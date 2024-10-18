I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday (or so!) I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

🚨And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld: (PS At Oldster’s 3rd birthday party last month, I played the Modern Sounds playlist and everyone loved it. Several guests asked me to share the Spotify link.)

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

Fontaines DC – Starbuster – This Irish band is getting as much love as a legit rock band can in 2024. They may not be “the only band that matters” as one of their forebears called themselves, but they sound passionate and present.

Paul Weller – Rise Up Singing – The former leader of The Jam and Style Council has a terrific new record out that may be one of the best releases from a sexagenarian that we’ve heard.

Lila Ike – He Loves Us Both (featuring H.E.R.) – New Jamaican singer brings some subtle reggae roots to this irresistible single.

Rose City Band – Lights On the Way – A combination of Yacht Rock and jam band guitar that is effortless and made for repeated listening.

Rüfüs Du Sol – Pressure – These Australians have carved out a well-deserved place in the dance pop world for their elegant, haunting confections.

Odie Leigh – Either Way – A raw, stirring expression of longing and perhaps obsession.

Primal Scream – Love Insurrection – A joyous romp of funky fun from this enduring Scottish band.Jamie XX – Life – Frothy single from the XX member’s excellent new collection of dance music. Manu Chao – River Why – If you were blown away by his eclectic forays into a variety of genres in the 1990s and 2000s, you will be very happy to hear his new single. And if you don’t know who he is, it is time to check out his amazing catalog.

Boy & Bear – Feel – They’ve been around for a while, they aren’t particularly well known but they are reliable and tuneful and my wife loves this song. So do I.

Yola – Future Enemies – Seriously underrated relatively new r+b-ish singer that you should check out.

