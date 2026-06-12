Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Nora Thompson's avatar
Nora Thompson
16h

I love your swimsuit choices, (and the fact that you were willing to be photographed for the article) the Spanx suit looks great as do the other one pieces. Such a chore to find swimsuit pieces that suit my 67 year old body. Last year I bought a black two piece tankini which is still going strong and a one piece lumpectomy boob friendly suit that I use for serious swimming!

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Vincent O'Keefe's avatar
Vincent O'Keefe
9h

Great tips as always! Hope to see "Power Ballad" soon.

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