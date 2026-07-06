Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Ed Iannuccilli's avatar
Ed Iannuccilli
14hEdited

I belong to a weekly breakfast group, the ROMEOs, Retired Old Men Eating Out. Politics and religion are off limits. But health issues are not. As the physician, I am the go-to guy. Sorta. Guess what? It's interesting, and most of the time, we make it fun. Oh, one other thing. We ALL believe the breakfasts will never end.

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Janet Trull's avatar
Janet Trull
14h

Great advice. Aging is a horror show in slo mo. So eat the ice cream 🍦, laugh at the irony, stop looking in the mirror and stay up late enough to see the stars. ⭐️

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