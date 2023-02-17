“ In ‘Wiser Than Me,’ Louis-Dreyfus (who is 62) will have ‘candid, witty conversations’ with women over 70… ” - In Variety, Todd Spangler reports on Julia Louis Dreyfus’s forthcoming podcast, dropping this spring. I can’t wait to listen/

“The club was CBGB….What we saw that night was kin, our future, a perfect merging of poetry and rock and roll. As I watched Tom play, I thought, Had I been a boy, I would’ve been him.” in the New Yorker,

eulogizes her friend,

front man Tom Verlaine, who passed away in late January.