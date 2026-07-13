Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Tami DeLand's avatar
Tami DeLand
4h

I love this idea of a gap year for retirees. I am wary of my retirement (two weeks into it). The day I cleaned out my office and turned in my badge, I cried and came home in a funk. A lifelong educator, I dread the FOMO of the upcoming first day of school. Extremely purpose-driven, I'm worried about not having a meaningful goal. Although no mountain climber, I do love to travel and I love to write. I've already attended one writing class in Paris and have a retreat planned for an artelier in the south of France for September. My husband and I just spent three weeks biking national parks in the southwest. If I can afford to keep this up for the next year, it may just be the ticket to self-discovery and a joyful next chapter.

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Sandi Gogol's avatar
Sandi Gogol
4h

Love this! I had a similar experience when retiring. I didn’t climb mountains, but I left after 30 years in financial accounting and never thought about the job or my company again. It was as if I had never worked and I was back in my 20’s- so freeing! I took care of a medical issue- knee replacement- and then decided to move from Santa Cruz to San Francisco. It was a wonderful adventure since I’m more of a city person. Visited my son in New York City five times and loved the city- walked everywhere. Anyway, retirement has been a very fulfilling time for me. I’m 75 now and am slowing down, but still challenge myself every day in the gym!

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