Amy Rigby, right, with her daughter, Hazel, in Brooklyn in 1994. Photo by Ted Barron.

An introduction from the author: Growing up a rock fan in the last quarter of the twentieth century there was the belief that, except for blues artists who were almost expected to be elder statesmen, music was a youngster’s game. In the late ‘90s, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Mick & Keith were all in their mere 50s, and everyone wondered when they were going to hang it up.

I was in bands for years but didn’t put out a solo album until the unthinkably mature age of 37. After my marriage broke up, I juggled single motherhood, touring, temp jobs and the stress of New York City life before deciding to move to Nashville. Being a 40 year old woman in the early stages of a music career felt impossible, but I believed I still had something worth sharing as a songwriter.

Girl To City, my first memoir, was a coming-of-age story: the artist’s journey from somewhere not-New York to Manhattan, hoping to become somebody. Below is an excerpt from the second, Girl To Country—the messy middle of an artist’s life, where I try to figure out the stuff I never worried about when I was just being pulled along by youth and desire: making a living, keeping going; falling short and starting over. - Amy Rigby

Amy Rigby in the late 90s, at a Charleston bar. Photo by Ted Barron

I think Brad Jones was what you might call a mensch, if mensches could be cornfed, blonde-haired, blue-eyed boys from Iowa. He was always upbeat and positive, full of creative energy and ideas, but also hard-working and no-nonsense. He made me do vocal exercises and wouldn’t accept any of my vague, half-baked ideas for keys and arrangements. Here was one of the reasons I’d come to Nashville that I hadn’t thought through but instinctively knew: you couldn’t fake it or bluster your way through there. Even the stuff that might seem like formula—songs about Mama and tractors and front porch swings—came by their clichés honestly, with dead-serious sincerity. If you wanted to be thought of as good, you had to legitimately be good, not just “interesting” or promising that aimed for good.

Brad and Robin Eaton’s Alex The Great studio sat in the no man’s land between Franklin Road and Berry Hill. The complex was cool and rustic, with a shady courtyard that was a cross between Spanish countryside and an industrial loading dock. The large live room was filled with vintage amps and keyboards, as was the tiled kitchen. It felt like somewhere Lee Hazlewood might hang out if he were a Nashville guy: maverick but well-turned out with equipment in excellent repair; retro but homey, down to the earth-toned tiles in the kitchen. It looked like an easy place to spend many hours, and that’s exactly what I was about to do.

Amy Rigby playing Lilith Fair in 1998, at 39.

The control room had a cozy couch with a large window looking out over the live room. For the first time, I’d be recording in ProTools, the mixing desk digital—jagged spikes of sound on a computer screen. All the recording I’d done up to then had been committed to tape, from my early song attempts on a boombox cassette player to the first Last Roundup demos on Tascam Portastudio; eight-track reel to reel; sixteen tracks and then 24 in Los Angeles. Mixing began drifting to the digital realm during the making of my last album in 1998 and now here we were two years later, no physical tape. I wondered how it might affect the process, all this flexibility and infinite choices. Digital recording was less physical—the snap, whir and whine of tape and the hands-on faders were from a world of the past—and more visual, with all the tracks and parts and even individual notes appearing on the computer screen in a kaleidoscope of colors and shapes.

“Remember to listen,” Brad said. “Don’t just stare at the screen.”

The studio was a playground of cool instruments and players that spanned eras and scenes. Singer James Nixon, a cohort of Jimi Hendrix in his early years, arrived to layer doo wop parts for “Cynically Yours.”

It was mid-February, but spring comes early in Nashville. The air was gentle, and buds pushed up from bright green grass that rarely took a hammering from snow like up North.

I sat on the couch for many, many hours listening and looking at the computer screen. Sometimes we recorded vocals or put down an acoustic guitar right there in the control room, other times I played out in the big room with the guys. Brad seemed to be pals with every great player in the central U.S.—Ross Rice drove in from Memphis to play keyboards and Dave Jacques, who I knew mostly as John Prine’s bass player, contributed Salvation Army horn parts.

