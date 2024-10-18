Something Something "Link Roundup"
(I should probably come up with a standard headline for these that I reuse!) Some Oldster-adjacent content for you, plus The Oldster Top 10: new music for old ears from Cliff Chenfeld.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday (or so!) I'll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
RIP Mitzi Gaynor, star of musicals like 1958’s South Pacific, who died this week at 93. - Victoria Edel, People.
“Lilly Ledbetter never set out to be a trailblazer or a household name. She just wanted to be paid the same as a man for her hard work.” - Former President Barack Obama. RIP to the 86-year-old trailblazer, “a women’s equality activist whose fight for pay equity led to passage of the monumental Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009.” - Chandelis Duster, NPR.A post shared by @barackobama
“My mom kept telling me, after you’re 40 you’ll never work again…that didn’t happen…” 61-year-old Jodie Foster with some perspective on aging in Hollywood. - Lynn Hirschberg, W Magazine.
“I Made My Own Lane”: A Rare Interview With Liza Minnelli - Michael Feinstein in Interview.A post shared by @interviewmag
“A growing number of ‘death cafes’ are helping people break old taboos around dying and death.” - Arielle Domb in Pioneer Works.
“My parents have been married for 60 years, and I've watched every decade with wonder and appreciation.” -in .
I absolutely loved Will & Harper, Will Ferrell’s documentary about driving cross-country with 63-year-old Harper Steele, a trans woman who, as Andrew Steele, had been the head writer at Saturday Night Live.
Unlocking the Power of Menopause: A Conversation with The Red School. -
“The photographer Susan Schiffman shoots rent-stabilized apartments in the neighborhood intended as portraits of the unseen tenants who live in them.” - in The New York Times, Anna Kodé writes, “A Camera in the East Village, Capturing the Now and the Long Ago.”
Jimmy Carter did it! The 100-year-old former president’s dying wish has been to live long enough to cast his vote for Kamala Harris, and he’s done it, by mail. - PBS/The Associated Press.
Be like Jimmy… Make sure you’re registered to vote, then get to it—by mail, in person, however you prefer. Vote like your rights depend on it, because they do. - Vote.org
My dad sent me this gif:
I’m not going to pretend I’m unbiased. Those of you who’ve been subscribed to Oldster Magazine for a while have likely already seen my endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. This election is no joke, especially for women, the LBGTQ+ community, People of Color, immigrants, people with disabilities, and anyone marginalized in any way. And 18 days before Election Day, the race is way too close for my comfort. If you want to retain some basic human rights and bodily autonomy—and to support the rights and autonomy of the people you love—vote Harris/Walz, and then vote Blue all the way down the ballot so that there will be people in Congress who can get to work making the changes we need, not obstructionists who keep causing gridlock.
Take it from me, or take it from Glennon Doyle:A post shared by @glennondoyle
As my smart political scientist cousinpoints out, the only way to help yourself feel better about the potential outcome of the election, is to get involved, and before it’s too late—knocking on doors, making calls, text-banking, sending postcards.
Lots of opportunities for volunteering at Democrats.org. Also at GrayPac.
I’m going to take part in R.O. Kwon and Ayelet Waldman’s literary phone-banking event next Wednesday, October 23rd at 4pm ET, and you can, too.
Bonus: in the comments, share with us your voting plan…Me, I’ll be voting in person on Election Day.
Help people who’ve been affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. - GoFundMe
Help humanitarian efforts in Israel and Gaza. - Rachel Treisman at NPR.
In other news, Sunday is the deadline to apply for scholarships to the Southern Vermont Writers’ Conference March 30-April 4 2025, where I’ll be leading a personal essay workshop.
🚨And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld: (PS At Oldster’s 3rd birthday party last month, I played the Modern Sounds playlist and everyone loved it. Several guests asked me to share the Spotify link.)
Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!
Fontaines DC – Starbuster – This Irish band is getting as much love as a legit rock band can in 2024. They may not be “the only band that matters” as one of their forebears called themselves, but they sound passionate and present.
Paul Weller – Rise Up Singing – The former leader of The Jam and Style Council has a terrific new record out that may be one of the best releases from a sexagenarian that we’ve heard.
Lila Ike – He Loves Us Both (featuring H.E.R.) – New Jamaican singer brings some subtle reggae roots to this irresistible single.
Rose City Band – Lights On the Way – A combination of Yacht Rock and jam band guitar that is effortless and made for repeated listening.
Rüfüs Du Sol – Pressure – These Australians have carved out a well-deserved place in the dance pop world for their elegant, haunting confections.
Odie Leigh – Either Way – A raw, stirring expression of longing and perhaps obsession.
Primal Scream – Love Insurrection – A joyous romp of funky fun from this enduring Scottish band.Jamie XX – Life – Frothy single from the XX member’s excellent new collection of dance music.
Manu Chao – River Why – If you were blown away by his eclectic forays into a variety of genres in the 1990s and 2000s, you will be very happy to hear his new single. And if you don’t know who he is, it is time to check out his amazing catalog.
Boy & Bear – Feel – They’ve been around for a while, they aren’t particularly well known but they are reliable and tuneful and my wife loves this song. So do I.
Yola – Future Enemies – Seriously underrated relatively new r+b-ish singer that you should check out.
That’s all the links I’ve got for you! Coming next week, in addition to all the regular features: the second installment of On the Path to 60, my new series about what it means for me to be 59, and on the precipice of the third act of my life. And coming soon: another installment of the Ask the East Village Yenta advice column.
Thanks as always for reading, for commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support. 🙏 💝
-Sari
Oregon is 100% vote by mail so I’ll be
voting later this month. Oregon is reliably blue when it comes to Electoral College votes, but state and local races are often up for grabs. These races are SO important! Those are the folks voting on reproductive rights, gun safety, and election administration.
Here’s my action plan (beyond voting) to help Kamala + Democratic state and local folks elected:
https://ashadornfest.substack.com/p/want-to-support-kamala-but-dont-know
Just voted by mail, Kamala of course. Talking to friends yesterday one said what will happen on Nov. 5th, 6th etc? Will there be violence? Maybe in Jan. again? We really decided not to talk about it because pundits aside, the results could be horrifying. We have to get out the vote for women. This is really about that. We have to win by a landslide. We have to flush the orange turd down.