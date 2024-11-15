I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday (or so!) I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

Mardi Diaz/Kacey Musgraves – Don’t Do Me Good – A sad, new country-ish classic from a singer you should know about, and an understated star.

Aoife O’Donovan – Crisis – Not enough songs out there that address topical issues, but this ambitious, almost theatrical tune about women in the U.S. is worth your time.

Karen O/Danger Mouse – Super Breath – These two icons have created a fresh, vibey understated sound that follows up their outstanding 2019 collaboration.

Nick Cave + The Bad Seeds – Frogs – Nick Cave’s new record is grand and ambitious and you gotta love his long uncompromising career that now finds him playing arenas.

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Desire and regret in a perfect contemporary R+B song.

Margo Price – California Shake – Margo Guryan was an American singer-songwriter who received lots of love from other artists in the late 60s, but not much popular attention. She has been discovered by a new generation of artists and they have recorded a tribute album to her that features this lovely track.

Sarah Blasko – Bothering Me – Australian singer-songwriter who writes grown up tunes and sounds a little like of a mash up of Carole King and Fiona Apple on her new single. Magdalena Bay – Image – Silky, elegant alternative pop that doesn’t forget the hook.

Haley Heynderickx – Gemini – Finger picking modern folky powerfully battling her past self and modern distractions.

Four Tet – Loved – Seminal electronic artist with a chill recording that can help soothe those post-election blues.

