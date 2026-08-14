Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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PS's avatar
PS
4h

Late Fame is a gem of a movie. Willem Dafoe gives his best performance in years. Nice antidote to summer bombast and superheroes. Kent Jones is a very underrated director; can also recommend Diane, with Mary Kay Place, which he directed a few years back.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
David Hershkovits's avatar
David Hershkovits
27m

Thanks for the shout out. Geezers rule!

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