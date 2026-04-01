Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Geoff Webb's avatar
Geoff Webb
4d

An unsolicited thought just because the target seems so perfect --

I've been to three anti- Trump rallies now, And while I'm proud of everyone who comes out tihe age of the crowds is inescapable. Maybe we dropped the ball somewhere about the urgency of citizen action. Maybe we should do a specially-targeted event for the Olds. Elders Rise Up and revolt for democracy… new gray panthers. Mother's Day Father's Day.

One thing we have on the youngers is that we've seen it succeed, they haven't. Maybe it's no wonder they have little faith, we, on the other hand, have seen mountains move in our lifetimes (Good and bad) We know it's possible to affect outcomes. We learned from those who came before us and believe it's important now to share with everyone that this too can pass and we can set America back on a better path - not the same one, but built for a prosperous coexisting future.

Peace, Brothers and Sisters

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Richard Donnelly's avatar
Richard Donnelly
5d

You should question me Sari. Nah, even I wouldn't do that : )

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