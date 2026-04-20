Prince died on April 21, 2016, three months after the death of David Bowie. Just like that I’d lost another musical and cultural hero whose sounds and visions were part of my teenage years in high school and college, my early adulthood working various jobs, and into maturity (graying hair, slower walk), all the while playing their old songs alongside new releases. Though I loved them both, it was Prince, “that skinny motherfucker with the high voice,” as he described himself on The Black Album track “Bob George,” I felt closest to.

Living in Philadelphia, I shared a house with fellow Prince fan Sheena Lester, my former editor from RapPages. It was Sheena who introduced me to the 2004 clip of Prince participating in the George Harrison tribute at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Playing “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” alongside Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Dhani Harrison, Prince bopped on stage in a tailored suit and red hat and stole the show with a guitar solo people still talk about decades later.

On the afternoon of the 21st, I was in the dining room surfing the web when I saw an item announcing the sad news. “Oh shit,” I mumbled. Sheena, who was in the living room, screamed, “What’s the matter?” I was speechless before finally telling her, “It says here that Prince is dead.” Though we both believed it to be a hoax, soon the news was reported from more trusted sources and we finally had to accept the truth.

The announcement was devastating. Prince wasn’t just an artist I’d worshipped from afar, but someone I’d actually met. The first time was the night he played a benefit concert in New York City, at the Palladium in 1994, and his publicist invited my girlfriend Lesley Pitts and me to the VIP room. Ironically, three years later, Lesley became his new press agent. In 1999, a month after her sudden death, I was invited to Paisley Park, his studio/residence in Minnesota to interview him.

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Prince Rogers Nelson debuted in 1978 with For You, back when he still dressed in regular fashions while sporting an amazing Afro. He was a cute pin-up boy whose handsome looks fit perfectly with the other teen idols (The Jacksons, Switch) in the pages of Right On! magazine. Though For You was a commercial failure the following year he set off disco dance floors with “I Wanna Be Your Lover,” the first single from his self-titled 1979 second album, Prince.

I was in the dining room surfing the web when I saw an item announcing the sad news. “Oh shit,” I mumbled. Sheena, who was in the living room, screamed, “What’s the matter?” I was speechless before finally telling her, “It says here that Prince is dead.” Though we both believed it to be a hoax, soon the news was reported from more trusted sources and we finally had to accept the truth. The announcement was devastating. Prince wasn’t just an artist I’d worshipped from afar, but someone I’d actually met.

While the album’s back cover showed a nude Prince riding on the back of a Pegasus, the image projected a storybook sweetness as well as a visual introduction to the erotica that soon became a part of his persona. Released when I was a junior attending Northwestern High in Baltimore, the Pegasus picture was repurposed as a book cover given away in record shops. With the album slated to drop in October, 1979, those “back to school” covers were soon wrapped around many math, English and social studies textbooks throughout the city. One morning on the way to school, a girl on the bus was carrying a book with that picture when a male student asked her loudly, “Why you got that fruity dude on your book? Can’t you see that he’s a sissy?” Most of the guys laughed while the girl remained silent, staring out of the window.

The back cover of 1979’s Prince , with the artist on the back of a Pegasus. Photo by Chris Callis.

While I hadn’t yet become a fan of the man or his music, my distaste for both had nothing to do with his perceived sexuality. Back then I was a young Black rocker who couldn’t dance and had adopted the late ‘70s “Disco Sucks” mantra, while embracing heavy metal. Still, months later I was at my cousin’s house when I decided to give the disc a spin. That was when I stumbled on the rocked-out track “Bambi,” where Prince goes electric guitar crazy, conjuring the musical mojos of Hendrix and Santana while singing about his girlfriend leaving him for another woman. In 1979 Black commercial performers had no problem singing about sex, but no one sang about lesbians.

A year later, Prince’s third joint Dirty Mind (1980), was the man’s coming out album in terms of sound, style, and sexuality. On the cover, posed in black bikini briefs and a pervert trench coat, he stared defiantly as though daring us to question him.“A lot of Prince’s flip had a lot to do with the journalists and some of the things they were saying about him and the group and where we were coming from,” bassist Andre Cymone, who toured with Prince during that era, told me in 2014. “In early 1980 when we were on the road, there was an English writer who had said something like, ‘compared to British artists, Prince was tame.’ He took that very seriously and told me, ‘Maybe we need to step things up a little bit.’ He was serious too.”

