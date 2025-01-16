Sending Aid to L.A.
Sharing the GoFundMe campaigns of Oldsters and their loved ones, plus other useful links.
Readers,
Last weekend I invited you to send me links to GoFundMe and other crowdfunding campaigns for those in the Oldster community (and their loved ones) who lost their homes or were badly affected by the fires in L.A. so that I could share them here and help however we can. Thank you to those who responded.
If you are inclined and able to help, great. I also understand that the need has been enormous and overwhelming, and many have already given to several campaigns. Do what you can, if you can. The great thing about crowdfunding is that with many contributing, a little from each individual goes a long way.
Below are all the links I collected, in no particular order. (I don’t have the bandwidth to make one of those meticulous spreadsheets that indicate which campaigns are still in need of what percentage of funding.) I’ve checked them all out, and they are legit. They are either for people who are part of this community, or people close to them. Further down I have links to broader campaigns and agencies raising money.
Meanwhile, sending love to all those affected by this horrific ongoing tragedy. ❤️ - Sari
Families and individuals:
The Quishenberry-Glennie Family
Broader Campaigns and Organizations
World Central Kitchen, providing meals in the area.
Los Angeles Fire Deparment Foundation’s Wildfire Fund
Project Hope (“actively distributing hygiene kits to displaced families and children, procuring high-need items for shelters and health clinics, supporting health workers administering care to people affected, and mobilizing mental health support in response to the historic fires…”)
Greater Good Charities (helping people and pets, with donations matched)
National Council of Jewish Women (collecting clothes, toys, hygiene products and funds).
California Community Foundation Wildlife Recovery Fund
Pasadena Humane Society, boarding displaced pets and supplying pet food and medical care.
Displaced Latine Families Mutual Aid Directory
Displaced Filipino Families Mutual Directory
Master List Displaced Families Mutual Aid
Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation
211 LA, which is connecting evacuees with free AirBnbs
Strategic suggestions for fire survivors.
tells me: “I have a studio-sized space in a quiet neighborhood in Glassell Park (Los Angeles, not far from Altadena) with bed, bathroom, and kitchenette that I would love to offer someone who has been displaced by the fires. It's fully furnished, would be available through roughly the end of February.” Email me at oldstermag@gmail.com me know if you or someone else in L.A. wants to be connected to Rachel about this.
Sari, I love that you're doing this, and that you've listed both individuals/families and organizations in need of support. I started reading up from the bottom of the GoFundMe list and was overwhelmed by tears. I'll make small donations to different people each day. Hoping that gifts from random strangers bring some consolation in very dark times.
Thank you! I was able to click, read, and choose a fundraiser still in great need. So appreciated. So much loss is heartbreaking, but it’s great seeing all the donations coming in to help ease the suffering. We have to take care of each other, and you’ve helped make that easy to do. 🙏🏼 ❤️🩹