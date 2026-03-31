Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Dwight Lee Wolter's avatar
Dwight Lee Wolter
5hEdited

Reminds me of another Rigby, named Eleanor. She picks up the dice in the bar where her concert has been. Lives in a dream. Wearing a face created by a makeup artist who was handed a check and shown to the door. What was it for?

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Brenna Holsclaw's avatar
Brenna Holsclaw
3h

This was such a delightful read and really encouraging to a 30-something mom who sometimes struggles with what identity looks like outside of this season/if it's too late to create. Thank you for sharing your story. (Sidenote: I was amazed at how modern these pictures look—I asked my Gen Z coworker when she thought they were taken, and she said, "I don't know, sometime this year?" It's so interesting how much of this style has returned!)

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