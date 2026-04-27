Julia Alvarez recently.

Julia Alvarez left the Dominican Republic for the United States in 1960 at the age of ten. She is the author of six novels, three books of nonfiction, three collections of poetry, and eleven books for children and young adults. She has taught and mentored writers in schools and communities across America and, until her retirement in 2016, was a writer in residence at Middlebury College. Her work has garnered wide recognition, including a Latina Leader Award in Literature from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, the Hispanic Heritage Award in Literature, the Woman of the Year by Latina magazine, and inclusion in the New York Public Library’s program “The Hand of the Poet: Original Manuscripts by 100 Masters, from John Donne to Julia Alvarez.” In the Time of the Butterflies , with over one million copies in print, was selected by the National Endowment for the Arts for its national Big Read program, and in 2013 President Obama awarded Alvarez the National Medal of Arts in recognition of her extraordinary storytelling. In 2024, she was profiled in the American Masters documentary, “ Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined ,” on PBS.

On the day I turned fifty, I found myself in my walk-in closet, looking through my clothes. I’m a bit of a pack rat, saving what might prove useful down the road, if not for daily wear, then at the very least, for a dress-up theme party or a granddaughter’s costume for Halloween. There were peasant blouses and long flowing hippy flower-child skirts; ethnic shawls and huipils; no-nonsense teaching attire to boost my credibility in the classroom: blazers and blouses, wool pants and skirts; several trophy-wife minimalist dresses with low necklines and short skirts that my husband liked to give me in tissue-layered boxes as gifts that he wanted to see me wear; even an ex-husband’s sweatpants and sweatshirt I borrowed from his stash to try out his cure-all remedy for the funk I was in while married to him. “Nothing a good run won’t lick.” Running up and down the hills near our Oakland apartment never worked, but the depression did lift when I ran away from the good wife I mistakenly thought I could be.

You get the picture. That closet held the outfits that had dressed the different Julias I’d been, and which now lay nestled inside me like those Russian dolls. I ran my hand over these outfits wistfully and began culling the ones I no longer wanted to keep.

I don’t think I’m alone in having been—and continuing to be, I might add—a multitude of selves. It just took me a long time—half a century—to embrace them all and not feel there was a “right one” to be. The female messaging had always been so restrictive and proscriptive. Growing up in the Dominican Republic in the 1950s in a strict Catholic family, we girls were taught that a woman’s singular role was to be a wife and mother, or the allowable exception, if single, a nun or a lay version of nuns, an old-maid jamona who cared for her elders and extended familia. When we immigrated to the United States in the early sixties, my sisters and I went wild with the possibilities—quite circumscribed if judged by opportunities available now but given where we had come from, the opportunities seemed boundless. Of course, we had no idea how to handle all this freedom, but one thing was for sure, Mami and our Old World tías could no longer be our guides.

On the day I turned fifty, I found myself in my walk-in closet, looking through my clothes…That closet held the outfits that had dressed the different Julias I’d been, and which now lay nestled inside me like those Russian dolls. I ran my hand over these outfits wistfully and began culling the ones I no longer wanted to keep. I don’t think I’m alone in having been—and continuing to be, I might add—a multitude of selves. It just took me a long time—half a century—to embrace them all and not feel there was a “right one” to be.

Being immigrants was actually similar to being female in a man’s world: Both involved navigating a foreign culture where the dominant others wielded the power. Along with English, my sisters and I learned new ways to be and behave in order to belong and ultimately succeed. We ended up with a double dose of gender and cultural messages, sometimes confusingly at odds with each other. Without guides or models of how to be our hyphenated selves, we experimented, discarded, made mis-takes, conferred with each other. And so, by trial and error and the seat of my pants (some of them hanging in this very closet), I worked my way through selves I discovered I could be, some brief, some destined to become a core part of me.

I don’t regret any of these choices. They were the only options I thought I had at that moment in time. But finally at fifty, it was time to release them. I would no longer dress to appeal to the male gaze that was no longer turning my way anyhow. From now on, I would wear only the clothes I felt comfortable in, ones that weren’t meant to improve, disguise, or minimize my “bad” features, make me look like an airbrushed, bogus me. As a dozen or more outfits went into a box for the local secondhand shop, I felt a mess of emotions, from death throes and pangs of nevermore to a thrilling curiosity about what lay ahead now that a half century of living was over.

