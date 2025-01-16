Readers,

Last weekend I invited you to send me links to GoFundMe and other crowdfunding campaigns for those in the Oldster community (and their loved ones) who lost their homes or were badly affected by the fires in L.A. so that I could share them here and help however we can. Thank you to those who responded.

If you are inclined and able to help, great. I also understand that the need has been enormous and overwhelming, and many have already given to several campaigns. Do what you can, if you can. The great thing about crowdfunding is that with many contributing, a little from each individual goes a long way.

Below are all the links I collected, in no particular order. (I don’t have the bandwidth to make one of those meticulous spreadsheets that indicate which campaigns are still in need of what percentage of funding.) I’ve checked them all out, and they are legit. They are either for people who are part of this community, or people close to them. Further down I have links to broader campaigns and agencies raising money.

Meanwhile, sending love to all those affected by this horrific ongoing tragedy. ❤️ - Sari

Families and individuals:

Elders in Pasadena Village

Ryan’s Grandparents

Seanay’s Grandparents

Sandra

Allison

Danielle

Gwen and Family

Lara, Steve, and Family

Juli and Adam

Panther and Family

Tremante-Dean Family

Elline, Richard, and Leo

Muffy, Gregory, and Hunter

Chris and Family

Nicole and Family

Leslee

Jeff and Fiona

The Anderson Family

Peter and Alice

The Quishenberry-Glennie Family

Jordan

Mark

The Wong Family

Broader Campaigns and Organizations

World Central Kitchen, providing meals in the area.

Donate a Meal

Mutual Aid Network L.A.

GoFundMe

Los Angeles Fire Deparment Foundation’s Wildfire Fund

Project Hope (“actively distributing hygiene kits to displaced families and children, procuring high-need items for shelters and health clinics, supporting health workers administering care to people affected, and mobilizing mental health support in response to the historic fires…”)

Greater Good Charities (helping people and pets, with donations matched)

National Council of Jewish Women (collecting clothes, toys, hygiene products and funds).

California Community Foundation Wildlife Recovery Fund

Pasadena Humane Society, boarding displaced pets and supplying pet food and medical care.

Friends In Deed Pasadena

Displaced Black Families

Displaced Latine Families Mutual Aid Directory

Displaced Filipino Families Mutual Directory

Master List Displaced Families Mutual Aid

Displaced Disabled Folks

California Fire Foundation

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

Direct Relief

211 LA, which is connecting evacuees with free AirBnbs

Strategic suggestions for fire survivors.

Rachel Khong “I have a studio-sized space in a quiet neighborhood in Glassell Park (Los Angeles, not far from Altadena) with bed, bathroom, and kitchenette that I would love to offer someone who has been displaced by the fires. It's fully furnished, would be available through roughly the end of February.” Email me at oldstermag@gmail.com me know if you or someone else in L.A. wants to be connected to Rachel about this.

