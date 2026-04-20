Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Daniel Appleton's avatar
Daniel Appleton
13h

I REALLY got interested in him after seeing his famous Super Bowl halftime show, albeit on YouTube . My main thought was " that's UNDILUTED CHUTZPAH... & I LOVE IT ! ". Then hearing about how involved he was with the soundtrack for Batman 89.

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Em Birch's avatar
Em Birch
11h

This was such a powerful tribute, personal, vivid, and full of heart. You didn’t just remember him, you made his presence felt again.

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