For this watershed birthday, I wanted to mark the passage with something more significant than just cleaning out my closet. I come from a Latin culture steeped in custom and ceremony. “We are a ritual people,” Octavio Paz once remarked. We love our fiestas and festivals, a way to stop the flow of time and commemorate an occasion. One Latina friend threw herself a cincuentañera when she turned fifty, an older-life version of our traditional quinceañera celebrating a young girl’s symbolic arrival into womanhood. Actually, the first rite of passage for a female in the DR of my childhood was when she was born, the doctor would pierce her ears. This was so automatic, Mami told me, that you had to specify if you did not want your baby’s ears to be touched. And so, after cleaning out my closet, I headed downtown to a little notions shop where a lot of the local teens had their ears pierced, and I got a second piercing above the ones I’d had since the day I was born.

“What for?” my husband wanted to know.

Julia Alvarez in 2003.

I had been pierced at birth, marking my entry into femalehood as understood and mandated by others. This piercing was for a second birth: I was being reborn as the woman I wanted to be, no hiding, no apologies. (I recently heard Jane Fonda say one of the lessons she’s finally learned at eighty-five is “No is a complete sentence.”) “I’m being born again,” I told my husband, not as in “giving myself to Jesus,” but giving myself to Julia. My life would now be lived, not by reflection or custom or committee (who others wanted me to be) but by that most illusory of creatures, me.

The afterlife of my menopause had begun.

The passage was not all smooth sailing. For one thing, that would not be true to who I am. Smooth sailing is a rare setting on my internal weather app. Menopause was no different. Granted, I was lucky: I did not experience the physical turbulence of two of my sisters and of many cousins and friends: hot flashes, insomnia, heart palpitations, brain fog. (“I had to go to bed with an ice pack,” one of my sisters confessed, and when that wasn’t enough, she slept in the spare bedroom her grown daughter had vacated, with the air conditioner blasting, even in winter.) I did, however, experience psychic and emotional turbulence. I had to finally make peace with the fact that I would never have a child. The timing had never seemed right. I wasn’t settled in a stable marriage until my forties. My husband, Bill, already had two teenage daughters and did not rel-ish the idea of another child, which would require undoing a vasectomy he’d had over a decade ago. Family dynamics were complicated. It was tricky enough starting a new family of four, without immediately adding a fifth. And I was busy launching my career as a teacher and writer, traveling and touring with my books. From time to time, I suffered bouts of indecision, often triggered by a heedless remark. One cringe comment came from a male colleague who described childless female writers (Jane Austen, Emily Dickinson, George Eliot) as committing “genetic suicide.” Now, at fifty, the possibility I always held out that maybe one day, quizás, quién sabe, I might bear a child, was gone. A firm period at the end of my periods. I had erased the future of me.

After cleaning out my closet, I headed downtown to a little notions shop where a lot of the local teens had their ears pierced, and I got a second piercing above the ones I’d had since the day I was born. “What for?” my husband wanted to know. I had been pierced at birth, marking my entry into femalehood as understood and mandated by others. This piercing was for a second birth: I was being reborn as the woman I wanted to be, no hiding, no apologies.

Along with that erasure, there were others. More and more, the young and not so young men and women looked over my shoulder at the new arrivals in the field of time. Aging was not something to celebrate, or even acknowledge. Instead, the consumer culture encouraged me to buy products and services and B.S. (“Fifty is the new thirty,” etc.) to hide my age, as if it were a source of shame. One night at dinner a friend of my granddaughter alluded to my age and immediately clapped her hand over her mouth, mortified. “I’m so sorry,” she apologized, “I didn’t mean to call you old.”

“Old is all right,” I assured her. How disheartening to think that this young woman was dreading this stage of life, where she was bound if she lived long enough, but I was glad that I could provide a positive model of an “old” person at home in her weathered body and at ease with herself.

Positive role models were rare when I was going through menopause twenty-five years ago. Older women were not given much visibility except in commercials for medications or in sitcoms where the caricature of the old bag or loopy mother-in-law triggered canned laughter.

