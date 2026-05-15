The Every-Other-Friday(ish) Link Roundup
Some Oldster-adjacent brain candy to occupy you this weekend, and maybe even beyond...
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.
A tremendous amount of work goes into publishing Oldster—mine, and that of my contributors. Paid subscriptions keep Oldster going, and allow me to keep paying essayists and interviewers. Thanks to all who support my work here! 🙏
**Click here to get more out of this post by reading it online instead of in your email…
The Man Who Made Cable Cool: Ted Turner placed a series of big bets on the nascent industry — and reshaped pop culture along the way. - Josef Adalian eulogizes the 87-year-old media titan (and Jane Fonda ex) in Vulture/NYMag.
The Zen of Peter Frampton: Grappling with a progressive muscular disease and making a new album with his son, the onetime British guitar hero may be happier than ever. - Grayson Haver Currin in The New York Times/Arts.
Today, Frampton, 76, puts out, Carry the Light, the record he made with his son.
I’m really enjoying the fifth and final season of Hacks on HBO/Max, starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.
Jean Smart appears on Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Wiser Than Me podcast. And here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the episode.
Rewriting the First Line of Your Obituary: On “Hacks,” Stevie Nicks and strategically taking charge of the media narrative. - Kirthana Ramisetti in Ministry of Pop Culture.
Remember back in March when the amazing Ophira Eisenberg performed at the Oldster Variety Hour at Joe’s Pub? Starting tonight you can catch her new comedy special, Ophira Eisenberg: I Used to Be Nicer on Veeps.com, presented by Lewis Black/Stark Raving Black Productions. Back in November I saw the act live at the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan and it was great. Highly recommend…
The Trailblazing Artist Who Traded Manhattan Lofts for a Life Upstate: Peter Bradley, a painter, art dealer and fixture of the 1960s and ’70s Manhattan art scene, brought a loftlike aesthetic to his lovingly restored 18th-century home. - Kate Guadagnino in T Magazine.
Chaka Khan Doesn’t Believe in Alarm Clocks - at The Cut/NYMag, Brooke Marine sits down with the 73-year-old R&B icon, on the occasion of her new single, “Chakzilla.” Full record by the same name is due in September.
My Parents Are in Their Mid-80s. Why Won’t They Plan for the End? - My uncle sent me this New York Times/Opinion piece by Jessica Nutik Zitter and it hit especially hard while I’ve been attending to my mom.
When I was a Beastie Boy - On the 14th anniversary of Adam Yauch’s untimely death from cancer, LUSCIOUS JACKSON’s Kate Schellenbach writes about the Beastie Boys’ origins. With Jill Cunniff and Gabby Glaser.
Good news for Elizabeth Strout fans—she’s just published a new novel, The Things We Never Say.
Dolores Huerta was Always a Hero: At 96, the legendary organizer is seeing her legacy and contributions moved to center stage. - by one of the first people to take The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, Alice L Driver. In Elle.
When You’re ‘Fired From Retirement’: “People return to work for many reasons, but the biggest is financial need. As costs remain high, more retirees could be looking to re-enter the job market.” - Kurtis Lee in The New York Times/Business
Extreme Thinness is the Opposite of “Longevity”: This new celebrity body standard is particularly dangerous for women over 50. - Friend of Oldster Valerie Monroe in Allure.
A sweet video about a couple who’ve been together 10 years after meeting on a dating site later in life. - Janice Benggio at Loose Knot Commitment Ceremonies.
Should We Have Dated in Our 20s? Nah, Probably Not: A look at some celebrity couples who found lasting love later in life. - Fun to see Oldster contributor Melanie Chartoff and her husband in this piece by Tammy La Gorce in The New York Times/Style.
Unreliable Erections Aren’t Just About Sex: Why We Created the Stay Firm Program - Suzanne Noble in Sex Advice for Seniors .
How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? Remedies? What’s good?
Hopefully that’s enough Oldster-adjacent content here to keep us all occupied through the weekend. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.
Thanks as always for reading and commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I really couldn’t do this without you. 🙏 💝
-Sari
Oldster Magazine explores what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life. It’s a reader-supported publication that pays essayists and interviewers. To support this work, please become a paid subscriber. 🙏
I enjoyed season 2 of the Danish detective series, The Chestnut Man, on Netflix. (Season 2 is subtitled Hide and Seek.) See also Detective Hole, a Norwegian production, on Netflix. Both shows are based on books by Scandinavian authors.
Love everything. The stout book is now on my audible bedside table. And Peter Bradley !!! #hometownhero. Great roundup