With a little help from his friends, including Dr. Fink supplying synths to the title track, Cymone plucking the bassline that would become the utopian funky wonderland of “Uptown,” Lisa Coleman’s whispered vocals on “Head,” and Morris Day’s groove on “Partyup,” Prince finished Dirty Mind in less than 12 days. For Prince, Dirty Mind was the beginning of breaking down barriers and becoming one of the most important, style-setting musical artists of his time.

I was a young Black rocker who couldn’t dance and had adopted the late ‘70s “Disco Sucks” mantra, while embracing heavy metal. Still, months later I was at my cousin’s house when I decided to give the disc a spin. That was when I stumbled on the rocked-out track “Bambi,” where Prince goes electric guitar crazy, conjuring the musical mojos of Hendrix and Santana while singing about his girlfriend leaving him for another woman. In 1979 Black commercial performers had no problem singing about sex, but no one sang about lesbians.

Some of the artists he dug and was influenced by include Joni Mitchell (especially The Hissing of Summer Lawns), Miles Davis, Nino Rota, Roxy Music and Betty Davis While the decade before the he-men recording stars—Marvin Gaye, Al Green, Barry White, and Teddy Pendergrass—all projected an Alpha male vibe in their music and images, Prince represented a change that was coming.

Four months after the record’s October, 1980 release, I was in the basement watching Saturday Night Live, when Prince surprised me by popping on screen, jamming “Partyup” with his band, featuring rhythm guitarist Dez Dickerson and bassist Cymone. Turning the volume higher, I was so amped that I stood on mom’s couch and played air guitar. After that night, there was no turning back.

In the summer of 1984, with the release of the Purple Rain album and movie, Prince reached the superstar plateau that he’d craved and worked so hard toward. His face, body, and music were now everywhere. I played the first single “When Doves Cry” so often that my grandmother, who I lived with in New York City, began singing the song one afternoon while we were riding in a taxi to Aunt Lillian’s apartment. Grandma leaned back in the leather seat and out of nowhere sang, “Maybe I’m just too demanding, maybe I’m just like my father…” Pausing for a moment, she glanced at me and we both exclaimed, “Too bold!” Like mischievous kids, we both laughed.

Catching Purple Rain at a theater on the Upper East Side on the afternoon of its release (Andy Warhol was in the audience) was an experience like no other I’d ever had in a movie house. From the first flicker to the last scene, the audience was as electrified as the instruments and performers on screen. During the “Darling Nikki” sequence when Prince is simulating sex on top of a speaker, one woman screamed, “I wish I was a speaker!” We all laughed.

Writer Michael A. Gonzales, right, and his friend Rosa Rosario/Halloween, 1984. Photo by Paul Price.

Months later, I dressed like Prince for Halloween, wearing my grandmother’s lace gloves and having my friend Francine do my make-up. In the end I looked more like Blacula, but I tried. My personal favorite tune on the soundtrack was the sticky sweet ballad “The Beautiful Ones,” and when it played that night I slow danced with a fine woman named Tracey, who I tried to turn into my personal Apollonia. Unfortunately, no matter how much I whispered in her ear, she wasn’t having it.

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As mentioned earlier, I actually got a chance to conduct an interview with Prince in 1999 at Paisley Park for Code magazine. Located in the small burg of Chanhassen, Minneapolis, the facility was Prince’s main sound factory complete with performance space and various studios. Though the interview was a bit rough considering that Prince, ever the control freak, didn’t allow writers to use tape recorders, and often spoke in parables and contradictions, I’ll always remember that August afternoon as one of the most exciting days of my pop writing life.

My favorite part of our conversation was talking about his childhood, when his love for music began. “When I was a kid I used to ride my bike over to Dee’s Record Center and buy the latest releases,” remembered Prince. “Dee weighed about 400 pounds and had hair like Al Sharpton. He would play the records for me, those little 45s with the big hole in the middle, and I would ride over there every three days. James Brown was putting out a single every three weeks, and I would buy them all. I would slide the discs on my handlebars so I could watch them spin as I rode home.”