In my Dominican culture, elders fared better. Not that older women ever talked about this passage, just as they didn’t talk about any other sexual matters, except in generalities and euphemisms: becoming a señorita (code for getting your menses), doing your duty by your husband (having married sex—any other kind was taboo), dando a luz (giving to the light, certainly a glorified way to describe the messy labor of giving birth). Menopause was no different. “Los calores,” one aunt called it, like the heat waves of summer, or “el cambio,” the change. They fanned themselves vigorously, slept poorly, suffered in silence and said one more rosary. Many were widows, dressed in drab luto for the rest of their lives as a sign of their devotion to the memory of their husbands. This was not quite like being thrown in the pyre with your just-deceased spouse, but it was death to any sexual self: The adventures of the flesh were over. Instead, these older women turned their attention to religious matters, attending daily mass, volunteering in church activities, taking up charity work and the care of family members, especially grandchildren. Abuelas do hold a venerable and vital place in our culture. This helps with the transition, for sure. But none of these Old or New World models were viable or appealing. I had to find my own elder clan for guidance, muses to help me get wherever I was going.

One of the reliable places I go to for guidance is stories. At certain stages in my life, one or another story or poem or song will become important to me. I call these “stories to steer by,” a kind of narrative GPS, string for the labyrinth. They don’t give me specific instructions or prepackaged popular “truths.” They are more reminders of the things I don’t want to discard along with those past selves and outfits—what Stanley Kunitz in his wonderful poem, “The Layers,” calls “some principle of being [which] abides.” These stories and poems have changed over time, depending on where I am in my own life and what I need to focus on going forward.

When we arrived in the USA and into English, I became a reader, not just out of love of narrative, but out of a pressing need to understand my new culture and country: Nancy Drew mysteries, Little Women, stories with feisty girls who were smart, resilient problem-solvers who followed their passions.

Their fabricated worlds became the spaces where I lived most intensely; they were my companions, the soulmates I turned to for direction and nurture.

I had to finally make peace with the fact that I would never have a child. The timing had never seemed right. I wasn’t settled in a stable marriage until my forties. My husband, Bill, already had two teenage daughters and did not rel-ish the idea of another child, which would require undoing a vasectomy he’d had over a decade ago. Family dynamics were complicated. It was tricky enough starting a new family of four, without immediately adding a fifth. And I was busy launching my career as a teacher and writer, traveling and touring with my books.

Over the years, the narratives I chose—or did they choose me?—were ones that helped me make meaning and reframed each new stage in my life. As I aged, I read anything I could find where the protagonist was an older woman. Not just fiction, either. Biographies of artists and their work in old age. “The late style,” Edward Said called it in his book on the subject that—no surprise—deals mostly with male writers and musicians. I needed authors who would do for menopause and old age what Judy Blume had done for menses and adolescence—by exploring this significant upheaval in a female body and life, which affects half of the population. “Old Women Are Your Future,” read a poster at a recent women’s march attended by The Old Women’s Project, an activist group of female elders based in San Diego. The stories we tell ourselves about menopause and aging will determine not just our future but the future of girls coming after us, like my granddaughter and her friend.

Navigating by narrative is not just a literary bias. It’s in our DNA, as I discovered in reading Songlines, Bruce Chatwin’s account of Aboriginal cosmology and lore. Chatwin tells of tribes on the northwest coast of America that lived half on the islands and half on the mainland. They would travel over the sea and navigate their canoes up the current from California to the Bering Strait, which they called Klin Otto. The navigators were priestesses. The words of this old woman represent a tradition about fifteen thousand years old.

Everythin’ we ever knew about the movement of the sea was preserved in the verses of a song. For thousands of years, we went where we wanted and came home safe, because of the song. On clear nights we had the stars to guide us, and in the fog we had the streams and the creeks of the sea, the streams and creeks that flow into and become Klin Otto . . . There was a song for goin’ to China and a song for goin’ to Japan, a song for the big island and a song for the smaller one. All she had to know was the song and she knew where she was. To get back, she just sang the song in reverse.

