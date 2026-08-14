I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

A tremendous amount of work goes into publishing Oldster—mine, and that of my contributors. Paid subscriptions keep Oldster going, and allow me to keep paying essayists and interviewers. Thanks to all who support my work here! 🙏

“I've been searching for a publication that talks about aging with honesty and humor rather than panic or denial. Oldster does exactly that. I feel seen here.” - Jennifer Byrne, paid subscriber.

How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? Remedies? What’s good?

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“I always enjoy the newsletter—but the playlist put it over the top for me! I have loved every song—and I want to support your work and your time.” - Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, paid subscriber.

🚨And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld: (PS Last August, at Oldster’s 3rd birthday party I played the Modern Sounds playlist and everyone loved it. Several guests asked me to share the Spotify link.)

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

Nicole Atkins – Singing In The Mirror – So many good artists fall through the cracks these days and Nicole is one of them – she’s been making quality, sophisticated music for 15 years and this poignant single featuring her transcendent voice deserves some love. Goose – Good2B – They are the most successful jam band to emerge in years but unlike some of their brethren, they can write and sing memorable songs. Yebba – Earth Wind & California – Yebba’s second album is an album -- you know, a collection of coherent songs that work together and have a vision. President Obama picked her song “West Memphis” for his best -of -list and its wonderful but I’m going with this more energetic song. An artist and album to spend time with. The Strokes – Lonely In The Future – 25 years in, they are more relevant than ever, headlining festivals and making new music people want to hear. Charli xcx – SS26 – Her 2024 release “Brat” was a rare monolithic cultural milestone in a balkanized world. Her new album won’t reach those heights, probably intentionally, but it has the edge and moxie that she brings to every project. Tyla featuring Zara Larsson – She Did It Again – South African star Tyla brings in pop sensation Zara Larrson for this infectious, Amapiano flavored confection. Dexter and the Moonrocks – Freakin’ Out – One of the breakout alternative rock songs of the year, influenced by turn of the century rock like Fuel and Stone Temple Pilots. Steve Lacy – the feeling – Truly an alternative artist, Lacy bends and combines genres from r+b to soft-ish rock to create a lush sound bath of longing. Richard Thompson – Cocaine Walking, Booze Talking – Thompson is 77 years old, founded the legendary British folk rock outfit Fairport Convention when he was a teenager, is one of the world’s greatest guitarists, still puts on an amazing live show, and has been making consistently stirring music for six decades. An Oldster for the ages. Angine de Poitrine – Fabienk – Be warned, this one is way out there. But this instrumental duo from Quebec (whose name is French for the chest pain that precedes a heart attack) are getting massive amounts of love for their proggy, King Crimson/ Zappa-induced kind-of-funk. Even if it’s not your thing, it’s worth being familiar with such an unusual record getting so much attention.

Hopefully there’s enough Oldster-adjacent content here to keep us all occupied through the weekend, plus some links to bookmark for later. If you like what you’re reading, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

Thanks as always for reading and commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I sincerely couldn’t do this without you. 🙏 💝

-Sari