The issue of Code Magazine with Michael A. Gonzales’ cover story of Prince. Photo by Marc Baptiste.

After our interview, which was done to promote his 22nd album Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic, Prince gave me a guided tour through the multicolored musical funhouse that could’ve been designed by Salvador Dali, with its purple walls painted with fluffy clouds and cooing doves in a cage. However, as much as Paisley Park was a playful place, it was also there that he worked on music for himself and a few of his inspirations who became friends including George Clinton, Mavis Staples, Chaka Khan and Larry Graham.

I got a chance to conduct an interview with Prince in 1999 at Paisley Park for Code magazine. Located in the small burg of Chanhassen, Minneapolis, the facility was Prince’s main sound factory complete with performance space and various studios. Though the interview was a bit rough considering that Prince, ever the control freak, didn’t allow writers to use tape recorders, and often spoke in parables and contradictions, I’ll always remember that August afternoon as one of the most exciting days of my pop writing life.

“It’s not always about just getting paid, but about respect,” Prince told me. “If somebody like Babyface wanted to rent my studio, I would charge a lot of money, but what would I look like asking Chaka or Larry for any money? If I help support them, then it sets an example for others.” While I played the role of objective journalist when interviewing Prince, the truth is, I was, and remain, a devoted fan.

More than a singer, songwriter and musician, he was also an outstanding producer. Back when he was a young teen, Prince began developing studio skills that made him top-notch. Like Prince’s own production influencers, James Brown, George Martin (The Beatles), Brian Wilson (The Beach Boys), Sly Stone and Stevie Wonder, he developed into an aural auteur who was on a mission to master the studio like it was another instrument.

Prince’s initial production training began in his hometown of Minneapolis, in a studio (Moon Sound) owned by Chris Moon. After buying his first home on Lake Riley in 1980, which he painted purple, he built his own barebones home studio. It was there where he began refining his purple music that became known as the Minneapolis Sound—a hybrid of synth-pop, funk, rock, soul and new wave.

In 1981, when guitarist Jessie Johnson joined Prince’s side-group The Time, he lived at the artist’s house and had access to the studio. “What I learned from Prince about the studio was there are absolutely no rules,” Johnson told Wax Poetics in 2012. “Stuff people said about spending a million dollars on equipment and going to recording school, he flushed all that down the toilet. When I first moved in, he had garbage speakers and a 16-track board that was made for live sound; it wasn’t even a recording board. The studio itself was just a regular room, but whenever you walked in, Prince was recording some incredible stuff. He always worked in the middle of the night on some vampire shit, but dude knew how to make records.”

A sonic chameleon till the end, the massive amount of material Prince composed in his lifetime has long been recognized as superb. Though much of it was/is stored in “the vault,” an aural avalanche of unreleased music surfaced after his death that was mindboggling, exciting, and tad overwhelming. One song was “Purple Music,” a track on which Prince talked about the high he got in the studio creating music. “Don’t need no cymbals, no saxophone, just need to find me a style of my own,” he sang. “Ain’t got no theory, ain’t got no rules, I just let the purple music tell my body what to do.” The track, which served as an early self-portrait of a musical genius at work, was later placed on a deluxe reissue of 1999.

Days after Prince’s death I talked to singer Joi. Best known for her soulful funk experimental albums (The Pendulum Vibe, The Amoeba Cleansing Syndrome), she’d been listening to Prince’s music since she was a young girl. “I learnt so much from his first eleven albums, which to me are the quintessential Prince albums,” she told me. “His talent and musicianship just rippled and expanded with each project.” Other artists inspired by Prince include D’Angelo, Common, Erykah Badu, Q-Tip, Janelle Monae, Childish Gambimo, Alicia Keys, Beyonce, and Questlove.

Ten years after Prince’s death, the music he made is still being played by the old school fans as well as being introduced to a youngsters who are learning about him through their elders. Having touched so many souls I truly believe Prince’s spirit continues to hover over the world like a multicolored recording angel bringing us bright light, mad joy, and a hella lot of stories, memories and music.