Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Janet Jeffers's avatar
Janet Jeffers
1h

I love this. Saving it to re-read later when I can savor it more deeply. Thank you!

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1 reply by Sari Botton
sallie reynolds's avatar
sallie reynolds
14m

Perhaps the "pause" in menopause is the moment when we see. like Julia, that at last we belong to ourselves, and hit the stop button on patriarchy.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
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