The players were all adaptable and hilarious, easy to hang out with and could roll with any ideas that presented themselves. I felt like all the work I’d done up till then prepared me for this new experience: that first Nashville recording session with Last Roundup back in 1984, when we were so out of our depth the results never saw the light of day; recording our Rounder album, Twister, in Springfield, Missouri, or harmonizing with the Shams in Brooklyn with Lenny Kaye as producer. Then putting my first solo album together from the ground up—Pie Studio on Long Island to Los Angeles. Dozens of homemade demos recorded on the Portastudio—it all added up and I didn’t question my right to be there as I might’ve in the past.

The studio was a playground of cool instruments and players that spanned eras and scenes. Singer James Nixon, a cohort of Jimi Hendrix in his early years, arrived to layer doo wop parts for “Cynically Yours.”

I was 40 years old and making my last sonic bid to create the come-hither allure of the ladies in a book called Mirror of Venus that lived on a shelf in the control room of Alex the Great. With text by Francoise Sagan and Federico Fellini and softcore black and white photos by panting prepster Wingate Paine, the women in the pages of the book offered themselves up as objects aiming to please. I spent hours looking at the photos, feeling the closing of that window fast approaching.

He was dapper and gracious, dressed in a beautiful suit. Kayton Roberts, for decades the lap steel player in Hank Snow’s band, was a little more prickly as he tried to make sense of my songs: “I don’t get what’s going on here,” he said about “Rode Hard,” and I wondered if the impressionistic lyrics I’d felt proud of were just a load of nonsense. Country singer Bobby Bare’s son, Bare Jr, came in to sing a harmony and the recording took shape then. It was verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge – nothing crazy – and I thought how Kayton was simply from a different world. What did utility man Charlie McCoy think when he played harmonica on Nashville Skyline? Or Ween’s “Piss Up A Rope,” for that matter? It’s all music and a gig is a gig.

In writing, or songs, on stage and in the recording studio, I possess way more hubris than I feel in real life. Back then, in the darkened studio with just the microphone in front of me, I could be honest and vulnerable in a way I couldn’t get to with whoever I was obsessed with or romantically curious about.

Amy Rigby at 67…

I was 40 years old and making my last sonic bid to create the come-hither allure of the ladies in a book called Mirror of Venus that lived on a shelf in the control room of Alex the Great. With text by Francoise Sagan and Federico Fellini and softcore black and white photos by panting prepster Wingate Paine, the women in the pages of the book offered themselves up as objects aiming to please. I spent hours looking at the photos, feeling the closing of that window fast approaching. From the grown woman, wife and mother themes of my first solo attempts, I’d moved on to the still-fertile (but not for much longer) terrain of a divorcée’s psyche, with lyrics that mentioned birth control, balls, wet dreams, and sex tapes.

I felt a sense of freedom...also maybe a thrill at being able to shock or catch listeners off guard. It was a way to subvert the cliché of a pretty-sounding girl with a guitar.

In writing, or songs, on stage and in the recording studio, I possess way more hubris than I feel in real life. Back then, in the darkened studio with just the microphone in front of me, I could be honest and vulnerable in a way I couldn’t get to with whoever I was obsessed with or romantically curious about.

But I still wanted to look pretty on the album cover. I’d come up with the title for the record during a Midwest run of dates. I was driving, with the three musicians I’d hired to back me for the weekend’s worth of gigs in various reclining positions around the Aerostar. The configuration changed every time I made a short run—that was the game in Nashville because road guys took work that was there and unless you were working every week, you’d lose somebody: a drummer here, a bass player there. We stopped in Springfield, where Last Roundup recorded in the ’80s, and I felt like I’d certainly come a long way from those early days. A road sign flashed by somewhere in Missouri: Sugar Tree, the phrase like a prayer to make the fruits of my labor pay off for this final disc of my record deal. Things were as big time as they were going to get professionally, but I didn’t know that. “There’s no way I’ll still be riding around in a van when I’m 40,” I’d thought when I was 28 and had only been at it for five years. I couldn’t have imagined how many more records to make, songs to write, gigs to play there were … and that I’d need to keep driving the van myself.