It still gives me goose bumps to think that all along I’ve been following an ancient female-centered tradition of using songs to steer by. And more meaningful now than ever, those piloting tellers were old women.

What are the stories that might provide us with nourishment, physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, at this stage of our lives? Working, as women are wont to do, in circles and cycles rather than hierarchies from the top down, communally, not singly, we need to collect ourselves and tell the stories we’ve lived and found useful, talismanic narratives to keep us safe and bring us home to ourselves. “The time of the lone wolf is over,” a message from Hopi Elders reminded us at the dawn of the new millennium. “Gather yourselves . . . We are the ones we have been waiting for.”

And so for the remainder of this journey, in the guise of one of those old priestesses, I want to share a few of the stories and poems that have helped me navigate my way and make meaning of my mid-to-later life as a woman: the perimenopausal stage, menopause itself, and this last stage I call the afterlife of menopause, which is where I live now.

The years leading up to my fiftieth birthday had been exhausting as I drove myself to secure a place at what Langston Hughes in his poem, “I, too, Sing America,” called the big table of Literature. (Meanwhile, he and his fellow writers of color were relegated to the kitchen of minor writers.) It seemed to have taken “forever” to get there! At forty-one, after twenty-plus years of writing and dozens of rejections, I finally published my first novel. Nine years later, when I turned fifty, I had written eight more books, traveled on tours promoting them, while also teaching my college courses, earning tenure, judging contests, blurbing books, sitting on panels, writing short pieces and op-eds on the topic du jour—all the cutting ribbon stuff you do as an aspiring writer. (I had yet to get the memo about No being a complete sentence.)

Julia Alvarez in 1991.

I shake my head now with weary compassion for that little racehorse woman who couldn’t stop and take care of herself. At one Q & A after a reading in Denver or maybe Miami or Chicago or San Francisco, a member of the audience asked me to describe my writing process. “I just try to stay one sentence ahead of the furies,” I replied. The furies were the naysayers, external and internal, who for two-plus decades had denied me my literary green card. I was an immigrant whose English wasn’t even her first language—how could I presume I belonged on this country’s bookshelves? Now that I had been allowed “in,” I worried that if I stopped and took the breather everyone kept urging me to take—while also asking me to come deliver the keynote at their conference or visit their son’s English class—I would be deported back to the anonymous margins.

The go-to story of those years was that of Scheherazade of The Arabian Nights. Ever since reading that book as a child, I had been enthralled by this bold, clever girl who had saved her life and the lives of all the women in the kingdom by telling stories that mesmerized the misogynist sultan. I wanted to be that storyteller, and by writing and publishing and garnering recognition and awards, I had become that girl who survived and transformed the sultans/furies/editors/naysayers who had once dismissed me.

Positive role models were rare when I was going through menopause twenty-five years ago. Older women were not given much visibility except in commercials for medications or in sitcoms where the caricature of the old bag or loopy mother-in-law triggered canned laughter. In my Dominican culture, elders fared better. Not that older women ever talked about this passage, just as they didn’t talk about any other sexual matters, except in generalities and euphemisms…

Except, I wasn’t a girl anymore. My body began showing the wear and tear. I lost weight and with that my periods, slept poorly, dosed myself with antidepressants and melatonin. I did have a few wake-up calls: a scary episode of misdiagnosed throat cancer, asthma attacks, acid reflux that made me lose my voice. My poor body was signaling: Let me out of here! But as a female, I had learned to subdue the needs of my body to whatever was required of me. My parents’ fierce immigrant work ethic added fuel to the fire in my belly. We could never let down our guard or lower our standards. We had to show “them” we deserved to stay here. In la familia’s operating system, there was no such thing as a pause-to-rest button.

In my late forties, a part of the Scheherazade story I had side-lined became more compelling. Scheherazade had saved not just herself with her storytelling but all the women in the kingdom. As a published author I was now in a position to advocate for others. (A key steering mantra of those years was Toni Morrison’s remark that “the function of freedom is to free someone else.”) I’d always thought of myself as a reluctant activist—the excuse had been that no one listens to me anyhow—but now they were listening and I had to speak out. The writing and publication of my second novel based on the lives of three revolutionary sisters in the Dominican Republic who had been eliminated by the dictator further politicized me. Increasingly, after its publication, I was invited to speak out against human rights abuses and violence against women as well as the ongoing marginalization of writers of color. In the end, my own words had pulled me into activism.

