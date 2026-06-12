The Every-Other-Friday(ish) Link Roundup
Some Oldster-adjacent brain candy to occupy you this weekend, and maybe even beyond...
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.
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David Hockney, revolutionary and record-breaking British artist, dies aged 88 - Tim Jonze in The Guardian.
Peabo Bryson, Soul Singer Known as the Voice of Love, Dies at 75 - Clay Risen in The New York Times.
Marjane Satrapi, author of ‘Persepolis,’ dies at 56 - Ivy Buck and Chloe Veltman at NPR. A heartbreaking loss—this Iranian feminist graphic memoirist and filmmaker is said to have died of “sadness” a year after the death of her husband, Swedish actor, screenwriter, and producer Mattias Ripa. I loved her books, the first of which was given to me by my upstairs neighbor in the East Village.
Your Ultimate Guide to 2026 Boomer Concert Tours: Your must-see list to catch up with your favorite musical acts this year - Edna Gundersen at AARP. Includes Little Feat, James Taylor, Dave Matthews Band, Sting, Bonnie Raitt, Darius Rucker, Paul Simon, Judy Collins, Santana, Doobie Brothers, Lionel Ritchie, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Chicago, Styx, and many others.
Nick Jonas steals Paul Rudd’s ‘Power Ballad’ in a profound story about art and honesty - Linda Holmes at NPR. I’ve been trying to go out and see more movies in theaters, and catching a showing of Power Ballad—starring a cross-generational duo of Gen Xer Paul Rudd and Gen Zer Nick Jonas—at Upstate Films’ newly renovated Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck last weekend did not disappoint.
Good news for David Sedaris fans: He’s got a new essay collection out, The Land and Its People.
What’s Ahead in Season 11 of Grantchester - which lands Sunday night on PBS Masterpiece.
Robin Byrd Still Wants to Make You Feel Good: The original free-speech hero of late-night, retired from her disco life, returns with a documentary. - Friend of Oldster Mike Albo with another great profile, this one in Vulture/NYMag.
This week I got to see The Unexpected Third, Kathryn Grody’s perfectly Oldster-coded one-woman show about grappling with aging, and I loved it. Its run at New York Theatre Workshop ends this Sunday, but it looks as if there are some tickets left for Saturday’s 6pm show…
Tina Fey Says Aging Feels Like ‘Reverse Puberty’: The ‘Four Seasons’ co-creator talks changing bodies, aging parents and writing from midlife - Donna Freydkin in AARP.
Widow’s Bay on Apple TV is a pile of comedy/horror fun, starring Matthew Rhys, Stephen Root, Kate O’Flynn and others. (And generally I avoid horror.)
Really looking forward to Larry David’s new HBO sketch comedy show, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, which drops on Friday, June 26th.
Alexander Chee told this poignant story Wednesday at Oldster’s Gen X Piano Karaoke Night at Sid Gold’s Request Room—which was was so wonderful I think I’ll make it a series with varying themes. More, plus pics, next week.
Moving out of an NYC apartment after fifty years when you’re all out of f**ks - Elissa Altman on emptying her late mother Rita’s home.
My Hunt for Flattering Swimsuits for 60-Somethings - me, in New York Magazine’s The Secret Strategist. I’m a swimsuit model now.
My friend Kim France, an advice columnist for The Strategist (and Girls of a Certain Age writer), is taking your swimsuit questions for her next column.
How To Dress For Summer If You’re No Spring Chicken [and a man] - Oldster contributor and The Happy Grownup podcaster/newsletter-er Hal Rubenstein in Mr. Porter.
BRYR Clogs is hosting its 10th Annual Sample Sale on Thursday, June 25th. It includes clogs and bags. - After my recent comfy clogs piece ran in New York Magazine’s Secret Strategist, Bryr Clogs got in touch to let me know that when made right, wooden-soled styles can be comfortable. They sent me a pair in their Tegan platform style to try, and I absolutely love them. Word on the street is their sample stock goes fast… More details here.
In Praise of Hearing Aids: Millions of Americans who could benefit from them don’t use them. Why not? - hearing aid user Rebecca Hamilton in Slate.
“Claudia Lonow: Greenwich Village street urchin, turned child ‘star,’ turned alcoholic cokehead slut, turned waitress, turned multiple-TV-show creator, has tried everything to get over herself. There’s only one option left: killing her parents.” L.A. people, go check out Claudia Lonow’s show at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, playing June 19th, 26th and 27th.
At 101, the Chinese American Artist Ce Roser Is Finally Getting Her Big Break - Sarah Cascone in Cultured Mag. (h/t sam baker)
“You’ve heard of Irish exits. But have you heard of Irish Alzheimer’s?
That’s when you forget everything except for your resentments.” - Fergus Tuohy.
4 Black Women Over 50 on Going Natural During Menopause: When hair thinning is already an issue, is a perm really worth it? - Annie Blay-Tettey in Allure.
Summer! 90 new songs/9 LPs - new post and playlist from rock critic Will Hermes.
You Know Who’s Not Ageist? Dogs. - the always delightful Julie Klam in Other People's Dogs.
How to Get Grandparents and Grandkids to Connect More Often - Elizabeth Passarella in The New York Times/Well.
To make friends, join a club. To join a club, find an activity fair. - Allie Volpe in Vox.
I had fun answering Rani Monson’s 3 Keepers & a Regret Q&A for her newsletter Retail Therapy on Substack.
My talented friend Deanna Kirk sings Jacques Brel and Michel Legrand at Pangea in Manhattan, June 20th at 7pm. Looks like a great evening out…
“Before reaching my 80s, I fell approximately never. Never thought about it either. Now I think about it all the time.” - humorist Lewis Grossberger on why falling isn’t a laughing matter for him—except as it pertains to…someone…
The Civil Rights Veterans Watching Their Victories Wiped Out - Zak Cheney-Rice in Intelligencer/NYMag.
Write Get-Out-the-Vote Postcards with “Third Act” and “Post Cards to Swing States”
Morley Safer of 60 Minutes was my father. He would be disgusted by what Bari Weiss is doing to CBS - Sarah Safer in The Guardian.
How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? Remedies? What’s good?
Hopefully that’s enough Oldster-adjacent content here to keep us all occupied through the weekend. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.
Thanks as always for reading and commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I really couldn’t do this without you. 🙏 💝
-Sari
Oldster Magazine explores what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life. It’s a reader-supported publication that pays essayists and interviewers. To support this work, please become a paid subscriber. 🙏
I love your swimsuit choices, (and the fact that you were willing to be photographed for the article) the Spanx suit looks great as do the other one pieces. Such a chore to find swimsuit pieces that suit my 67 year old body. Last year I bought a black two piece tankini which is still going strong and a one piece lumpectomy boob friendly suit that I use for serious swimming!
Great tips as always! Hope to see "Power Ballad" soon.