I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
RIP Tina Turner. At Vulture/NYMag,pays tribute to one of pop music’s brightest stars, and links to videos of some of her most iconic performances. (A year ago, Caryn wrote about Patti Smith for Oldster.)
Thank you to every friend, family member and subscriber who’s messaged me to suggest I feature Julia Louis Dreyfus and her wonderful new podcast, Wiser Than Me, in Oldster Magazine. I mentioned it in a February link roundup, and I’ve reached out to “her people.” They said she’s not doing more press right now, but I’m hoping that when she gets back out there, she’ll consider taking The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, or talking with me on the burgeoning Oldster Podcast. (If you’re someone who can help with this, please let me know.) In the meantime, go listen to her talk with so many great women—Jane Fonda, Isabelle Allende, Fran Lebowitz, Amy Tan, and others!
Speaking of Julia Louis Dreyfus, I am dying to see You Hurt My Feelings, the new Nicole Holofcener movie she stars in, opposite Tobias Menzies, about a writer who’s devastated to learn her husband secretly doesn’t like her writing. I love all of Holofcener’s films, and I can’t wait to see this one now that it’s out.
I’m also eager to see Being Mary Tyler Moore, a documentary about the iconic late actress, now streaming on MAX (or HBO or whatever they’re calling it).
I loooooved season two of Bridget Everett’s Somebody Somewhere so of course I’m thrilled to learn it’s been renewed for a third season on MAX/HBO. via Deadline.
What you need to know about turning 90. - Helen Dennis at the Los Angeles Daily News.
“Quite suddenly, I lost most of the hearing in my left ear and nobody has an explanation for it.” - 81-year-old Paul Simon, who just released a new record called Seven Psalms, is experiencing significant hearing loss, and it might keep him from performing live. via Vulture/NYMag.
“Childfree was chosen for me.” I was interviewed on an excellent podcast called We Are Childfree.We are Childfree on Instagram: “So excited to welcome a Gen X icon to the pod! Author Sari Botton never felt entitled to choose not to be a mother, and at 40, found herself in a fertility clinic getting a diagnosis that gave her “permission” to live a happily childfree life: “Being of the generation that I’m from - I’m the oldest Gen X you can be - nobody told me I was allowed to just opt out. And I needed the intervention of biology, and medicine, to tell me, you actually can’t do this. And when I found out I needed a hysterectomy, my shoulders descended. Everything felt much less stressful. And I just thought, I don’t have to do this. And it was a relief. It was a great relief.” Listen to the We are Childfree podcast wherever you get pods! 🎙 Link in bio 👆 #wearechildfree #childfreepodcast #childfree #childfreebycircumstance #childfreelife #childfreelifestyle #childfreewomen #childfreecommunity #childfreestory #genX”
“I have been in AA for a quarter of a century. (Had I stayed clean after first arriving, it would now be 48 years, but that’s another story.)” Oldster contributorwas interviewed by our friend at The Small Bow, an incredible newsletter about recovery and mental health.
I’ve been excited to see—’s midlife
style/beauty/lifestyle blog—move to Substack! Kim has the best taste. I always want every garment and shoe and product and life hack she posts about. Check it out.
In one of her first Substack posts, Kim France is photographed wearing an Oldster tee. Many of you have asked where you can get these, and the answer is: the Oldster Etsy Shop.
That’s all I’ve got. Have a great weekend! - Sari
