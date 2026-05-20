Some Oldster Questionnaires You Might Have Missed
Featuring Tibor Spitz, Lucy Sante, Bettye Lavette, Maurice Carlos Ruffin, Kate Pierson, Tommy Swerdlow, Jon Carroll, Helena Rho, and Carol Leifer...
Readers,
Today’s Oldster Magazine Questionnaire had to be pushed back. Given that, and the ongoing influx of new subscribers by way of the NPR interview and The New York Times profile from March, I thought I’d take a moment to share some past editions with you. There are so many great examples in the archive, it’s hard to choose which ones to show you.
Here’s what I’ve come up with—a sample that demonstrates the breadth of ages that Oldster covers. Included here: tibor spitz, Lucy Sante, Bettye LaVette, Maurice Carlos Ruffin, James Hagerty, Kate Pierson, Tommy Swerdlow, Jon Carroll, Helena Rho, and Carol Leifer.
*Please bear in mind that many of these Oldster Questionnaires are from prior years, and the subjects have since advanced in age.
**Click here to get more out of this post by reading it online instead of in your email…
This is 95: Artist and Holocaust Survivor Tibor Spitz Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
This is 62: Screenwriter/Actor and more Tommy Swerdlow Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
This is 59: Physician-Turned-Author Helena Rho Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
This is 68: Comedy Legend Carol Leifer Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
Check out all the Oldster interviews…
Thanks so much for reading, and for supporting my work here at Oldster. I appreciate it! 💝
Oldster Magazine explores what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life. It’s a reader-supported publication that pays essayists and interviewers. To support this work, please become a paid subscriber. 🙏
Great idea! Will check them out.