Some Oldster-Adjacent Things to Read, Watch and Listen To...
A Friday Link Roundup
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday (or so!) I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
While I have you…The advertiser-funded approach to media has failed and led to the demise of most legacy publications. Fortunately, the reader-supported approach is working. Support with your dollars the publications you’d like to survive. Your paid subscriptions help me keep publishing Oldster Magazine, and to pay contributors. They are greatly appreciated! I make a point of keeping the price low, just $6/month or $55/year. Thank you!
RIP legendary singer-songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson, who died this week at 88. - Adam Sweeting at The Guardian
Also, actor John Amos, who died this week at 84. - Mike Barnes at The Hollywood Reporter
And iconic British actress Maggie Smith, who died this week at 89. - Jill Lawless, The Associated Press
Kris Kristofferson Stood by Sinead O’Connor as the Boos Rained Down - I love this story of Kristofferson supporting O’Connor at a Bob Dylan Tribute at Madison Square Garden, in the wake of the furor following her 1992 SNL appearance. - Marc Tracy at The New York Times
“I knew that millions of Black people were watching. I carried that responsibility seriously. Maybe too much so.” - NYMag/Vuture reprints “John Amos Was a ‘Disruptive Element’” an interview the actor did with Josef Adalian in 2015.
Former President Jimmy Carter has made it to 100, after 19 months and counting in hospice. His next goal: live long enough to vote for Harris/Walz. - PBS
I am eager to see Audra McDonald in Gypsy on Broadway. Previews begin November 21st. At Vogue, she sits down with Christopher Barnard to discuss this role, and her career.A post shared by @gypsybway
“Why am I still pretending that I’m not getting older? Why am I afraid of looking my age? Why does any of this matter at all? What if I just allowed myself to become a gorgeous old amazing woman, like her? What if I were just free?” - at Oprah Daily,writes “Why I Cut Off All My Hair,” echoing what she wrote last December in her Oldster Magazine Questionnaire:A post shared by @oprahdaily
I so enjoyedand ’s Everything Is Fine interview with music journalist Ann Powers about her Joni Mitchell Biography, Traveling, I ran right over to Rough Draft and bought the book.
I’m going to check out “What About Age?” at NYU’s Kimmel Windows in Manhattan. “The university’s public art space uses colorful graphics and comics to highlight the stereotypes about ageism and their influence on work, home, and health…” It features the wonderful work of, who you might remember as the teacher of the Comics for People Who Can’t Draw workshop I wrote about taking last winter.
If you’re near Rhinebeck, NY, this Sunday checkout Kate Valentine: A Woman of a Certain Rage, “A funny, incendiary show about aging in a female body in an age of anxiety,” directed by Raquel Cion.
- ’s latest memoir, Still Life at 80: The Next Interesting Thing, originally published by The Golden Notebook bookstore in Woodstock, has been picked up by Scribner, and will be re-released November 19th.
Exciting news: Another Oldster Magazine essay—“The Kid in the Undershirt Stays in the Picture” by—has received notable mention in The Best American Essays, this time the 2024 edition edited by Wesley Morris.
Still running barefoot at 65… - Thea Gavin at Barefoot Wandering and Writing.
I’ll be leading a personal essay workshop at the Southern Vermont Writers’ Conference March 30-April 4 2025.
The conference has announced some scholarships:
The Third Act Scholarship is for a Writer 65+ who now has more time to devote to their craft.
The Yvonne Daley Memorial Scholarship is designated for a Vermont Writer.
The Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican Scholarship is for an Indigenous writer to come and write in their ancestral homelands.
“Applications are due Sunday, October 20, and we’ll make a decision by early November.” - Apply/Register
That’s a lot of links! Thanks as always for reading, engaging, and subscribing. Your support is vital to me, and I’m so grateful for it. 🙏 💝
Next week I’ll kick off Pathway to 60, my series for paid subscribers about the year leading up to my next decade, and my third act in life. Have a great weekend!
-Sari
Oldster Magazine explores what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life. It’s a reader-supported publication that pays contributors. To support this work, become a paid subscriber.
Thank you! I aspire to have my Substack feel like your Substack... I always open yours and am never disappointed. :)
Your lists are always so good, thanks