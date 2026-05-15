Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Kate's avatar
Kate
3hEdited

I enjoyed season 2 of the Danish detective series, The Chestnut Man, on Netflix. (Season 2 is subtitled Hide and Seek.) See also Detective Hole, a Norwegian production, on Netflix. Both shows are based on books by Scandinavian authors.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Jane Trombley's avatar
Jane Trombley
3h

Love everything. The stout book is now on my audible bedside table. And Peter Bradley !!! #hometownhero. Great roundup

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