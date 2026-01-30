Oldster Magazine

I’m 65 and I’m a teacher of group exercise.

I am that kid who hated gym so much I would hide in the local ravine until it was over. I couldn’t (and still can’t) do a pushup or pull-up. However, I rode horses and was really good at it, but no one at school knew that and I would have fantasies of riding my horse onto the football field and then everyone would understand that there were other ways to be fit and fabulous (and I’d get popular lol). When my kids were old enough to go to school full time I got a Pilates certification because Pilates (equipment) had helped my riding so much. But I fell in love with anatomy and helping people and ended up giving up horses for this career! Now I teach woman 50-70+ something called Restorative Exercise (if your readers know Katy Bowman who also has a substack, she’s my mentor). I have a great group of women from all over the world and we chat before and after class (on zoom) and that helps me stay connected and make real friends. I used to teach in person but since the pandemic I went online and discovered that suited me much better, plus I can reach more people so I kept that model. As a neurodivergent person with a strong social anxiety, this is perfect for my physical and mental health.

I'm 69 and I like going to group fitness classes. I like it for the comradery, because when I'm working out alone, I'm inclined to call it quits as soon as I get tired. It's also fun to be able to exchange eye roles and moans when an instructor says "one more set." Over the years (of SO many fitness trends) I find the gym to be the great equalizer. There are always people who are younger and fitter. And always people who are older and struggling more than you. Most of all, there are plenty who are older AND fitter than you. Hats off to everyone for showing up! Reality check: Everything hurts. But everything hurts whether I'm working out or not, so might as well. Also, my favorite exercise remains taking long walks outside.

