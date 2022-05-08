The End of Choice
A link roundup.
For this roundup, I put aside the other links I’d been collecting lately to feature only those related to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s devastating draft decision—leaked last week to Politico—indicating the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Happy Mothers’ Day. Let’s hope that by some miracle, in the future, everyone gets to choose if, when, under what circumstances, and how many times they want to become a parent.
The video above is from one of nonprofit TMI Project’s storytelling shows, staged several years ago, featuring five women who survived (remarkably similar) illegal abortions pre-Roe v. Wade. Some of their stories, and many more, are featured in TMI Project Podcast’s new third season, “Stories for Choice.”
“Now, as the sun is setting on our generation’s natural reproductive years, so too is it setting on Roe v. Wade as we’ve known it.” At DAME Magazine, Megan Carpentier on Gen-X witnessing both the rise and fall of Roe v. Wade.
“If Roe falls, many women in the South will turn to a network of grassroots organizations and advocacy groups led by Black women that has emerged out of necessity to fill gaps in health care coverage and the social safety net.” - at NBC News/NBCBLK, Char Adams and Bracey Harris write about the ways in which “Black women in the South have been bracing for Roe’s fall for decades…”A post shared by The New Yorker Cartoons (@newyorkercartoons)
“Women are indeed missing from the Constitution. That’s a problem to remedy, not a precedent to honor.” - In The New Yorker, Jill Lepore responds to Justice Samuel Alito’s reactionary stance, informed by the Constitution’s original framers—cis-hetero, straight, white, Christian, slave-owning men who lived in the 18th century.
“Samuel Alito’s draft opinion overruling Roe v. Wade also threatens gay rights, contraception, and even interracial marriages.” - at The American Prospect, Miles Mogulescu points out some of the other rights the absolutist framing of Alito’s decision threatens.
“Without the right to abortion, women are forced to make terrible choices. These burdens disproportionately fall upon poor and working-class women without the means to travel across state lines to receive the care they need.” - Roxane Gay in The New York Times.
“I reject the State’s attempt to control my uterus. I reject its power to declare what is ‘legal’ or ‘illegal’ when it comes to my abortions. The State can fuck off with its opinions about what I can and can’t do with my uterus. That control belongs to me.” - Mona Eltahawy in Feminist Giant.
Some abortion funds to donate to. - via Bridget Read and Claire Lampen at The Cut/NY Mag.
