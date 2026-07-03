Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Ruth Bonapace's avatar
Ruth Bonapace
7h

This is exactly what it feels like, minus the heartbreak. “It’s as though someone has played a nasty cosmic joke and disappeared the person you were just talking to yesterday or the week before.” Thank you for expressing the bewilderment of this so succinctly.

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
7h

It’s not “as though”. Whether sudden and unexpected or expected, each loss of someone you love IS a cosmic ghastly joke! The punchline to your gut lasts forever. Tony Stella left a beautiful and soulful legacy. That’s a consolation.

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