongly personal and substantive music. Lorde has been at the forefront of this movement and her new single is instantly unforgettable.

Goose – Give It Time – The new jam band torchbearers can write memorable songs unlike many of their contemporaries. Check out what all the buzz is about.

Curtis Harding – There She Goes – Curtis Harding makes sweet, updated soul music that will flow well in your backyard or wherever you relax this summer.

Lana Del Ray – Henry Come On – See song 1. Lana’s new album leans a little country and that she is unique and quirky and a superstar reflects well on contemporary music.

Turnstile – Never Enough – Always interesting when a hardcore band sort of breaks through with a slightly less aggressive sound and Turnstile is going for that on their new album.

Kathleen Edwards – Say Goodbye, Tell No One – One of the best, most under-appreciated singer-songwriters of the 2000s is back in full artist mode after taking time off to run a coffee shop. Check this one out and dive into her catalog.

This is Lorelei/MJ Lenderman – Dancing in The Club – The original version of this song was an auto-tuned pop nugget, and this version successfully reimagines the song as a timely, twangy classic with the vocals of indie boy of the moment M.J. Lenderman. Cuco – Phases – Cuco is one of the more eclectic artists of recent years, with paeans to his Mexican roots and collaborations with a wide range of artists. His new album is more straightforward but just as undeniable.

Red Clay Strays – Drowning – Breakthrough country blues rock group leaves it all on the field with this Allmans meets Chris Stapleton inspired tune. Royel Otis – Moody – Catchy, slacker indie pop from Australian band.

