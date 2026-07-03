© The Estate of Tony Stella 2026

On May 6th I opened Facebook and discovered that Berlin-based graphic artist Tony Stella had died. If you’ve never heard of him or seen his often brilliant paintings and illustrations, he specialized in film posters, DVD cover art, and work for film sites including online film journal Bright Wall/Dark Room (BWDR). More than once he granted me permission to use his art for various stories I penned for CrimeReads, including one on favorite New York City writer Donald Westlake, who wrote a series of heist novels under the pseudonym Richard Stark about a master thief named Parker.

Though Tony and I never met in person, we exchanged notes through social media and wrote each other often on Instagram and through email. I know he lived in Germany with his wife and daughter, but I didn’t know anything else about his current personal life.

Days before he died in his sleep at just 45, we were exchanging notes about our mutual love for the underrated Paul Mazursky film An Unmarried Woman (1978), a movie shot in Manhattan and which served as my introduction to the arty streets of SoHo. Though I lived in Harlem, I’d never been to that area of the city. I recall going to see the movie by myself (I was all of 14) at the Playboy Theater near 6th Avenue, which later became the 57th Street Playhouse.

© The Estate of Tony Stella 2026

In my lifetime I’ve dealt with the sudden deaths of friends, my granny’s boyfriend Joe and, in 1999, a long-term girlfriend; truthfully, it never gets easier. It’s as though someone has played a nasty cosmic joke and disappeared the person you were just talking to yesterday or the week before. Although you might not believe in ghosts, you’ll still be haunted by memories, bits of conversation, the smell of their perfume or that last email (or text message or Instagram or X chat). People like to say “gone before their time,” especially for those who die as young as Stella did—as though there is a death clock beyond the stars and it was running fast on the day the person you loved died. I think instead we should concentrate on the contributions they gifted us before slip sliding away into the next realm.

Days before he died in his sleep at just 45, Tony and I were exchanging notes about our mutual love for the underrated Paul Mazursky film An Unmarried Woman (1978), a movie shot in Manhattan and which served as my introduction to the arty streets of SoHo.

Like me, Tony loved New York City, where he had lived for a short time in the ‘90s as a young teenager, a period he thought of as “the last days of bohemia” for a city that would soon be gentrified and unaffordable for most young artists. At one time the transplants came to the city with portfolios bulging with art, guitar cases overflowing with songs and knapsacks full of short stories, novel chapters or plays. “I’m so grateful I caught the tail end of that energy,” Tony wrote me in 2025. “I thought it would never end.” These days the upwardly mobile are storming the shore in search of corporate jobs and luxury apartments.

© The Estate of Tony Stella 2026

While Tony illustrated art for various genres of film, a few of his drawings of NYC based movies served as a time machine transporting me to those back-in-the-days moments when I went to the theater at least once a week. Many of those cinematic temples are long gone, but they’re still vivid in my memories. When I saw Tony’s stunning Taxi Driver poster I recalled seeing that flick at the massive Olympia with my mom when I was 14. Located on 2770 Broadway between 106th and 107th Streets, the Olympia was one of the spots we visited regularly while Taxi Driver was also a seminal influence (as was The French Connection a few years before) on my future as a crime writer (fiction & non-fiction) of bleak Harlem stories.

Meanwhile, other Stella pieces (The Education of Sonny Carson, The Mack) put me in mind of the local grindhouse the Tapia, that was mere blocks from my crib. In the wild days of the 1970s, when hood theaters didn’t care how young the customers were as long as they paid their admission, the 151st Street crew and I could be found slouched in those torn velveteen seats every weekend. In addition to the movies, the Tapia had a huge foyer where film posters were mounted inside gilt frames. During that era most posters were illustrated and I studied them as if I were standing inside the Guggenheim.

Although Robert McGinnes (Cotton Comes to Harlem, Diamonds Are Forever), Robert Tanenbaum (Detroit 9000, The Greatest) and Bob Peak (Enter the Dragon, Rollerball) were the most popular and prolific artists, occasionally we were blessed with something fresh from Neal Adams (Grizzly), Jeff Jones (Dragonslayer) and Frank Frazetta (The Gauntlet).