I envisioned The Sugar Tree cover as one of those 1960s countrypolitan LPs you’d stumble across in a thrift store, with a soft color portrait in a natural setting. Photographer Jim Herrington—who looked like James Dean’s brainy but slightly debauched older brother and had taken pic-tures of some of my heroes like Merle Haggard and Tom Petty— lived just down the street from East Nashville’s Shelby Park. A little research (pre-Google, that likely involved asking one of my music writer pals) pinpointed this bucolic setting only minutes from the liquor stores and hot chicken places of Gallatin Pike as a frequent backdrop for country album cover shoots in the past.

“There’s no way I’ll still be riding around in a van when I’m 40,” I’d thought when I was 28 and had only been at it for five years. I couldn’t have imagined how many more records to make, songs to write, gigs to play there were … and that I’d need to keep driving the van myself.

Jim recommended a makeup artist, and she met me at his house on a hot afternoon to prepare me for the shoot. The April humidity made my face pour oil and frizzed my hair. I was okay in Nashville when it wasn’t the sticky season, but since spring down south started in late February and summer lasted until about the beginning of November, I was finding there weren’t many weeks out of the year when looking well-groomed was a possibility.

“Don’t worry, we’ll fix you right up,” the gorgeous young woman said as I settled onto one of Jim’s dining chairs. I’d picked up a fitted dress on sale at the mall, not realizing until I put it on outside of the air-conditioned store that it was 100% polyester, causing me to sweat and practically break out in a rash.

I’d been happy with hair and makeup people’s work in the past, making me look like myself only better, so I relaxed as the makeup artist sponged, brushed, curled, and pencilled me. She applied lip liner and lipstick—the final touches—and stood back to assess her handiwork. Then she held up a mirror for me to admire the results.

Do all other female artists go through this? I wondered. I thought how the successful ones had those perfect attributes of womanhood—the obvious boobs and beauty—to show off, while I was stuck with the flawed human bits like greasy skin and limp hair. Why couldn’t I have just been a guy? I knew from having brothers and boyfriends, and even having been married for years to a man, that vanity and wobbly self-esteem aren’t only for women. But I think of the cover of Crosby, Stills & Nash , the guys clearly rolling up as they were to lounge on a beat-up old couch.

I took a deep breath, then wondered why Joan Crawford in Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? was staring back at me. My brows were double their usual width, and my mouth looked like those wax lips kids used to wear at Halloween. I thought my eyes were pretty sultry but was too horrified to keep looking at myself.

Murmuring a few words of appreciation, I handed her a check and as soon as she’d driven away, went into the bathroom to scrub everything off and start over again with whatever was in my makeup bag. Maybe it’d be dark enough by the time we reached Shelby Park that my face wouldn’t really have to show in the photo.

The sun was going down as Jim and I drove into the park and there wasn’t much time to look around for a suitable spot before it turned into night. We found a wooded area above the Little League field where there was a game in full swing, the lights just coming on. I heard shouts and cheers from the young players and their parents as I sat down next to a tree. Do all other female artists go through this? I wondered. I thought how the successful ones had those perfect attributes of womanhood—the obvious boobs and beauty—to show off, while I was stuck with the flawed human bits like greasy skin and limp hair. Why couldn’t I have just been a guy? I knew from having brothers and boyfriends, and even having been married for years to a man, that vanity and wobbly self-esteem aren’t only for women. But I think of the cover of Crosby, Stills & Nash, the guys clearly rolling up as they were to lounge on a beat-up old couch. I aspired to self-acceptance, but for that moment just wanted to look attractive.

“Your legs look great,” said Jim. I hitched my dress up a little. The field lights shone on the gold platform shoes a friend gave me years ago, swearing they’d once belonged to a Hollywood screen goddess. I gazed off into the distance like I was searching for love, success, anything to lift me out of driving all day to play for fifteen people, a grubby road atlas clutched in my right hand. I prayed for that magical combination of luck and timing that would send my songs—this latest recording— like a Little League home run, up through the air into the ears and hearts of people, lots of them, who’d see themselves in the lyrics and find some transcendence in the music. If I wished hard enough, it almost felt possible.