Some Oldster-Adjacent Content to Take You Through the Weekend
A link roundup...
I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
“In ‘Wiser Than Me,’ Louis-Dreyfus (who is 62) will have ‘candid, witty conversations’ with women over 70…” - In Variety, Todd Spangler reports on Julia Louis Dreyfus’s forthcoming podcast, dropping this spring. I can’t wait to listen/
“The club was CBGB….What we saw that night was kin, our future, a perfect merging of poetry and rock and roll. As I watched Tom play, I thought, Had I been a boy, I would’ve been him.” in the New Yorker,eulogizes her friend, Television front man Tom Verlaine, who passed away in late January.
I was happy to contribute toeditrix’s “The Midlife Woman’s Version of New York Magazine’s Etiquette Rules.”
“To acknowledge that the audience is aging is to acknowledge that you’re also aging.”talks to 52-year-old singer-songwriter and Soul Coughing frontman Mike Doughty about making and consuming music as we get older.
“Founded last year by 61-year-old Ruth Miller, the aim is to create a local punk scene for older, all-female bands who write their own music. ” - in the Guardian, Amelia Hill writes about Unglamorous Music, a U.K.-based punk rock collective for older women.
“When I turned 50, I felt compelled…to share what feels (to me, at least) like a more accurate portrayal of women at 50, and to celebrate them/us not in spite of their/our age but because of it.” - Check out Nadyne Kasta’s Project 50, “a series of portraits and interviews that examine what it’s like to be a woman at 50.”
“You know, especially when you start to get older, as I am, you think: I really am going to die. That’s going to happen. I have to know that. I don’t have to reject it or love it or be brave in the face of it. I just have to accept it.” - in the New York Times magazine, David Marchese profiles 71-year-old crime novelist Walter Mosely.
“You cannot stop the passing of time and how it affects your body, but you can work to keep a clear and positive mind…You can be young upstairs in your head even if your joints creak.” - in the New York Times Well newsletter, Jancee Dunn interviews 89-year-old Margareta Magnusson, author of The Swedish Art of Aging Exuberantly: Life Wisdom from Someone Who Will (Probably) Die Before You.
“There are all kinds of therapy. I’m sure many of them are useful to many people. I’m not anti-therapy for anybody — except for myself. I know who the fuck I am at this point.” - for the Hollwood Reporter, James Hibberd sits down with 80-year-old Harrison Ford, currently playing a therapist with Parkinson’s in Apple TV’s Shrinking.
I always love Kim France and Jennifer Romolini’s Everything Is Fine podcast, but their recent interview with 74-year-old The Artist’s Way author Julia Cameron about her new book, Write for Life: Creative Tools for Every Writer, made me feel like writing again after being blocked.
That’s all folks. Have a great weekend.
-Sari
Wow! What a roundup! I want to eat up all of this stuff. Thank you for sharing it!!
Julia bringing voices of 70s women this Spring oh my! Yes! And all the rest here...this old lady loves coming here. Thank you!