Several real-life “priestesses” mused and mentored me. My warrior-woman agent/angel, Susan Bergholz, a petite woman with outsized courage, assembled a pack of us—we called ourselves Las Girlfriends, abriendo caminos, kicking ass. I’ve always been braver when accompanied by sisters, and my posse of compañeras led by Susan breathed grit into me, Sandra Cisneros, Ana Castillo, Denise Chavez, Helena María Viramontes, Cherríe Moraga, among others. Together, we were leveraging our talents and success to open up opportunities for other marginalized storytellers, drowning out the sultan’s misogynist can’ts with ¡Sí se puede! Yes, we can!

Another unlikely priestess turned out to be my mother. In her early fifties Mami began volunteering at the Dominican Republic mission at the United Nations, working late hours, attending meetings, writing up the notes, doing the maintenance cleaning because, as she told me by way of explanation when I asked why she was carrying paper towels and a bottle of Fantastic in her briefcase, “We’re a poor country. Why spend money on cleaning when we can do it ourselves?” Her work habits made her indispensable at the mission. When a new administration came into power back home, Mami was assigned a full-time post as alternate ambassador—she was a woman, after all, a male was picked as the ambassador. Her focus became the Third Committee, where she campaigned for the human rights of elders and women and children around the world. She succeeded in getting the General Assembly to pass The Principles of Older Persons as well as to proclaim an annual Day of Older Persons, earning the informal title among her colleagues of “the ambassador on aging.” Along with others in the Dominican mission, she proposed the UN set aside a day for the elimination of violence against women: November 25, the day of the murder of the sisters I had written about in my historical novel, In the Time of the Butterflies.

My sisters and I were dumbfounded. Mami?! Really?! Mami, who was always warning of the dire consequences of choosing careers over traditional marriages and motherhood; who had given us the silent treatment for “answering her back” (she was now mouthing off, politely, to world leaders!); who threatened to pull us out of college for protesting against the Vietnam War (Mami was now marching with the Gray Panthers in Nueva York). Finally midlife our mother had found a canvas large enough for her energy and talents: the whole world. If only she’d found it sooner, my sisters and I commiserated, we would have had a much easier childhood.

This major shift in her life began soon after my mother turned fifty. Only now am I putting it together that Mami had been going through menopause with her bad migraines and insomnia and dragon-lady meltdowns. One of my sisters recently recalled finding birth control pills in Mami’s bedside table. When my sister asked about them, Mami burst into tears. “It’s not what you think,” she sobbed. “Think what?” my sister asked. But Mami wouldn’t say. The cultural gag order was firmly in place.

For the remainder of this journey, in the guise of one of those old priestesses, I want to share a few of the stories and poems that have helped me navigate my way and make meaning of my mid-to-later life as a woman: the perimenopausal stage, menopause itself, and this last stage I call the afterlife of menopause, which is where I live now…

Sometimes she turned that gag order on us. Particularly on her nemesis and namesake, the other Julia. When my first novel was published my mother was ashamed that family secrets would crush her nascent career at the UN. “But it’s fic-tion, Mami!” didn’t fly with her. There were too many similarities to our family, and the Mami in the book was not the smart, professional world-class diplomat she was trying to present to the world. She hired a lawyer and threatened to sue me for ruining her career. With persuasion by family and friends, not to mention that her career never suffered from my writing, she dropped the suit and over the years became one of my biggest supporters. But it was rocky there for a while. Often our priestesses do double service as our demons. Mami’s training was so ingrained she felt she had “to protect our family name.” All the more power to her that she was ultimately able to rise above her conservative upbringing and advocate for women and elders around the world. Instead of hoping I didn’t grow up and turn out to be like her, now as I grow old, I hope I have inherited some of her fierce DNA.

