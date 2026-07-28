Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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The Second Half's avatar
The Second Half
15h

"You don't have to love everybody, but you can still have a connection to them" quietly dismantles the idea that connection has to be intimate to count. We write about the solitude-versus-loneliness line a lot, and Louise is the best argument I've seen that the difference isn't how many people you love; it's how many people would notice your kitchen light hasn't come on.

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Carolita Johnson's avatar
Carolita Johnson
13h

We didn't used to have to love everyone we live with. I learned in France that it's totally possible to be polite and friendly and even live with people you don't really like that much, and it's NOT THAT HARD, lol. It's called civilisation.

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