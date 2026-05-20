Clockwise from top left: Jon Carroll, Carol Leifer, Helena Rho, Bettye Lavette, Tommy Swerdlow, Maurice Carlos Ruffin, Lucy Sante, Kate Pierson. Center: Tibor Spitz.

Readers,

Today’s Oldster Magazine Questionnaire had to be pushed back. Given that, and the ongoing influx of new subscribers by way of the NPR interview and The New York Times profile from March, I thought I’d take a moment to share some past editions with you. There are so many great examples in the archive, it’s hard to choose which ones to show you.

Here’s what I’ve come up with—a sample that demonstrates the breadth of ages that Oldster covers. Included here: tibor spitz, Lucy Sante, Bettye LaVette, Maurice Carlos Ruffin, James Hagerty, Kate Pierson, Tommy Swerdlow, Jon Carroll, Helena Rho, and Carol Leifer.

*Please bear in mind that many of these Oldster Questionnaires are from prior years, and the subjects have since advanced in age.

Thanks so much for reading, and for supporting my work here at Oldster. I appreciate it! 💝