In my early postmenopausal years, a downpour of losses began to steadily rain down on me. I had always considered myself lucky in having an extended Dominican family of loving tías, tíos, madrinas, padrinos, providing a buffer between me and the end of me. The problem was when they started going, it was not just one or two significant others, but dozens. Suddenly, it seemed, a whole phalanx of my elders was going down, which included my parents, both of whom I’d been losing for years to dementia. Along with my mood, the color palette in my closet darkened with funeral outfits. The most devastating loss was that of my sister, whom I adored. I didn’t think I could survive her suicide. It seemed most of the people I loved were on the other side. Why not join them?

Along with everything else, stories lost their luster, their power to comfort and guide me. So much complicated, frivolous narrative noise! I couldn’t get engaged in reading or writing. That was the scariest part: I had lost my purchase on words. I was mute with grief.

During this time I would often go to the college library and sit by a series of prints by the artist Sabra Field, displayed on a stretch of wall. Her Demeter Suite depicted the myth of Demeter, who loses her daughter Persephone to the underworld. In her grief, Demeter, goddess of the harvest, blasts the earth with endless winter. She, too, could not get over the loss of someone she loved. This woman was a kindred spirit. I felt accompanied. The penultimate print showed Demeter reunited with her daughter. Persephone has been allowed to come back for a spell before she has to return to the underworld. Spring returns to the earth, flowers grow, fields turn golden with grain. I stroked that framed print as if hope were contagious.

This story kept a pilot light burning in me. In its glow my spirits began to revive. The story of Demeter helped me reframe my experience. I was no longer immortal—that feeling in youth that life is inexhaustible and energy boundless. Going forward, my body would experience little deaths, as I reached the expiration dates of any number of body parts, hopefully the replaceable ones. But spring would return. “And now in age I bud again,” writes the poet, George Herbert, in “The Flower,” one of the talismanic poems of this stage of my life. “After so many deaths I live and write; / I once more smell the dew and rain / and relish versing.”

I ended up contacting Sabra Field. She confided that she had recently lost her husband. She, too, was in mourning. We decided to work together on a picture book about grief “for children of all ages.” I began writing again.

“Practice resurrection,” Wendell Berry advises in another favorite poem of this stage of my life. “Be joyful—though you have considered all the facts.” Keeping our spirits burning bright is the challenge of this late stage in life—a gift we elders can give to ourselves and others: a sense of recurring possibilities, joy springing up from the ashes, but also acceptance of losses, including our own eventual demise. “All of us go down to the dust,” the Anglican burial prayer reminds us—and I have been to more of these services lately than I can count—“yet even at the grave we make our song, Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia.”

This ushers in the current stage of my journey in this female body that has been and seen and done so much. “There is a crack . . . in everything that’s how the light gets in,” Leonard Cohen sings in his song, “Anthem.” Old age’s wrinkles and scars provide plenty of cracks if we don’t try to patch them up and pretend they are not there. And that light is critical as night falls and the dark sets in.

Living in the afterlife of menopause, I practice daily resurrections, I make my song. Instead of guides, I search out companion priestesses. The older the better. (Two of my closest friends are ten and eleven years older than I am.) Of course, I’m energized and charmed by the beautiful vibrancy of the young, but I often find myself missing some of the rich layers that texture and deepen interactions.

The stories I steer by these days are songs of love, the agape kind, which has a more widespread root system than Eros. The green of spring fades—“my salad days,” Shakespeare’s Cleopatra calls them—but this dead vegetation provides necessary nourishment for the seeds buried in the soil. I like the idea of being compost. Being of use. Nurturing the new generations. More and more I feel deeply connected to the earth and its rhythms, more and more committed to its regeneration from the wounds I’ve participated in inflicting. In Hopi traditions when an elder is ordained to a higher religious order, the earth and all living things are placed in her hands. She is now the parent and grandparent of all life on earth. My favorite story to steer by these days is about a woman who has been reaching for the stars all her life. Finally as an old woman she touches them. At which point Father Sky looks at her and asks, “How’d you get to be so tall?” She answers, “I’m standing on a lot of shoulders.” I am taller than I would be for all the shoulders I have stood on, and growing taller as I offer my shoulders to the young generations whose turn it is to reach for whatever star they’ve chosen to steer by.

This is what the afterlife of menopause looks like from the altitude of gratitude.

Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia!