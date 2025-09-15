Oldster Magazine

Maggie Frost
2h

This resonates with me on so many levels. Beautifully written article, full of wisdom. I too left my certitude many years ago. To me the whole afterlife is a mystery, the whole idea of “god/godess”, if there is one is a mystery. The idea of any god surely is not the white male god that Christian nationalists seem to be so enthralled with. There is no being like that. Thanks for this piece, I’m going to share it with my siblings.

Polly Walker Blakemore
3h

For great perspective on our minds and place in the universe I recommend Timefulness by Marcia Bjornerud.

Timefulness reveals how knowing the rhythms of Earth’s deep past and conceiving of time as a geologist does can give us the perspective we need for a more sustainable future.

https://press.princeton.edu/books/hardcover/9780691181202/timefulness

