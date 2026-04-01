Clockwise from top left: Ava Duvernay, Ammi Kohn, Diane Mehta, Marlon Weems, Bella Ruth Bader, Joan Tewkesbury, Gish Jen, Kathy Valentine. Center: Jane Pratt.

Readers,

Today’s Oldster Magazine Questionnaire had to be pushed back. Given that, and the ongoing influx of new subscribers by way of the NPR interview and The New York Times profile, I thought I’d take a moment to share some past editions with you. There are so many great examples in the archive, it’s hard to choose which ones to show you.

Here’s what I’ve come up with—a sample that demonstrates the breadth of ages that Oldster covers. Included here: John Irving, Ava DuVernay, Lloyd Kahn, Jane Pratt, Marlon Weems, Joan Tewkesbury, Kathy Valentine, tibor spitz, Bettye LaVette, Diane Mehta, Hilma Wolitzer, Gish Jen, Beverly Bader, Griffing Hansbury, and Ammi Kohn.

P.S. This morning at 11am ET, I’ll talk with Susan J. Demas at Lincoln Square. Here’s a link if you want to tune in:

Oldster on Lincoln Square

*Please bear in mind that many of these Oldster Questionnaires are from prior years, and the subjects have since advanced in age.

Thanks so much for reading, and for supporting my work here at Oldster. I appreciate it! 💝