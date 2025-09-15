There’s a well-worn trope that as we age, we become more set in our ways, and that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. But in recent years I’ve found the opposite to be true.

I think it might have been a mash-up of the pandemic, the heightened political mishigas after the 2016 election, and my own aging self, but I’ve just become less and less pedantic and less and less wedded to my heretofore self-assured opinions.

These last years have worn down some of those sharp edges, and now I find myself saying Who knows? to just about any possibility. It is, for me, a time of don’t know mind. I read this in

My new-ish Who knows? mindset is complicated though, not always a picnic at the beach. Yes, there was a sense of safety that came with being wedded to my opinions. Yup, I know how I feel and what I believe. For sure there is comfort in that. Who knows? is more of a mixed bag. My grip on certainty has loosened, rigid beliefs have softened, and for me, that is a much more vulnerable place. Who knows? is awesome and I mean awesome in both meanings; awesome as in inspiring feelings of reverence, and also awesome as in inspiring fear. Anything could be possible. Anything! Eek!

I have Joaquin Phoenix to thank for nudging me in one new, unexpected direction. Yup, that guy. Maybe not the obvious role model choice, I know. Of course, I must have been ready but it was his speech at the Oscars in 2020 that catalyzed a change in my life five years ago, at 73. Here’s part of it:

“I think that we've become very disconnected from the natural world, and many of us, what we're guilty of is an egocentric worldview—the belief that we're the center of the universe. We go into the natural world and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she gives birth, we steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. And then we take her milk that's intended for her calf, and we put it in our coffee and our cereal.”

That date—February 9, 2020—was the last time I ate any meat, the first time I made a righteous effort to limit any animal product at all. (Please believe me: I know I risk coming off as self-righteous and polemical.)

Just a few months after that Oscar speech I saw a Norwegian movie called Gunda. This is an extraordinary film which I urge you to see if you can find it. The movie follows the life of a pig named Gunda and several other farm animal families over the course of their lives. There is no narration or human dialogue, no music. All animals, no people. All in black and white.

I know that might sound uber-boring. Quite the opposite, in my opinion. Going by the effect it had on me, I can assume the filmmakers set out to create a visceral and emotional connection between the viewer and the animals by simply (!) portraying their daily routines and experiences as they live their lives and interact with each other on the farm, including their struggles and moments of joy.

Maybe you pause on the word “joy” because maybe you think that is going too far down the anthropomorphic fantasy rabbit hole. I’ll just say, agree to disagree. For me, this film is a non-militant plea to rethink our relationship with animals that we might tend to dismiss as subservient and only valuable because we use them as food or handbags or, at best, as our furry companions.

All this to say that the shift that began earlier that same year was reinforced, my commitment growing even stronger.

Then I got a dog and as Jane Goodall said, “You cannot share your life with a dog and not know perfectly well that animals have personalities, minds and feelings.”

Liz Scott with her dog, Billy.

Maybe there are still two or three people out there who doubt that animals have feelings and personalities; that they can experience pleasure and pain and fear. Not me and probably not you either. I stand strongly in the camp that believes that animals have feelings and personalities and yes, thoughts. Maybe not kind of thoughts the way we human animals have thoughts, okay. But I have not a shred of a doubt that my dog Billy and my cat Mac are sentient beings.

But beyond that, too. Consciousness, sapience, maybe even an understanding of self. Who knows? And I believe this is true for non-mammals, too. If you’ve watched the movie Fantastic Fungi or My Octopus Teacher or read the Richard Powells’ novel, The Overstory, you might also agree with me that all living organisms are sentient. Even coral have an awesome intelligence!

Did you listen to the Fresh Air interview with climate journalist Zoë Schlanger about her book The Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth? Schlanger explores some mind-bending science about how plants learn, communicate, and adapt to survive. It is utterly astonishing, and yet another rebuke to the species-ism that Joaquin Phoenix called us on the carpet about.

All of this brings me to panpsychism and how this relates to an obsession I have with death. The most pithy definition of panpsychism is the view that the mind, or a mindlike aspect, is a fundamental and ubiquitous feature of reality, a feature which exists throughout the universe. That all things—animate and inanimate alike—all things have a mind-like quality. Can you buy that?

You know that synchronistic thing that happens when you are focused on something and then you begin to see it appear all over the place? The Baader-Meinhof phenomenon: how our awareness increases, as opposed to new things actually appearing more frequently. That’s me and panpsychism. I am seeing more and more written about panpsychism these days and so I had naively assumed this whole panpsychism thing was a relatively new notion. Not so. In fact, it is one of the oldest philosophical theories and has been ascribed to philosophers including Plato, Spinoza, and Bertrand Russell. In fact, in the 19th century, panpsychism was the default philosophy of mind in Western thought.

Here is a quote attributed to the Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu who lived in the 4th century BCE and was the founder of Taoism:

“This world is indeed a living being endowed with a soul and intelligence ... a single visible living entity containing all other living entities, which by their nature are all related. Who, then, is animate and who inanimate?... In the case of grass, trees and the soil, whether they merely lift their feet or energetically traverse the long path, they will all reach Nirvana.”

Maybe you’ve had a glimmer of this Nirvana. My beloved animals, the thrum of the Wildwood trail, the images from the James Webb telescope—they all settle in my body with a sense of oneness and life, a glimmer of a belief that there is little difference between stardust and tree and rabbit and rock and flesh. Here’s Timothy Leary: “The fact of the matter is that all apparent forms of matter and body are momentary clusters of energy. We are little more than flickers on a multidimensional television screen...You suddenly wake up from the delusion of separate form and hook up to the cosmic dance.”

My new Who knows? philosophy is also shifting my obsession with death, and fear of it. While, when I was younger, I never pretended to actually know things like Is there life after death? or Are we in a simulation? or Is there a god?, you can bet your boots I had my strong opinions. Now, closer to the end, as I swim in the who-knows-ness of it all, anything seems possible. Maybe our consciousness lives on eternally; maybe we will reincarnate; lordy, maybe there actually is a heaven and a hell. Or, maybe it’s lights out, period, end of sentence. Ba-bye!

At this point, the more I’m able to maintain a Who knows? stance and the more I sense the ubiquity of life and consciousness, the less freaked out I am by the thought of annihilation. Maybe death means annihilation. Maybe it does not. Maybe there is a life-after-death. Maybe not. Maybe there is a God. Maybe not. Absolutely anything seems possible. What I do know is that this collusion of factors creates in me a nascent sense of peace about my singular and brief existence in this particular bodily form. Because, who knows?

Truth is, I can’t quite hold on to this equanimous view. It is fleeting and hard as I try to hold on—and do believe I try—my grip is illusive. I think I have it in my clutches and then, poof, I am back to a more anxious mindset.

But thanks to whomever, I do have Billy to help.