“A great movie poster strongly suggested what, hopefully, was waiting in the movie theater,” says art book publisher Michael Stradford (Gizmoe Press), who also used to correspond with Tony online. “More often than not, the films didn’t live up to that promise, but it never took away the power and compelling elements of a spellbinding poster. I never held a bad movie against a good poster.”

The late Tony Stella's studio. © The Estate of Tony Stella 2026

In the 1990s studios began to shift from illustration to photographs, but in 2006 the folks at premier DVD reissue company the Criterion Collection changed that when they started commissioning various artists to illustrate the boxes and interior packaging. They used some of the best artists in the world, and Tony Stella was a part of that roster. “I can’t remember the first piece of his that I saw—it may have been his Red Beard,” Criterion Collection art director Eric Skillman says. “Regardless, his talent was obvious and it was just a question of finding the right project for him.”

About a year ago, Tony and I began discussing doing a project together. He had proposed that I write an essay about 1990s New York City, and he would supply the graphics. Of course I took it as a compliment that Tony, who was seventeen years my junior, wanted to collaborate. He’d told me that he’d come to the city with his theater director father when he was a teenager.

Some of Tony Stella's paintings. © The Estate of Tony Stella 2026

Already into hip-hop culture and graffiti (I can see a bit of the wildstyle graff tradition in his more elaborate work) when he arrived in New York, he lived on the Lower East Side where he began hanging with homeboys, bombing (spray painting) and tagging with fellow “writers” (graffiti artists) and even joined the hip-hip organization the Universal Zulu Nation.

Additionally, as an aficionado of both classical and modern art (he cited Frank Bacon and Alberto Giacometti as early inspirations), I can see him in my mind walking through and drawing at MoMa, the Metropolitan, or the Whitney. “I was a sickly kid growing-up, but my father was always dragging me to museums,” he once told me “I always brought along a pen and paper for sketching.” It was my plan to interview Tony in-depth about his experiences and master-mix them with my own tales, but we never got that far.

In my lifetime I’ve dealt with the sudden deaths of friends, my granny’s boyfriend Joe and, in 1999, a long-term girlfriend; truthfully, it never gets easier. It’s as though someone has played a nasty cosmic joke and disappeared the person you were just talking to yesterday or the week before.

In my mind, teenage Tony was like one of the wild boys in the Larry Clark movie Kids (1995) running through the city with a clique, crashing though subway turnstiles, hanging in Washington Square Park, falling off skateboards. Of course, that scenario was just in my imagination, because I never got a chance to interview Tony or hear his memories, because he was always so busy with the next poster project that he had little time for reflection.

However, he did send me five interesting images from 20-years before that, which he said were “moody memories” of the New York City that he used to know. Done in a minimalistic style the images were of various buildings, a man sitting on the end of a bed lost in thought, and a profile of a Black man staring into the distance, his eyes focused on the Lord only knows what. Like Edward Hopper’s gloomy metropolis, Tony perfectly captured the loneliness one can experience in a city populated by millions.

© The Estate of Tony Stella 2026

One of Tony Stella’s last printed posters before his death was done for music producer/filmmaker Rza’s action film A Spoon of Chocolate. As a fan of ‘90s hip-hop, I can imagine him being excited about working with the man who gave the world the Wu Tang Clan and the dope soundtracks to Jim Jarmusch’s masterful Brooklyn samurai film Ghost Dog, as well as his homeboy Quentin Taratino’s classic Kill Bill; Tarantino was also the producer of A Spoon of Chocolate. Like Rza, Tony too was a fan of Asian culture and cinema, as well as Blaxploitation films and soul music.

As one who has been inspired by various visual artists since I was a kid reading comic books, flipping through coffee table art books at the local library, gazing at graffiti on the subways, seeing Andy Warhol prints in the windows of Greenwich Village poster & print shops, going gaga over Jean-Michel Basquiat, and being dragged to countless museums with mom, I’ve had my writing shaped by many image makers. Over the years I’ve strived to be as dynamic, as cinematic, as moody, as surrealistic, as wild, and as bold in my writings as they are in their work. Certainly, even before his death, Tony Stella was on my shortlist of favorite artists.