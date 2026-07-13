Tom French ice climbing in northern New Hampshire.

In December 2019, I drove to the office for the last time. In the final enactment of a ritual I had performed for thirty-three years, I arrived at a building overlooking Boston Harbor and pulled into my usual spot in the underground garage. Walking through the marble-floored lobby, I waved to the security guards and rode the elevator to my office. I had wondered how it would feel to do all this for the last time. It felt surprisingly normal.

When I first moved into my corner office, I delighted in the view—boats crossing the harbor, cranes rising over the old piers, and a steady stream of planes taking off and landing at Logan Airport. I enjoyed monitoring their patterns: early morning commuter flights to the Eastern Seaboard, wide bodies to the West Coast, and afternoon arrivals of the long-haul jumbos from Europe. I had spent a lot of time on all those flights. On this last day, I removed photographs and mementos from the walls, threw files into a shredder bin, and paused to take one final look out the window. By midafternoon, I was done. I left my identity card on the desk, walked down the hall, and headed home.

The following afternoon, I was in Crawford Notch in northern New Hampshire, anchored to a vertical ice cliff by the front points of my crampons. My son Will was above me on the rope, along with our guide. Will was between terms in college, where he was active in the Outing Club and well on his way to becoming an accomplished ice climber. I had ice climbed a fair amount over the years but needed a refresher. In a few weeks I was leaving for Argentina to climb a steep route on Aconcagua, the highest mountain in the Western Hemisphere. Several months later, I was headed to Mount Everest.

Crawford Notch is a beautiful place, with imposing cliffs rising from a narrow valley floor. There is a pervading feeling of ruggedness. As the sun hit the surrounding peaks, I focused to execute difficult climbing moves and savored the Zen-like exchange of moist breath with frigid air. Carefully reaching above my head to place both ice axes into the frozen waterfall ice, I raised each leg in turn and kicked in my toes, mindful to keep my heels low to assure good purchase. Then I pulled myself up to a new stance, reached higher with the axes, and repeated the sequence. Finding my rhythm, the moves started to feel natural again. As darkness fell and we walked back through snow-filled woods, I could not have been happier. There was no thinking of the office I had just walked out of, or mourning the end of a business career that had defined much of my adult life.

If teenagers could take gap years, so could I. I would work to my 60th birthday, then take time off to pursue passions I had set aside years ago. I would see what kind of meaning they still held. One of those passions was mountain climbing.

Three years previously, at the age of 57, I had attended a seminar for senior partners at my firm. The company strongly encouraged retirement by age 60, and the goal of the seminar was to help us plan what came next. Economists lectured about global trends. Coaches guided us through possible “second acts.” My colleagues were animated about joining corporate boards or investing in startups. I listened, but something wasn’t clicking. While the traditional options were interesting, I yearned for something different that I couldn’t yet name.

Tom French back at Base Camp after summiting Mount Everest, two years into retirement

As the sessions went on, I found myself thinking about other transitions in my life: graduating from high school and college. In both cases, I had taken time away from the normal flow to explore the world. Those “gap years” ended up being some of the richest experiences of my life. As I flew home, a plan began to form. If teenagers could take gap years, so could I. I would work to my 60th birthday, then take time off to pursue passions I had set aside years ago. I would see what kind of meaning they still held. One of those passions was mountain climbing.

My interest in mountaineering started early. In an outdoor sports store owned by my father, I spent long hours as a child sitting on the store floor reading accounts of the great climbing expeditions of the 1960s and 1970s. On my bedroom wall was a poster associated with one of those books. At the bottom of a striking photograph, two climbers could be seen as small dots, with Everest’s unclimbed West Ridge towering above them. I looked at that poster every day.

In my late teens and 20s, I climbed mountains all over the world, The higher I got, the more I liked it. There was physical discomfort, and the ever-present threat of altitude sickness, but my body handled those aspects well. The real thrill was the feeling of pushing the outer limits, ascending to places where larger forces held sway. There was a vibrancy of experience, degree of consequence, and depth of satisfaction unlike anything I had known.

On Everest, in the Khumbu Icefall.

In my early 30s I settled down: marrying, raising a family, and pursuing a career in business. Mountain climbing faded into the background, with family ski and sailing vacations taking its place and providing much joy. Decades passed. Then, at age 58, I found myself on a mountain again. One of our adult children wanted to climb Mount Rainier and asked if I would join. What father would decline that opportunity? At the end of the first day, I lay contentedly in our tent, looked through the open door at the valleys below, and realized how much I had missed it all. When we got back down, I reflected on how viscerally fulfilling it had been, and on the fact that the mountains were still there if I wanted them. Gazing at a photograph of Everest on my wall, I thought, “You have been dreaming of this your entire life and are running out of time. Are you OK with never having tried?” I realized I wasn’t, or wouldn’t be.

In the coming years, I would climb peaks on multiple continents and eventually stand, at age 62, on the top of the world. But that first day out, on a frozen cliff a few hours north of Boston, was the moment when everything shifted—when past passions began shaping my future.

My gap year had begun. There was a lot to reconnect with.