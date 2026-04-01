Some Oldster Questionnaires You Might Have Missed
John Irving, Ava Duvernay, Lloyd Kahn, Hilma Wolitzer, Bettye Lavette, Diane Mehta, Marlon Weems, Bella Ruth Bader, Joan Tewkesbury, Gish Jen, Kathy Valentine, Jane Pratt, and others.
Readers,
Today’s Oldster Magazine Questionnaire had to be pushed back. Given that, and the ongoing influx of new subscribers by way of the NPR interview and The New York Times profile, I thought I’d take a moment to share some past editions with you. There are so many great examples in the archive, it’s hard to choose which ones to show you.
Here’s what I’ve come up with—a sample that demonstrates the breadth of ages that Oldster covers. Included here: John Irving, Ava DuVernay, Lloyd Kahn, Jane Pratt, Marlon Weems, Joan Tewkesbury, Kathy Valentine, tibor spitz, Bettye LaVette, Diane Mehta, Hilma Wolitzer, Gish Jen, Beverly Bader, Griffing Hansbury, and Ammi Kohn.
P.S. This morning at 11am ET, I’ll talk with Susan J. Demas at Lincoln Square. Here’s a link if you want to tune in:
*Please bear in mind that many of these Oldster Questionnaires are from prior years, and the subjects have since advanced in age.
This is (Almost) 53: Groundbreaking Filmmaker Ava Duvernay Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
This is 90: Carpenter, Author, Publisher Lloyd Kahn Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
This is 62: Magazine Legend Jane Pratt Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
This is 65: "Journeyman" Marlon Weems Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
This is 89: 'Nashville' Screenwriter Joan Tewkesbury Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
This is 65: The Go-Go's Kathy Valentine Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
This is 95: Artist and Holocaust Survivor Tibor Spitz Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
This is 80: Soul Legend Bettye Lavette Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
This is 86: Retired Psychologist/Painter Bella Ruth Bader Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
Check out all the Oldster interviews…
Thanks so much for reading, and for supporting my work here at Oldster. I appreciate it! 💝
Oldster Magazine explores what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life. It’s a reader-supported publication that pays essayists and interviewers. To support this work, please become a paid subscriber. 🙏
An unsolicited thought just because the target seems so perfect --
I've been to three anti- Trump rallies now, And while I'm proud of everyone who comes out tihe age of the crowds is inescapable. Maybe we dropped the ball somewhere about the urgency of citizen action. Maybe we should do a specially-targeted event for the Olds. Elders Rise Up and revolt for democracy… new gray panthers. Mother's Day Father's Day.
One thing we have on the youngers is that we've seen it succeed, they haven't. Maybe it's no wonder they have little faith, we, on the other hand, have seen mountains move in our lifetimes (Good and bad) We know it's possible to affect outcomes. We learned from those who came before us and believe it's important now to share with everyone that this too can pass and we can set America back on a better path - not the same one, but built for a prosperous coexisting future.
Peace, Brothers and Sisters
You should question me Sari. Nah, even I wouldn't do that : )